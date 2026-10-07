A new national ranking puts Maryland 41st on parental rights. The score counts school-policy rules, not the courtrooms where Maryland custody is decided.

On Oct. 1, the advocacy group Defending Education released its first Rankings on Integrity in State Education, known as RISE. Maryland tied Washington state for 45th among 51 jurisdictions. In the “parental rights” category, Maryland scored 13 percent, tied for 41st with nine other states and the District of Columbia.

That category is built from two measures and nothing else. One scores whether state law and local school districts require schools to tell parents when a student uses a different gender identity at school. The other scores sex education: whether parents must consent to it or can opt out, and whether state rules require, omit, or prohibit sexual orientation and gender identity content. Maryland got 0 out of 10 on the first and 2.5 out of 10 on the second. That is 2.5 of 20 possible points, or 12.5 percent, which the report rounds to 13. It is a score against one advocacy group’s preferred policies, not a measure of how many legal rights Maryland parents have.

“It is a score against one advocacy group’s preferred policies, not a measure of how many legal rights Maryland parents have.”

The score says something real about Maryland schools. It says nothing about what happens to a Maryland parent when a relationship ends and a judge decides how much of a child’s life each parent gets. Nor does it touch other parts of parental rights, such as access to a child’s school and medical records, special-education decision-making or access to family court.

What the 13 percent counts

Disclosure. The zero is not invented. Maryland has no binding state or federal standard on whether a school must tell parents when a student asks to use a different name or pronouns, according to a Baltimore Sun review published in late August, and districts answer differently: Carroll County requires parental involvement, and Baltimore City does not automatically notify parents. The State Department of Education’s December 2024 guidelines say no provision of state or federal law requires schools to tell parents, call for case-by-case decisions made in consultation with the student, and add that schools are generally not required to disclose student information unless it is in an official record and a parent requests it.

Anne Arundel County shows how quickly this is shifting. America First Legal sued the school system on July 8 on behalf of two parents. On July 27, the U.S. Education and Justice departments announced enforcement action over the district’s treatment of a student’s gender identity as confidential from parents. On Aug. 19, the district amended its policy to affirm that parents may inspect their child’s complete education record, and the Banner and the Sun reported Sept. 1, citing internal guidance the district had not publicly released, that staff will no longer use a high schooler’s preferred name without parental permission. A parent who wants a clear statewide rule has a fair complaint.

Sex education. The 2.5 is harder to read. Under state regulation, COMAR 13A.04.18.01, Maryland parents can review family life and human sexuality materials and opt their children out without penalty, and each school must provide alternative learning activities; the state says procedures vary by district. The report publishes only the combined 2.5, not the components behind it, but its criteria average two numbers: 5 points for an opt-out, and 0 points for a state requirement that sex education include sexual orientation and gender identity. A 2.5 is consistent with exactly that. Maryland’s regulation says the instruction must represent all students regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity. That sets an inclusion standard; the specific lessons are set in the state framework and local curricula. In other words, part of what drags the “parental rights” score down is a judgment about curriculum content, not about whether parents can see the materials or say no. Reasonable people disagree about that judgment, but it is a policy preference built into a rights score.

What it doesn’t count. One of the most consequential parental-rights rulings in years came out of Maryland. In Mahmoud v. Taylor, decided June 27, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Montgomery County parents were entitled to a preliminary injunction requiring notice and an opt-out from lessons using LGBTQ-themed storybooks that conflicted with their religious beliefs. The school board settled on Feb. 19, 2026, agreeing to pay $1.5 million and to a permanent injunction requiring notice and opt-outs for family life and human sexuality materials. The permanent injunction applies only to Montgomery County Public Schools, though K-12 Dive reported that other districts have revisited their own opt-out policies since the Supreme Court’s ruling. The RISE report’s published criteria score state laws and district policies; they do not mention the case.

The part of parental rights the ranking never reaches

“For parents in custody litigation, some of the most consequential tests of parental rights happen not in classrooms but in circuit courtrooms.”

For parents in custody litigation, some of the most consequential tests of parental rights happen not in classrooms but in circuit courtrooms.

