WalletHub’s 2026 state ranking shows Maryland leaning heavily on its education and health score while lagging badly on affordability, economy, quality of life and safety.

Maryland landed 35th out of 50 states in WalletHub’s 2026 “Best States to Live In“ ranking, released Monday — down a spot from last year, and a finish that holds up differently depending on which part of the scorecard you look at.

The personal finance site scored every state across 51 metrics grouped into five categories: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Maryland’s overall score of 48.38 put it well behind national leaders Idaho, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and behind neighboring Virginia, which came in at 13th. Delaware, at 32nd, edged Maryland out by three spots. Pennsylvania beat both of them, landing at 9th.

Where Maryland Actually Struggles

On cost, jobs, congestion and crime, Maryland isn’t middle-of-the-pack. It’s bottom-third.

The category scores make the case better than the headline number does.

Affordability: 38th. Housing costs, property taxes and overall cost of living continue to weigh on Maryland households.

Economy: 44th. Near the bottom of the country. WalletHub’s underlying metric data places Maryland 48th out of 50 specifically for income growth — one of the single worst individual scores in the entire study.

Quality of Life: 33rd. Commute times, traffic congestion and access to recreation pull this score down despite Maryland’s geography.

Safety: 35th. Violent crime, property crime and law enforcement staffing all factor in here.

Education & Health: 14th. By far Maryland’s strongest category, and the only thing keeping the state out of the bottom third nationally.

Maryland’s schools and hospitals are outperforming almost everything else the state does.

Strip out education and health, and Maryland’s other four categories average out to roughly 37th to 38th nationally — worse than the 35th-place overall finish, not better. That gap is the story: Maryland’s schools and hospitals are outperforming almost everything else the state does, and they’re the only reason the overall number doesn’t look worse. On cost, jobs, congestion and crime, Maryland isn’t middle-of-the-pack. It’s bottom-third. The economy score in particular — 44th, anchored by a near-last-place income growth number — is the weakest link in the entire scorecard.

Not a New Complaint

This is not the first time a WalletHub study has flagged Maryland’s economic competitiveness. In January, MDBayNews reported that the same research firm ranked Maryland 49th out of 50 states for starting a business — second-worst in the country. That ranking and this one are built on different methodologies and shouldn’t be read as the same data point twice, but they point in a consistent direction: Maryland’s business and affordability climate keeps showing up near the bottom of national comparisons, while its institutions — schools, hospitals — keep showing up near the top.

Maryland’s business and affordability climate keeps showing up near the bottom of national comparisons, while its institutions — schools, hospitals — keep showing up near the top.

That split matters for how to read this ranking. It isn’t evidence Maryland is a bad place to live — it’s evidence of an unbalanced scorecard. Idaho took the top spot this year with a middling 22nd-place finish in Education & Health, dragged there by strong showings in affordability (10th), economy (7th) and safety (3rd). States can win with one soft category as long as the rest carry it. Maryland has the opposite problem: one standout category (Education & Health, 14th) and four categories that are all mediocre-to-weak at the same time, with nothing left to pick up the slack.

The Counterpoint Worth Taking Seriously

Rankings like this one are worth some skepticism. Idaho and New Jersey, the two states WalletHub rated best and second-best this year, could not be more different politically or economically. A methodology that rewards both of them at the top is measuring something real, but it isn’t measuring ideology, and it isn’t measuring what any individual household actually values. A retiree prioritizing low property taxes and a young family prioritizing school quality would draw very different conclusions from the same 50-state table.

Virginia deals with much of that same D.C.-suburb cost pressure and still finished 22 spots higher overall.

It’s also worth noting that some of Maryland’s weaker scores reflect structural and geographic realities — dense population centers, high regional cost of living tied to the D.C. and Baltimore metro markets, and older infrastructure — that predate any single governor’s term and won’t move quickly regardless of who is in Annapolis. Neighboring Virginia deals with much of that same D.C.-suburb cost pressure and still finished 22 spots higher overall, which suggests geography is part of Maryland’s story here, but not the whole explanation.

The Bottom Line

Maryland isn’t failing this ranking. It’s coasting on its schools and hospitals while its cost of living, job market, and public safety numbers do it no favors.

Maryland isn’t failing this ranking. It’s coasting on its schools and hospitals while its cost of living, job market, and public safety numbers do it no favors. That’s a fixable problem, and it’s one state lawmakers have heard about before — from this same research firm, in a different ranking, back in January. Whether Annapolis treats a 35th-place finish as background noise or as a data point worth acting on is, as always, a matter of priorities.

Sources: This article is based on WalletHub’s “Best States to Live In (2026)” report (wallethub.com), released August 10, 2026, which compared all 50 states across 51 weighted metrics in affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety. Prior Maryland-specific WalletHub findings referenced are drawn from MDBayNews’ January 19, 2026 report, “Second-Worst in America: Why Maryland Keeps Losing New Businesses.” Category rankings and state comparisons cited throughout are sourced directly from WalletHub’s published data tables and corroborated against contemporaneous news coverage of the August 10 release.