Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk say the special session they’ve called for Aug. 3-5 is about responding to a changed legal landscape, not about politics. Senate Republicans say it’s the same old Maryland Democratic playbook: redraw the lines, keep the power, dress it up as principle.

Nobody has pointed out that Maryland Democrats already ran a version of this play once this decade — not in Congress, but one level down the ballot, in the 2021-22 legislative redistricting cycle. The results are a matter of public record. They worked.

Where This Started

The specific claim came from Fitzgerald Mofor, the 2026 Republican candidate for House District 9A, in a July 7 social media post responding to the special session announcement. Mofor argued that gerrymandering favoring Democratic incumbents “is the status quo in Annapolis,” and cited four prior redistricting cycles by name, including his own district: “LD 09: Redistricted to benefit Katie Fry Hester, Chao Wu, and Natalie Ziegler.”

Gerrymandering favoring Democratic incumbents is the status quo in Annapolis.

Mofor is not a neutral source here — Wu and Ziegler are the incumbents he is running against this cycle, and his post frames his own race in the process of making a broader argument. But naming an interested source doesn’t resolve whether the underlying claim is accurate. It only means it needs to be checked against the record rather than taken on his word. It was, against Maryland Matters’ contemporaneous reporting and the certified 2022 election results — and it held up.

The Playbook, Documented in Real Time

When the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission released its proposed state Senate and House of Delegates map in December 2021 and January 2022, Maryland Matters — a nonpartisan outlet — reported on several districts where the new lines appeared designed to protect specific Democratic incumbents or convert Republican-held seats. This wasn’t speculation added after the fact. It was contemporaneous analysis, published while the map was still being debated.

District 9 (Howard/Montgomery counties): The old map paired District 9 with southern Carroll County, Republican territory. The new map swapped that out for a piece of northern Montgomery County near Damascus, Democratic territory. Maryland Matters reported at the time that the change could shore up Sen. Katie Fry Hester’s reelection prospects. The House sub-district, 9A, was represented by two Republicans, Trent Kittleman and Reid Novotny, going into the cycle. Novotny said publicly that Democrats had gerrymandered the district he represented to protect the incumbent Democratic senator, and launched a Senate campaign against Hester on that basis.

The 2022 election bore it out on both counts. Hester won reelection. District 9A flipped from Republican to Democratic, with Chao Wu and Natalie Ziegler defeating the sitting Republican delegates.

District 42B (Baltimore County): Del. Michele Guyton won her first term in 2018 with just 26.5% of the vote in a crowded field — a narrow, vulnerable win. Maryland Matters flagged the new 42B lines in December 2021 as a map that could shore up Guyton specifically. In 2022, under the new lines, Guyton ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and won the general election by more than 20 points.

District 23 (Prince George’s County): The old map split this seat into 23A and 23B, each with its own incumbent. The 2022 map merged them into a single district. Rather than face each other, both sitting Democratic delegates — Geraldine Valentino-Smith and Cheryl Landis — declined to seek reelection. That cleared the field for a slate aligned with state Sen. Ron Watson: incumbent Del. Marvin Holmes plus two Watson-aligned newcomers, Jocelyn Collins and Kym Taylor. All three won. A Prince George’s County Democratic strategist told Maryland Matters before the election that the merger effectively created an open Senate seat’s worth of political opportunity, alongside two open delegate seats — exactly what happened.

Three different districts, three different mechanisms — a partisan flip, an incumbent safety upgrade, and an intra-party consolidation — all flagged by nonpartisan reporting before the votes were cast, and all confirmed by the results.

Why This Matters for the Congressional Fight

None of this is illegal. Legislative redistricting in Maryland is controlled by the General Assembly, subject to state constitutional requirements on compactness, contiguity, and respect for political boundaries — not a ban on considering incumbency or partisan effect. The 2022 legislative map survived a direct court challenge; the Maryland Court of Appeals unanimously upheld it in April 2022 after Special Magistrate Alan Wilner recommended doing so.

It does complicate the framing coming out of Annapolis this week.

But it does complicate the framing coming out of Annapolis this week. Ferguson’s and Peña-Melnyk’s joint statement announcing the Aug. 3-5 special session frames the coming constitutional amendment as a response to changed legal circumstances — the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent narrowing of the Voting Rights Act — rather than a partisan maneuver. Gov. Wes Moore’s statement goes further, casting it entirely in voting-rights terms.

Senate Republicans, in their same-day response, called that framing a pretext, arguing Democratic leaders have a documented history of adjusting maps to their political benefit whenever they hold the pen. Until now, that argument has mostly been rhetorical — “that’s the Maryland Democratic playbook,” as Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready put it, without much specific to point to beyond the fight over Andy Harris’s congressional seat itself.

The 2021-22 legislative map gives that argument documented precedent, in a different arena, with results nobody disputes.

The 2021-22 legislative map gives that argument documented precedent, in a different arena, with results nobody disputes. Whether that’s read as evidence of a pattern or simply how redistricting works everywhere maps are drawn by elected officials is a matter of interpretation. But it’s a fact pattern that belongs in the conversation, and as of this writing, no outlet appears to have connected it to the current congressional redistricting fight.

It’s a fact pattern that belongs in the conversation.

What’s Still Unclear

This piece does not establish that the current constitutional amendment process — which is aimed at congressional, not legislative, districts, and which requires voter approval in November — will produce a similarly one-sided outcome. Congressional redistricting in Maryland operates under different rules than legislative redistricting, with fewer constraints (no county-boundary or compactness mandate at the same level of specificity) but also more scrutiny, given the map’s history of federal litigation. Whether the 2021-22 legislative cycle’s incumbent-protection pattern predicts anything about the congressional map that would eventually follow a successful constitutional amendment is an open question this reporter has not attempted to answer here.

Sources: Maryland Matters, “Legislative Panel Releases District Map That Helps Vulnerable Democrats, Reduces Baltimore Clout,” Dec. 20, 2021; Maryland Matters, “Analysis: The Consequential Changes in General Assembly’s Redistricting Proposal,” Jan. 17, 2022; 2022 Maryland House of Delegates election results, Maryland State Board of Elections; Wikipedia, “2022 Maryland House of Delegates election”; Ballotpedia, “Redistricting in Maryland”; Michele Guyton biographical record, Maryland General Assembly.