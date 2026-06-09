A new national report found Maryland’s suicide rate rising as the country’s fell. The legislature’s response was a bill counties can ignore.

The Maryland General Assembly’s 2026 session produced one piece of suicide prevention legislation. HB 1012, sponsored by Delegate Kris Fair, authorizes counties and municipalities to establish multidisciplinary teams to review suicide deaths, identify gaps in care, and submit recommendations to the State Suicide Fatality Review Committee.

Authorize. Not require.

Counties may form these teams. They are not obligated to. No funding mechanism is attached. No timeline is mandated. No state official is newly responsible for outcomes. The bill creates a framework that local governments can use if they choose, staffed however they can manage, producing recommendations that go to a committee that itself exists only by executive order.

This is what Annapolis did on suicide prevention in 2026 — the same year a national report found Maryland’s suicide rate moving in the wrong direction while the rest of the country’s fell.

The Number, With Caveats

The 2026 edition of “Pain in the Nation: The Epidemics of Alcohol, Drug, and Suicide Deaths,” produced by the Trust for America’s Health, found that suicide deaths fell 3% nationally from 2023 to 2024. Maryland recorded a 4% increase — one of more than a dozen states to move against the trend.

The number deserves careful handling. Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been working through a classification backlog — “undetermined” deaths, cases where intent between accidental overdose and suicide can’t be established, fell from 19% of autopsies in 2023 to 14% in 2024, and a 2025 state audit found the office had reclassified some prior cases. Reclassification can move numbers either way. The Trust’s own researcher called Maryland “relatively stable” in context, noting the state’s rate of 9.7 deaths per 100,000 remains well below the national average of 13.7.

Read carefully, then: the 4% figure may not be a precise measurement of a genuine trend. What it is, beyond dispute, is a data point that moved the wrong way in a state whose prevention infrastructure is thinner than it should be — and thinner than it needs to be as the federal safety net contracts.

Who Is Dying

Suicide does not distribute evenly, and the disparities are not subtle.

Men die by suicide at nearly four times the rate of women nationally — 22.3 deaths per 100,000 compared to 5.6. That gap has persisted for decades. It has not closed. The behavioral health system’s response to it has been, in aggregate, inadequate — not because the problem is unknown, but because men are systematically less likely to seek help, less likely to be identified as at risk before a crisis, and more likely to use lethal means when they act.

Men’s Mental Health Month exists because the data required naming a problem that institutional attention wasn’t following. The men most at risk are, by definition, the men least likely to be found by the systems designed to find them.

In Maryland, the geographic picture compounds this. Suicide rates are highest in the state’s rural Western counties — Garrett and Allegany — where access to mental health care is thin, distances to services are long, and cultural norms around help-seeking are resistant. These are also the counties with the least political leverage in Annapolis. The Democratic majority that has governed Maryland for most of the past two decades has not been electorally accountable to Garrett County. The resources allocated to Garrett County’s suicide rates reflect that.

HB 1012 gives Garrett County permission to form a review team. It does not give Garrett County the resources, the staff, or the mandate to do so.

The Executive Order Problem

Maryland’s primary suicide prevention infrastructure — the Governor’s Commission on Suicide Prevention — was created in 2009 by executive order under Gov. Martin O’Malley. Gov. Larry Hogan renewed and modernized it by executive order in 2018. It still meets in 2026.

An executive order commission is not a law. It cannot be funded by statute. It cannot compel agency action. It can be dissolved, restructured, or quietly allowed to atrophy by any governor without a single legislative vote. Its existence reflects gubernatorial initiative, not legislative accountability — which means its continuity depends entirely on whoever holds the office, not on what the legislature has decided the state owes its citizens.

Delaware passed legislation in 2025 creating a statutory Office of Suicide Prevention: a director appointed by law, a state prevention plan required by law, an annual report to the legislature required by law. Maryland’s legislature had the 2026 session to do something comparable. It passed a permissive county review framework instead.

That is a choice. It is worth being precise about what was chosen and what was declined.

The Federal Backstop Is Smaller Than It Was

States that outsourced their suicide prevention infrastructure to federal grants are now learning what that dependency costs.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — which funds state prevention programs, manages the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and distributes behavioral health grants — lost roughly half its workforce in 2025 and 2026. The CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, which tracks suicide data and funds prevention research, experienced similar reductions.

The conservative argument for state-level statutory infrastructure was always that federal programs are unreliable — that they grow, become points of dependency, and then contract or disappear when political winds shift, leaving states without the capacity they allowed to atrophy. Maryland is now in that position. Its prevention infrastructure is an executive order commission and a permissive county framework, and the federal grants that supplemented both are shrinking.

“National funding is harder to get, and even when you do get it, there’s sometimes disruption and uncertainty that can cause programmatic challenges,” the Trust for America’s Health researcher told Maryland Matters. That is a careful way of saying that states which built their own foundations are in better shape than states that didn’t.

Maryland didn’t.

What Annapolis Owes

None of this is complicated in principle. The legislature knows the problem exists. It has a Suicide Fatality Review Committee with data. It has county health officers who can describe the gaps. It has the Delaware model sitting next door as a template.

What it produced in 2026 was a bill that authorizes counties to review deaths that have already happened, with no requirement that they do so, no dedicated funding, and no state official newly accountable for whether the number goes up or down next year.

Men are dying at four times the rate of women. Rural Western Maryland carries rates that the rest of the state doesn’t. The federal safety net is smaller than it used to be. And Maryland’s answer is: counties may form a committee if they’d like.

June is Men’s Mental Health Month. It is a reasonable time to ask whether that is enough.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

Sources: Trust for America’s Health, Pain in the Nation 2026: The Epidemics of Alcohol, Drug, and Suicide Deaths (tfah.org/report-details/pain-in-the-nation-2026-report/); Maryland Department of Health, Suicide Fatality Review Committee Annual Report 2025; Maryland General Assembly, HB 1012 (2026 session); KFF / CDC, age-adjusted suicide death rates by sex, 2024; Maryland Matters, “Maryland’s suicide rate rose in 2024 even as the nation’s fell,” June 2026; Governor’s Commission on Suicide Prevention, Executive Order 01.01.2018.07 (Hogan, 2018); Delaware HB 350, An Act Creating a Statutory Office of Suicide Prevention (2025). SAMHSA workforce reduction figures: Trust for America’s Health, Pain in the Nation 2026, citing CDC and SAMHSA reporting through April 2026.