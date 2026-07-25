Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
6hEdited

Back when Linda Lamone brought in electronic voting machines that conflicted with the state's constitution, I joined with a left-wing group to fight it. The law called for the ability to recount votes, but the machines "recounted" by just pushing the same button you push to get the first count. We monitored the polls, took complaints, categorized them, and testified before the state. The only person even remotely interested in ensuring good elections then was the election official from PG County, who remained afterward to ask us more questions.

The machines weren't replaced because of cost, though I have always wondered if that wasn't the entire reason. As a search will show, "Maryland was sued over voting machines prior to 2007....Maryland's electronic voting machines were replaced with a voter-verifiable paper record voting system starting in 2016, following a law passed in 2007 that required the change. The new system was fully implemented after funding was secured in 2014...Maryland last made a major effort to clean its voter rolls in 2024." This following a suit by two Maryland voters who filed a lawsuit against the State's election officials for failing to clean up the voter rolls ahead of the 2024 election. While many have called this suit false and done by election "deniers," IMO Maryland only makes an effort when it is sued by its citizens.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture