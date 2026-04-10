Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Mouzer
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I wonder if the federal government's removal of illegal aliens and consquent reduction of related expenses had been taken into account in Maryland's budget projections. Back in IIRC 2007 or 2009 the estimate was a Maryland head of household paid $700 a year to cover those expenses. But of course one suspects investing in things that matter is unlikely to mean limiting illegal alien related expenses for the majority of Maryland's politicians.

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