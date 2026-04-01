SB 282 is now law. For the second straight year, Gov. Moore’s administration has cut the Developmental Disabilities Administration — and this time, a last-ditch effort to restore funding failed by a lopsided margin.

ANNAPOLIS — It is official. Senate Bill 282, Maryland’s fiscal year 2027 budget, passed both chambers on Monday and has been sent to Gov. Wes Moore for his signature — carrying with it $126 million in cuts to the Developmental Disabilities Administration, the state agency that funds care for more than 19,000 Marylanders living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The final vote was not close. The Senate adopted the conference committee report 38-6. The House followed, 102-13. A floor amendment by Del. Lauren Arikan (R-Harford) that would have restored a portion of the DDA funding failed 23-97 — the scoreboard that appears in the viral photo circulating among disability advocates this week, showing the House vote board lit up in a sea of green “yes” votes beside the words “Third Reading Passed.”

For families and caregivers who spent weeks rallying in Annapolis, testifying before committees, and flooding lawmakers with calls and emails, the overwhelming margins carry a particular sting.

“We don’t want to have to keep coming here every year,” said Carmen Houston-Ludlam of Calvert County at a rally on the State House grounds last Tuesday. The cuts, she said, are “destroying” services for the people who need them most.

This is the second consecutive year Moore’s administration has cut the DDA. Last year’s session ended with $164 million in enacted reductions, down from an original proposal of $457 million after sustained public pressure forced significant restoration. This year, the starting number was $150 million; the Senate reduced it to $126 million, and that figure held through conference.

What Is the DDA — and What Does It Do?

The Maryland Department of Health’s Developmental Disabilities Administration is the primary state agency responsible for funding community-based services for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities — conditions including autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and related disorders. Its core mission is to connect Marylanders with the supports they need to live, work, and participate in their communities rather than in institutions.

The DDA does this primarily through Medicaid waivers: federally matched funding programs that allow the state to cover a broad range of services beyond standard Medicaid. In fiscal year 2025, approximately 19,100 people received services through those waivers. About 15,200 were enrolled with community providers — established organizations that deliver disability care — while roughly 3,900 chose the self-directed model, in which individuals or their families hire caregivers directly.

Those services span a wide range of essential supports:

Residential supports, including live-in or group home caregiving

Day habilitation and employment services — structured daytime programs, supported employment, and career exploration

Transportation assistance

Respite care — temporary relief for family caregivers

One-on-one direct support staffing for those with the highest medical and behavioral needs

Medical day care, assistive technology, and community development services

The agency operates on approximately $1.3 billion in combined state and federal funds for fiscal 2027. That federal partnership is central to understanding why DDA cuts are more damaging than the headline number suggests: the waivers are funded on a dollar-for-dollar match with federal Medicaid dollars. A $126 million state cut triggers a corresponding loss of roughly $126 million in federal funds, meaning the real-world impact on services is closer to $252 million.

What Is Actually Being Cut

Moore’s original fiscal 2027 proposal framed the reductions as “cost containment” — $150 million in savings achieved through policy changes rather than direct program eliminations. The Senate Budget and Taxation Committee reduced the figure to $126 million and rejected the most severe provision: a proposed $500,000 annual cap on individual care budgets that advocates warned would have forced the highest-need individuals into institutional placements.

What survived into the enacted budget:

Caregiver wage reductions. Under the self-directed care model, individuals and families can currently set caregiver wages to reflect the intensity of care needed — known as “reasonable and customary” wages. The enacted budget lowers those wages toward Bureau of Labor Statistics benchmarks for similar jobs, with nonfamily employees receiving a slightly higher allowance than family members. The wage boost for unlicensed providers — such as camp counselors and art instructors who currently provide services under self-directed plans — is eliminated entirely.

A 2% cut to provider reimbursement rates across all community services. Laura Howell, CEO of the Maryland Association of Community Services, noted that most of the services subject to that cut are currently funded below 100 percent of actual cost. “That’s going to be painful. There’s no question about it,” she said.

Reduction in Low-Intensity Support Services (LISS) from $5.5 million to $2 million. The program helps families afford one-time purchases or small accommodations — adaptive equipment, home modifications — for family members with disabilities. Moore’s original proposal eliminated it entirely; last year’s session cut it and then restored it. It survives again, but at a significantly reduced level.

Who Gets Hurt

The cuts fall hardest on those with the most intensive needs — individuals who require dedicated one-on-one staffing, families who rely on self-directed care because no community provider can accommodate their loved one’s medical complexity, and the caregivers themselves, whose wages are now being directly squeezed by state policy.

Tracie Feron, a Baltimore County resident, is the mother of 30-year-old Connor, who has autism and complex medical conditions requiring around-the-clock care. She told Maryland Matters that residential facilities have already rejected Connor because they cannot meet his needs. His DDA waiver lets the family hire support staff directly. The enacted wage reductions put those workers — and Connor’s stability — at risk.

Advocates warn that even modest wage reductions in a field already plagued by high turnover and low pay will accelerate a worker exodus. If caregivers leave, there may be no one to replace them. And the alternative — institutional placement — would cost the state far more in the long run, while removing individuals from the communities and relationships they have built.

