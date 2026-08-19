A single adult in Maryland now needs an annual pre-tax income of $107,910 to live comfortably, and a family of four needs $257,837, according to a new nationwide study from SmartAsset. That puts Maryland 10th highest in the country for what it costs a single person to get by, and among the priciest states in the nation for raising a family.

The numbers come from SmartAsset’s 2026 “salary needed to live comfortably” study, published August 13 and built on data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator. Analysts took each state’s baseline living wage and ran it through the standard 50/30/20 budgeting formula: half of income for necessities like housing and utilities, 30 percent for discretionary spending, and 20 percent for savings and emergencies. What comes out the other end is the income a household actually needs to stop just surviving and start getting ahead.

Maryland was one of only six states nationwide where the number for single adults actually dropped from last year, down 0.9 percent. That is a rare bit of good news buried in an otherwise familiar story: Maryland remains one of the most expensive states in America to live in, no matter which way the year-over-year arrow points.

“A single adult in Maryland now needs an annual pre-tax income of $107,910 to live comfortably, and a family of four needs $257,837.”

How Maryland stacks up

“Forty states. Not blue states or red states. Forty states, period.”

Single adult: $107,910 a year, 10th highest in the nation

Family of four (two working parents, two kids): $257,837 a year

Virginia, for comparison: $106,995 for a single adult and $242,944 for a family of four

Most expensive states overall: Massachusetts ($329,555 for a family of four) and Hawaii ($129,002 for a single adult)

Least expensive states: Mississippi ($187,533 for a family of four) and West Virginia ($81,245 for a single adult)

Nationally, the study found that a family of four now needs at least $200,000 a year to live comfortably in 40 states, a threshold that didn’t exist in most of the country a decade ago. Forty states. Not blue states or red states. Forty states, period.

Why it matters in Annapolis

This is not the first time in recent months that Maryland’s cost of living has landed in the headlines. A separate analysis published this spring found that a $100,000 household income in Maryland now qualifies as “lower-middle class” under standard economic definitions, one of just a dozen states where six figures no longer buys much breathing room. MDBayNews covered that finding as part of its ongoing look at the state’s affordability crunch. The new SmartAsset numbers add another data point to the same trend line: Maryland families are working harder for a lifestyle that used to come easier.

“Maryland families are working harder for a lifestyle that used to come easier.”

Governor Wes Moore’s administration has leaned on utility rebates, workforce programs and one-time budget fixes to blunt the pressure, while ruling out broad tax increases heading into the 2026 session. Critics, including Republican legislators and outside economists, argue those measures treat the symptoms rather than the underlying causes: high housing costs, a structural state deficit that could grow to $3 billion to $4 billion by the end of the decade, and a regulatory and tax environment that continues to lose residents to lower-cost states like Virginia and North Carolina, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

Maryland’s dip in the single-adult figure is worth taking seriously rather than dismissing. It suggests some of the state’s cost pressures may be easing at the margins, even as the overall burden stays among the heaviest in the country. Whether that trend holds through the 2026 election season, when affordability is shaping up to be a central issue in both the governor’s race and down-ballot contests, remains to be seen.

“Maryland’s dip in the single-adult figure is worth taking seriously rather than dismissing.”

What to watch

Whether Maryland’s modest year-over-year improvement continues into 2027 or proves to be a one-year blip

How affordability messaging plays in the Moore-Cox gubernatorial matchup this fall

Whether lawmakers revisit tax and housing policy in the 2027 legislative session given the state’s structural deficit

MDBayNews will continue tracking cost-of-living data and its political fallout through the November election.

Sources: This article is based on SmartAsset’s “Here’s the Salary It Takes to Live Comfortably in Each U.S. State in 2026” study, published August 13, 2026, and drawing on MIT Living Wage Calculator data updated in February 2026. Maryland-specific figures were cross-referenced against reporting by Fox 5 DC (Amanda Hurley, August 18, 2026). Additional context on Maryland’s structural budget deficit is drawn from prior MDBayNews coverage of the state’s fiscal 2027 budget and the Maryland General Assembly’s 2026 session.