Maryland’s starting point is Family Law § 5-203, which makes parents the joint natural guardians of their children and presumes neither has a superior right. Maryland has no presumption of joint custody or equal parenting time. Legal custody is decision-making authority; physical custody is where the child lives. Joint physical custody means time with both parents, not necessarily half and half. Until last year, the standards judges used came largely from appellate case law. Family Law § 9-201, effective Oct. 1, 2025 under House Bill 1191, wrote a 16-factor best-interest framework into statute for the first time and requires judges to state findings of fact on the record or in a written opinion, including their consideration of each factor. A commission the General Assembly created in 2013, with more than 125 stakeholders, issued its final report on Dec. 1, 2014, calling for a Maryland custody decision-making statute. The same commission declined to recommend a presumption of joint custody. HB 1191 took effect nearly eleven years later. The same law added § 9-202, which lets a court modify an existing custody or visitation order when a material change in circumstances affects the child’s needs or a parent’s ability to meet them, and modification serves the child’s best interests; a proposed relocation that would make the existing physical custody arrangement impracticable counts as such a change.

A presumption is a different question, and Maryland has not adopted one. Sen. Nick Charles introduced a rebuttable presumption of joint legal and approximately equal physical custody in 2024 (SB 663) and again in 2025 (SB 521). Versions of the bill have been introduced repeatedly since at least 2016, and none has passed. The Legislature’s records show SB 663 and SB 521 were set for hearings on Feb. 16, 2024, and Feb. 7, 2025, with no further action recorded on either. The Maryland Judiciary opposed SB 521, saying the presumption would apply even where there is a history of domestic violence or child abuse or neglect, would be harder for unrepresented litigants to rebut, and, in abuse and neglect cases, conflicts with Family Law §§ 9-101 and 9-101.1. The Women’s Law Center of Maryland, the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the House of Ruth and the Family Law Section of the Maryland State Bar Association also testified against SB 521. The Women’s Law Center said at least one party is unrepresented in about 80 percent of family law cases.

“A presumption favoring joint custody is not the same as a presumption of a 50-50 schedule.”

Those objections are serious. So is the other side of the ledger. The National Parents Organization, an advocacy group that favors shared parenting, gave Maryland’s custody statute a D- in its 2025 report card, a grade that predates HB 1191. It gave the District of Columbia, which Maryland borders on three sides, a B+. D.C. Code § 16-914 sets a rebuttable presumption that joint custody is in a child’s best interest, one that reverses when a court finds an intrafamily offense, child abuse or neglect, or parental kidnapping. A presumption favoring joint custody is not the same as a presumption of a 50-50 schedule, the kind Mississippi adopted this year. A parent on one side of the line and a parent on the other live under different starting rules.

Other states moved in different directions this year. Mississippi enacted a rebuttable presumption of equal parenting time for initial temporary and initial final custody orders entered after July 1, 2026, though not for modifications. Louisiana changed its law so physical custody “shall” be shared equally unless a court finds that is not feasible or not in the child’s best interest. New Jersey went the other way in January, making child safety a threshold issue and barring courts from presuming that a child’s reluctance to see a parent was caused by the other parent.

Maryland’s own 2026 session touched enforcement but not the starting rule. Current law, Family Law § 9-105, lets a court reschedule parenting time, modify an order, or assess costs and fees when a parent unjustifiably denies or interferes with court-ordered visitation. HB 481, as introduced, would have made rescheduling mandatory, requiring make-up time of the same type and double the duration of the time denied, scheduled when the other parent chooses and within two years, all consistent with the child’s best interests. SB 481 was its cross-file. HB 942 and SB 744 would have changed the criminal penalties for interfering with custody orders. The Legislature’s records show hearings on all four and no enactment, and as of June, its child-custody index listed no bill creating a joint-custody presumption.

Maryland has not adopted a shared-parenting presumption or mandatory make-up time. Instead, lawmakers codified the best-interest factors, required judges to state their findings, and wrote the standard for modifying orders into statute.

What nobody is counting

“That does not establish that the Judiciary never collects such information, only that the public cannot see it.”

