Yes, you read that right—Mark Teixeira, the three-time MLB All-Star, World Series champion, and member of the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame, is stepping up to the plate once again. This time, though, he’s not swinging for the Yankees, Braves, Angels, or Rangers. Instead, the Severna Park, Maryland native is running for Congress in Texas’ 21st Congressional District as a Republican in the 2026 midterm elections.

From Maryland Roots to the Major Leagues

Born April 11, 1980, in Annapolis and raised in Severna Park, Teixeira was a standout athlete before becoming one of the most consistent power hitters of his generation. In recognition of his achievements, he was inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the state’s most successful sports figures.

After starring at Georgia Tech, Teixeira was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2001, marking the beginning of a 14-year MLB career that included stints with the Braves, Angels, and ultimately the New York Yankees, where he helped bring home the 2009 World Series title.

While Teixeira’s professional career pulled him away from Maryland in the early 2000s, his home state roots remained an important part of his identity. Still, like many professional athletes, his career took him across the country, and Texas became a key chapter in his story.

Return to Texas and Community Involvement

According to his campaign announcement, Teixeira and his wife, Leigh, moved back to Texas in 2021 to raise their children in Dripping Springs, pursue business opportunities, and support charitable causes. His return wasn’t just a lifestyle decision—it was also a chance to reestablish himself in the state where his career first began and where he now intends to serve in elected office.

“Texas has given me and my family so much, and I want to give back by fighting for the values that make this state strong,” Teixeira said in his announcement.

A Political Rookie, But No Stranger to Pressure

Teixeira’s candidacy will mark his first foray into politics. While he has no prior experience in elected office, his campaign is expected to lean heavily on his reputation as a disciplined competitor and team leader. His backers say those traits will translate into effective service in Congress.

He joins a growing list of athletes-turned-politicians, a roster that includes figures like Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning and NFL wide receiver Burgess Owens, who currently serves in the U.S. House.

The District and the Road Ahead

Texas’ 21st District stretches from Austin to San Antonio and has been represented since 2019 by Republican Congressman Chip Roy. Whether Teixeira intends to challenge Roy in a primary or seek the seat in the event of Roy’s retirement has not yet been clarified.

Either way, Teixeira’s campaign is likely to generate national attention, both for his baseball fame and for his crossover appeal to voters who admire his charitable work and grounded public image.

Maryland’s Connection to the Campaign

For Marylanders, Teixeira’s announcement is a reminder of how far one of their own has come since those early days in Anne Arundel County. His induction into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame stands as a point of pride for his home state—even as he now makes his bid for political office hundreds of miles away in Texas.

As he attempts to make the transition from first base to the House floor, one thing is certain: Mark Teixeira is no stranger to pressure-packed moments.