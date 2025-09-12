In a state already reeling from rising crime and political division, Maryland politics took another ugly turn this week in Frederick. What should have been a peaceful parents’ rights rally—where families gathered to demand more say in their children’s education—devolved into chaos as counter-protesters hurled racial slurs, obscenities, and even death threats at participants and Republican Lt. Governor candidate Dr. Brenda Thiam.

According to the John Myrick for Governor campaign, the coordinated mob stormed the event outside the Frederick County Board of Education, banging drums, invading personal space with megaphones, and screaming insults like “Shut up, Black b**h”* and “Die, Nazi, die.” Their hate escalated further when they targeted elected officials, shouting vulgarities at Frederick County School Board members Colt Black and Jamie Brennan.

Let’s be clear: this wasn’t protest. This was targeted intimidation, designed to silence parents and candidates demanding accountability in our schools.

A Pattern of Antifa-Style Disruption in Frederick

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Those who have been around Frederick politics before know this group well. I’ve personally seen the same agitators show up at other public meetings and rallies, causing disruptions, drowning out speakers, and using intimidation tactics straight out of the Antifa playbook.

These groups don’t come to debate. They come to dominate. Their tactics are familiar: drums, chants, megaphones shoved in faces, profanity, and threats. It’s an organized effort to make ordinary parents too afraid to speak. What happened this week is part of a broader pattern that has plagued Frederick for years, and it’s escalating as parental rights become a central issue in Maryland politics.

Police Inaction in the Shadow of Their Own Headquarters

What’s most alarming is not only the threats themselves, but the apparent indifference from local law enforcement. When the parents’ group sought refuge at the Frederick Police Department, counter-protesters followed them—banging drums and spewing obscenities right outside the building.

And let’s not forget the geography here: the Frederick County Board of Education, where this event occurred, holds its regular public meetings at 191 South East Street—less than a quarter-mile from the brand new Frederick City Police Station at 100 East All Saints Street.

Think about that: within shouting distance of police headquarters, parents and a lieutenant governor candidate were threatened, called racial slurs, and chased into the very arms of law enforcement—yet officers stood by as if nothing was happening. If police cannot or will not act to protect peaceful citizens at the Board of Education, right in the shadow of their own station, then what confidence can Marylanders possibly have that their rights will be protected anywhere else?

A Double Standard on Speech and Safety

Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Democrats love to talk about “unity” and “democracy,” but where is their outrage when Black Republican leaders like Dr. Thiam are targeted with racist slurs? Where are the calls for justice when parents are chased into police stations simply for exercising their right to assemble and speak out on education policy?

The double standard is glaring. If this same mob had attacked progressive activists, the media would already be calling it a hate crime. But because it happened to conservatives and parents demanding common-sense reforms, silence reigns.

Standing Firm Against Intimidation

Dr. Thiam, to her credit, did not back down. In her remarks after the incident, she reminded supporters: “We can no longer remain silent; and those who wish to scare us into silence must be met head-on.” That message resonates far beyond Frederick. Across Maryland, ordinary families are tired of being bullied into submission—whether by radical activists in the streets or tone-deaf bureaucrats in the classroom.

John Myrick’s campaign is right to demand a full investigation into the incident. Threats and intimidation against political candidates cannot go unanswered, no matter which party is involved. If we allow this type of behavior to stand, we are conceding that mob rule is the new normal in Maryland politics.

The Bigger Picture

This episode is a microcosm of the larger battle in our state: parents and taxpayers versus entrenched elites and their activist allies. It exposes the raw hostility faced by anyone daring to challenge the progressive machine that dominates Maryland politics.

Marylanders must decide whether they want to live in a state where dissent is crushed by threats—or whether they will stand up for leaders like Myrick and Thiam, who promise to defend free speech, restore public safety, and put parents back at the center of education.

Because if a peaceful rally in Frederick can be turned into a mob scene, with law enforcement shrugging from the sidelines just steps from their own headquarters, then Maryland isn’t just failing its parents. It’s failing democracy itself.

MDBayNews contacted Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando for comment on the incident and the department’s response. As of publication, no reply has been received.