The Maryland Judiciary publishes statistical abstracts that count civil-family filings and terminations, and it tracks case-processing times. Its data dashboard, refreshed annually, offers downloadable filings and dispositions by court but groups custody with alimony, emancipation and other matters under “other domestic relations.” The fiscal 2020 abstract, the edition MDBayNews read in full, likewise has no separate custody category and no record of what parenting time was awarded. MDBayNews could not find published Maryland data on how much parenting time courts award, how often joint physical custody is ordered, or how often court-ordered parenting schedules are enforced. That does not establish that the Judiciary never collects such information, only that the public cannot see it. The National Parents Organization says the same is true in most states.

That gap matters to every side of this debate. Without Maryland-specific outcome data, neither side can show with confidence how a custody presumption would change parenting-time awards, compliance, or child safety in the state’s courts. HB 1191 now requires judges to write down their reasoning, which could produce the raw material for answering these questions, if anyone is collecting it.

“Without Maryland-specific outcome data, neither side can show with confidence how a custody presumption would change parenting-time awards, compliance or child safety.”

Questions for Annapolis

All 47 state senators and 141 delegates are on the ballot Nov. 3, with early voting Oct. 22 through Oct. 29. Candidates asking for votes on “parental rights” can be asked what they mean by the term:

Should Maryland have a statewide standard on school disclosure of a student’s gender identity, and what should it say?

Does Maryland’s custody law need a default for parenting time, and if not, how will anyone know whether HB 1191 is working?

When a court-ordered schedule is violated, should make-up time be mandatory, as HB 481 proposed, and what other remedy should a parent have?

Will you require the Judiciary to publish custody and parenting-time outcomes by county?

Until someone answers those questions, “parental rights” will keep meaning whatever the person drawing the map decides it means.

“‘Parental rights’ will keep meaning whatever the person drawing the map decides it means.”

Sources and notes

This piece draws on Defending Education’s RISE Rankings report (September 2026), including its state tables and scoring criteria, and its Oct. 1 release page. The report does not publish the component scores behind Maryland’s 2.5 on sex education, so the reading of that score is an inference from the published scoring rubric. School-disclosure policy comes from the Maryland State Department of Education’s December 2024 Non-Discrimination Guidelines for Student Gender Transitions; a Baltimore Sun review of district policies (via WBFF, Aug. 29, 2026); Capital News Service’s December 2024 review of local policies; Maryland Matters’ Aug. 20, 2026 report on the Anne Arundel lawsuit, federal action and policy amendment, with the amended regulation’s text as quoted there and by WBFF; and Banner and Baltimore Sun reports on the district’s Sept. 1 internal guidance, which are described here from their published summaries. Opt-out rules come from COMAR 13A.04.18.01 and the department’s health education FAQ. Mahmoud v. Taylor is cited from reporting by Chalkbeat and Maryland Matters on the June 27, 2025 decision and K-12 Dive on the February 2026 settlement.

Maryland custody law was checked against the chaptered text of HB 1191 (Chapter 483 of 2025, effective Oct. 1, 2025) and Family Law § 5-203 as reproduced by WomensLaw. The history of SB 663 (2024), SB 521 (2025), and the 2026 enforcement bills comes from the General Assembly’s bill records (HB 481 was read in its introduced text, and the child-custody subject index was last updated in June 2026). The positions of the Judiciary, the Women’s Law Center, the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the House of Ruth and the State Bar’s Family Law Section come from their testimony on SB 521 (written, except for the State Bar’s Family Law Section, which testified orally and is listed as opposed); the claim about unrepresented litigants is the Women’s Law Center’s own and was not independently verified. The commission’s December 2014 final report is described from legislative testimony and press accounts rather than the report itself. The Judiciary’s fiscal 2020 statistical abstract was read in full, and its data dashboard was reviewed through its published data notes rather than its downloadable exports; a Maryland Public Information Act request would be the way to establish whether custody outcome data exists.

The National Parents Organization’s 2025 Shared Parenting Report Card is an advocacy group’s review of statutes, not court practice, and its grades predate HB 1191 and the 2026 changes. D.C. Code § 16-914, Mississippi HB 1662 (as sent to the governor), Louisiana Act 605 of 2026, and New Jersey S4510 (fourth reprint; P.L. 2025, c. 316) were each checked against statutory or legislative text. Election dates and offices come from the Maryland State Board of Elections.