Baltimore Today reported that the changes could reduce home-based caregiver wages by as much as 50 percent for some workers in self-directed arrangements. Former Baltimore Orioles player BJ Surhoff, whose son has autism, called the cuts “reprehensible” at last week’s rally. His presence drew attention, but advocates were clear: the names filling the plaza are not the point. The names on the caregiving rosters are.

Angela Noppenberger, a mother of two teenage children with developmental disabilities and a longtime Baltimore City social worker, described the DDA’s existing appeals process as “very stressful and taxing on families” — even for someone with her professional background. The new cuts, she told legislators, will make that already difficult system harder to navigate for the families least equipped to fight it.

The Vote: What the Margins Mean

Senate Bill 282 moved through the General Assembly on a fast-tracked but contested path. After the Senate passed the budget 40-6 on March 18, the House Appropriations Committee made amendments the Senate refused to accept, triggering a conference committee. The conferees — led by Senate Budget Chair Guy Guzzone (D-Howard) and House Appropriations Chair Ben Barnes (D-Anne Arundel and Prince George’s) on their respective sides — reached agreement over the weekend.

Both chambers adopted the conference report on Monday, March 30. The Senate voted 38-6. The House voted 102-13.

On third reading in the House, Del. Arikan’s floor amendment — which would have restored a portion of the DDA cuts — failed 23-97. The amendment was among several Republican-sponsored floor proposals that were voted down over the course of the budget debate; an earlier amendment by Del. Hartman (R) was also rejected, 32-97, and a proposal by Del. Chisholm (D) failed 36-97.

The overwhelming final passage votes — bipartisan margins in both chambers — make clear that no realistic path to restoring the DDA cuts existed once the conference report was agreed to. Disability advocates who packed the State House over the past several weeks succeeded in moving the number from $150 million to $126 million and blocking the $500,000 individual cap, but could not stop the enacted reductions.

Senate President Bill Ferguson acknowledged the scale of DDA spending growth as the driver of the decision. “We have to look at the place where the costs are escalating the fastest, and that is within the DDA budget,” he said. “Moving forward, we cannot afford to have those levels of increases.”

The Budget Backdrop: A ‘Black Box’ Agency and Runaway Costs

State officials argue the cuts are necessary because DDA spending has grown to genuinely unsustainable levels. Since 2021, the agency has consistently overspent its annual budget — by $450 million in fiscal 2025 alone, roughly 42 percent above original appropriations. Enrollment growth in self-directed services was particularly sharp: more than 30 percent in both 2023 and 2024, driven largely by young adults transitioning out of the school system and into Medicaid waiver programs.

State budget analysts have been candid about not fully understanding what is driving the cost increases. They have described the DDA budget historically as “a black box” resistant to outside scrutiny. A recent legislative audit compounded the concern, finding the agency had failed to recover nearly $119 million in advance payments made to providers during a troubled transition to a new fee-for-service payment system, with more than 100 providers still owing money.

Health Secretary Meena Seshamani told legislators the proposed cost-containment measures are necessary to keep the waiver program financially viable and to maintain federal approval for it to continue. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services must approve changes to Medicaid waiver programs, adding a layer of federal review that could further complicate implementation.

But advocates offer a counternarrative: rising costs reflect a success. People with developmental disabilities are living longer and healthier lives precisely because they are living in the community rather than institutions. “That is fantastic, but it does mean that it costs more,” said Howell. The DDA’s own enrollment data supports this: Maryland is serving more people, with more complex needs, than at any point in the agency’s history.

Guzzone said the state will be adding chief financial officer capacity within the DDA and hiring additional fiscal consultants in an attempt to stabilize the agency’s finances — improvements advocates have long sought. Whether those changes come fast enough to prevent a third consecutive year of cuts remains to be seen.

Two Years Down. The Disability Community Looks Ahead.

Last year’s session began with a $457 million DDA cut proposal so severe that advocates called it potentially catastrophic. Hundreds of people rallied in January cold. Weeks of testimony, organizing, and political pressure ultimately restored $300 million of those proposed cuts — but $164 million was enacted.

This year, the community returned to Annapolis and ran the same playbook. They moved the number from $150 million to $126 million and blocked the individual budget cap. Those are real wins. But $126 million — compounded onto $164 million from last year — is a cumulative wound.

Rachel London, executive director of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, was clear-eyed about what remains after the session’s budget framework was announced: “The $457 million in general and federal funds that were cuts in fiscal year 2026 still remain, and that means we have to continue our advocacy for that funding.”

Alicia Wopat, president of the Self-Directed Advocacy Network of Maryland, had warned at the start of this session that “these proposals will have severe consequences.” With the bill now passed and headed to the governor’s desk, the community is beginning to assess exactly what those consequences will look like on the ground — in group homes, in day programs, in the homes of families who have built their lives around the stability of DDA support.

For roughly 19,000 Marylanders who depend on those supports, the message coming out of Annapolis two years running is the same: more will be asked of them, and less will be given.

Editor’s note: MDBayNews will continue to follow the DDA story through implementation and into the FY2028 budget cycle. Readers with direct experience with DDA services are encouraged to contact us to share their story.