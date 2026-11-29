PJM Interconnection’s capacity auction on July 14 cleared at $325 per megawatt-day across all 13 states and the District of Columbia, the federally approved cap, for the third auction in a row. It bought 138,318 megawatts of generation and demand-response capacity for the 2028/29 delivery year. That is 6,831 megawatts short of PJM’s own reliability requirement. PJM says that means thinner reserves and more risk, not that it can’t serve load. Maryland customers will pay their share regardless of where the new load lands.

PJM’s independent market monitor, Joseph Bowring of Monitoring Analytics, told Utility Dive that data centers account for $6.3 billion, or 38 percent, of the $16.4 billion in charges from that auction. Treat the figure with care. It was preliminary when he gave it; the article doesn’t explain the method, and Bowring has argued for a separate auction for data centers. PJM also says the $16.4 billion is cleared supply times price, not the total cost to customers, because hedged load isn’t exposed to auction prices.

Maryland’s own ratepayer advocate puts the geography plainly. After the December 2025 auction, People’s Counsel David Lapp said: “Hardly any of these data centers are located in Maryland.” His office, the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, says the bill reaches Maryland through more than one door. Its May 7 complaint at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (Docket EL26-63) says PJM’s allocation rules assign Marylanders $2 billion in capital costs for data-center-driven transmission projects, which OPC says will add about $1.6 billion to customers’ bills over ten years. The $2 billion and the $1.6 billion are one cost counted two ways, not separate bills, and the $6.3 billion is already inside the $16.4 billion auction total. OPC’s data centers page adds that PJM advanced about $22 billion in new transmission between 2024 and 2026, primarily driven by data center growth in Northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois.

The governor’s office has a different headline. On July 15 it announced that the cap saved ratepayers $13.3 billion across the region. The release doesn’t show the calculation, but PJM’s own simulation puts the uncapped price at $554.72 per megawatt-day and the auction’s cost at $29.7 billion instead of $16.4 billion, which squares with the claim. That is a real avoided cost. It is not a reduction in the bill Marylanders actually get, which is the bill at the cap. And the cap is only 2.5 percent below the record $333.44 set in the prior auction.

The cap deals with price. It does not deal with supply. The July auction cleared 525 megawatts of new generation and uprates against a shortfall of 6,831 megawatts. PJM’s answer is a one-time backstop procurement for the same 6,831 megawatts, on fixed 15-year terms through the 2042/43 delivery year. According to OPC’s August filing with the Maryland Public Service Commission, the original backstop proposal would have assigned 18.9 megawatts to the BGE zone and 116.5 megawatts to the Potomac Edison zone.

OPC estimates that at the $555 per megawatt-day maximum price, those shares could cost up to $562.8 million over 15 years. Its upper-end figures, which assume all of that lands on residential customers, work out to $10.63 a month for Potomac Edison households and 39 cents for BGE households. Those are OPC’s estimates from PJM’s original proposal, not PJM’s and not approved rates. The proposal has since moved. On Sept. 29, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accepted PJM’s backstop but suspended it for five months, with an effective date of Feb. 28, 2027, subject to refund. PJM filed an amended proposal Oct. 29 that bases cost allocation on large-load growth between the actual 2026 summer peak and the forecast for 2028/29. It proposes opening procurement March 1, 2027, with results May 10. Those dates are proposed and await FERC action. PJM’s announcement doesn’t say how the change affects Maryland’s share.

The longer the commitment, the more it matters whether the demand shows up. OPC argues PJM’s plan doesn’t protect existing customers if the expected data centers are delayed, canceled, or moved, according to Inside Climate News, because costs would first be assigned to utility zones. OPC’s PC 72 filing calls the demand in question forecasted, not actual.

On Nov. 18, OPC and seven other state consumer advocates, eight offices in seven states, asked PJM’s board to postpone the December auction, seek federal approval for the delay and hold a separate auction for data centers. The letter tracks the market monitor’s Nov. 12 report, which warned the auction could add $5 billion to $10 billion in data-center-related capacity costs and estimated that data centers raised the previous four auctions’ costs by $29.4 billion, or 46 percent of $63.6 billion. The board declined on Nov. 25. It said only FERC can delay the auction, that a postponement days before it opens would disrupt the market, and that the cap is the same one used in the last three auctions.

Transmission costs are moving too. On Nov. 20, OPC reported that the developers of Valley Link, a line that runs through West Virginia to a substation near Frederick, disclosed capital costs up more than $2 billion, a 73 percent increase, and an in-service date pushed back two years. Those are project-wide figures, not Maryland’s share, and they measure something different from the $2 billion in OPC’s complaint.

The principle that whoever causes a cost should pay it is not a hard sell on the right. Large customers can bring their own supply, post financial security, or take interruptible service until they do. Maryland already requires separate rate schedules for data centers under the 2025 Next Generation Energy Act, according to the governor’s office, and OPC’s filings say the 2026 Utility RELIEF Act revised that section. But those schedules govern data centers in Maryland. PJM spreads capacity and transmission costs across the region, and the rules for that are written in Valley Forge and Washington, not Annapolis.

