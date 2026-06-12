The official accounts of what happened at Commodore John Rodgers are in direct conflict. Maryland’s elected officials are only telling you one side of that conflict.

By Michael Phillips | MDBayNews

When ICE agents detained two people outside a Baltimore elementary school during morning drop-off Thursday, Maryland’s Democratic leadership responded with coordinated outrage. Governor Wes Moore called it “deeply disturbing.” Senator Angela Alsobrooks said it was “cruel.” Attorney General Anthony Brown joined a multi-state coalition defending New York’s law barring immigration enforcement in courthouses.

What none of them acknowledged: the factual record of what actually happened is genuinely disputed — and their statements reflect only the version that serves their politics.

Two Conflicting Accounts

According to DHS, Jesus Acevedo-Sanchez refused lawful commands, violently resisted arrest, and used his vehicle to evade law enforcement — dragging an ICE officer in the process — before fleeing toward the school where he was ultimately apprehended. DHS says this was not his first evasion: in April, he allegedly caused a collision with an ICE vehicle before fleeing. He now faces federal charges for resisting and impeding federal officers and destruction of government property. A second person in the vehicle faces charges for assaulting a federal officer.

The defense account, filed Friday in a legal petition by attorney Rachael Savage, is nearly the opposite. Savage says ICE vehicles struck her client’s car first as he was driving his children to school. She describes him as a 38-year-old Mexican national who entered the U.S. in 2001, has lived in Maryland for more than 25 years, and has no known criminal history anywhere in the world. Neither Savage nor ICE has specified Acevedo-Sanchez’s immigration status.

These accounts cannot both be true. The children in the backseat, the broken car window, and the video of agents wrestling Acevedo-Sanchez to the ground are documented. Who initiated the confrontation is not yet resolved.

That unresolved factual dispute makes the response from Maryland’s elected officials all the more notable — because they have presented only one version of it, loudly, without caveat.

The City Council Calls It a Raid

The Baltimore City Council piled on Friday with a signed statement from all 14 members — led by Council President Zeke Cohen — calling Thursday’s events an “ICE raid” and condemning “all illegal ICE enforcement actions.” The statement makes no mention of the federal charges pending against the two individuals detained, the ICE officer allegedly dragged by a vehicle, the prior April incident DHS describes, or the fact that the family’s own attorney disputes the federal account. The Council pledged to “pursue every avenue available” to support those detained — without specifying what legal avenue applies to individuals now facing federal assault and obstruction charges.

Calling it a raid carries a specific implication: that ICE selected the school as a target. The federal account says the opposite. The defense account says ICE initiated a vehicle collision off school grounds. Either way, characterizing a contested pursuit as a “raid” is an editorial choice dressed up as a statement of fact.

The Access-to-Courts Irony

Attorney General Brown’s statement deserves particular scrutiny on its own terms. “Access to courts is fundamental,” he wrote. “I remain committed to ensuring every Marylander can seek justice without fear.”

Every Marylander.

Maryland’s civil legal aid system is chronically underfunded. Family court litigants — including parents facing custody disputes, protective orders, and termination proceedings — regularly navigate proceedings without any legal representation. Legal Aid refuses to help family court litigants who would otherwise qualify for their services. Maryland has among the highest rates of self-represented litigants in family court in the region. Small business owners pursuing contract disputes, tenants fighting evictions, and working-class residents with civil legal needs face the same barrier: they can’t afford a lawyer, and the state hasn’t fixed that.

Brown’s coalition brief argues that the federal government cannot compel states to enforce immigration law in courthouses. That may well be correct as a constitutional matter. But the same attorney general fighting for undocumented immigrants’ frictionless access to the court system has not made comparable urgency out of the access crisis facing citizens who are priced out of it.

What the Law Actually Says

Maryland officials keep framing this as Trump creating new rules. He didn’t. Federal immigration law — including the authority to detain individuals with active removal orders or who have violated the terms of their immigration status — predates the current administration. The school-sensitive locations policy that the Trump administration rescinded was an Obama-era administrative guideline, not a statute. Congress never passed a law barring immigration enforcement near schools.

Officials can argue that the policy change was unwise. They can argue the manner of enforcement was unnecessarily disruptive to children — a position supported by the video record, regardless of which factual account prevails. Those are fair arguments.

What they cannot credibly do is present a one-sided version of a disputed incident as settled fact, use that version to condemn federal law enforcement as acting illegally, and call it leadership. The facts of what happened on Fait Avenue Thursday morning are still being established. Maryland’s officials decided their statements couldn’t wait for that.

Sources: CBS News Baltimore; The Baltimore Banner (Liz Bowie, Maya Lora, Dylan Segelbaum, June 12, 2026); CNN; Newsweek; Fox Baltimore; WYPR; DHS statement via multiple outlets; Baltimore City Council statement via @Zeke_Cohen, June 12, 2026; petition filed by attorney Rachael Savage via The Baltimore Banner.