What Maryland does control is the statutory framework under which its Public Service Commission regulates utilities. In Public Conference 72 (PC 72), the commission is taking comments on large-load tariffs. OPC has asked it to require large loads to post security and sign agreements before they are counted in PJM’s forecasts, and to assign capacity costs to large loads rather than residential customers. OPC’s Nov. 13 comments say the tariffs proposed by the investor-owned utilities will not fully protect residential customers, and that all four initial proposals omit protections including a commission-approved retail contract, mandatory curtailment and a requirement that large loads bring new capacity. OPC cites lawmakers’ stated intent in Public Utilities Article § 4-212 that residential customers “should not bear the financial risks.” Amazon Data Services, Constellation, the Maryland Energy Administration, the utilities, and others also filed comments that day, according to the PSC docket. These are OPC’s positions, not commission findings, and no commission ruling on them has been confirmed.

What to Watch

PJM’s 2029/30 Base Residual Auction opens Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 15, again under the price cap and floor, according to PJM’s board and Utility Dive. PJM’s amended backstop proposal would open procurement March 1, 2027, and post results May 10, with the dates proposed and awaiting FERC action. The Public Service Commission’s hearing calendar lists legislative-style hearings in PC 72 on Dec. 8, 9, 10 and 11 at 10 a.m. at 6 St. Paul Street in Baltimore. The December auction is the fourth and last under the price collar, according to PJM, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office says the next uncapped auction is in May 2027.

Sources

PJM, 2028/2029 Base Residual Auction results, July 14, 2026, https://insidelines.pjm.com/pjm-capacity-auction-procures-138318-mw-of-generation-resources-as-work-continues-to-address-growing-electricity-demand/ and https://www.pjm.com/-/media/DotCom/about-pjm/newsroom/2026-releases/20260714-pjm-capacity-auction-procures-138318-mw-of-generation-resources.pdf; Utility Dive, July 20, 2026, https://www.utilitydive.com/news/pjm-data-centers-capacity-auction-imm-bowring/825626/; Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, data centers page, https://opc.maryland.gov/Consumer-Learning/Data-Centers; OPC statement on the 2027/2028 auction, Dec. 17, 2025, https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDOPC/bulletins/4006939; OPC comments to the Maryland Public Service Commission in PC 72, Aug. 10, 2026, https://opc.maryland.gov/Portals/0/Files/Publications/Others/20260810%20-%20OPC%20Comments%20-%20PC72.pdf; Maryland Energy Administration, Governor Moore announcement, July 15, 2026, https://energy.maryland.gov/Pages/NewsDetail.aspx?NR=202685; Governor Moore’s address to the PJM annual meeting, https://governor.maryland.gov/news/press-releases/governor-moore-delivers-address-pjm-annual-meeting-urges-reforms-protect-maryland-ratepayers; Inside Climate News, Sept. 1, 2026, https://insideclimatenews.org/news/01092026/maryland-ratepayer-advocate-challenges-pjm-power-plan/; Office of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, July 15, 2026, https://www.pa.gov/governor/newsroom/2026-press-releases/governor-shapiro-s-legal-action-again-prevents-price-hike-across; PJM, FERC acceptance of backstop proposal, Sept. 30, 2026, https://insidelines.pjm.com/ferc-accepts-pjm-reliability-backstop-proposal/; PJM, amended backstop proposal, Oct. 29, 2026, https://insidelines.pjm.com/pjm-files-amended-reliability-backstop-proposal/; OPC post-technical conference comments, PC 72, Nov. 13, 2026, https://opc.maryland.gov/Portals/0/Files/Publications/Others/20261113%20-%20OPC%20Comments%20-%20PC%2072.pdf; Maryland PSC, PC 72 docket, https://webpscxb.pscmaryland.com/DMS/pc/pc72; OPC statement on proposed large-load tariffs, https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDOPC/bulletins/432fd0f; Utility Dive on the uncapped simulation, https://www.utilitydive.com/news/pjm-capacity-prices-hit-price-cap-reserve-shortfall/825282/; POWER Magazine on the price collar, https://www.powermag.com/pjms-2028-2029-capacity-auction-falls-short-of-reliability-standard-for-second-straight-year/; OPC, state consumer advocates’ letter to the PJM Board, Nov. 18, 2026, https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDOPC/bulletins/43354ce; Utility Dive, Nov. 19, 2026, https://www.utilitydive.com/news/ratepayer-advocates-pjm-market-monitor-capacity-auction/875165/; PJM Board response, Nov. 25, 2026, https://www.pjm.com/-/media/DotCom/about-pjm/who-we-are/public-disclosures/2026/20261125-board-response-to-the-consumer-advocates-letter-urging-postponement-of-upcoming-bra.pdf; OPC bulletin on Valley Link, Nov. 20, 2026, https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDOPC/bulletins/433940e; FERC pending complaints list, https://ferc.gov/complaints/pending-complaints.