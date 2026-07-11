Flock Safety cameras are now widespread across Maryland. The state’s legal safeguards are, too. The missing piece is an independent audit.

Nobody in Maryland has smashed a Flock Safety camera. Nobody has cut one down with vice grips and thrown it off a highway overpass, the way an Air Force engineer in Suffolk, Virginia, is accused of doing to 13 of them. There’s no GoFundMe for a Maryland defendant’s legal fees, no viral video of a severed pole on I-295. Cross the Potomac and the story is different — Virginia has one of the most closely watched vandalism cases in the country. In Maryland, automated license plate readers have gone up in every county, but one, and the pushback so far has been limited to a handful of petitions and a longshot congressional candidate’s platform — nothing close to the scale of the fight playing out elsewhere.

The question nobody appears to have asked yet: is the law solving a problem that’s actually been documented in Maryland, or getting ahead of one nobody here has looked for?

That quiet matters, because Maryland has spent the past two years building one of the more legally elaborate ALPR frameworks in the country — and this year passed two laws specifically designed to keep the data those cameras collect away from federal immigration enforcement. The question nobody appears to have asked yet: is the law solving a problem that’s actually been documented in Maryland, or getting ahead of one nobody here has looked for?

Maryland has spent the past two years building one of the more legally elaborate ALPR frameworks in the country.

What the cameras do

Flock Safety’s automated license plate readers are solar-powered units that photograph every passing vehicle, log the plate, and — on newer models — track Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals from devices inside the car. The company’s Condor cameras add pan-tilt-zoom capability and can follow pedestrians in frame. The data uploads to a cloud platform that, depending on an agency’s settings, can be queried by any other subscribing law enforcement agency in the country. Flock has said its policy prohibits sharing with agencies conducting civil immigration enforcement, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The real answer depends on which camera model is installed where.

Even that basic distinction — plate-only versus pedestrian-tracking, depending on model — gets lost in the noise once the subject reaches social media. Verified accounts with tens of thousands of followers routinely assert the opposite of each other as settled fact: one widely shared post this month insisted Flock cameras “DO NOT record or photograph people” and have no tracking capability beyond plates, while another, equally uncredited, claimed the opposite — that the same cameras are deployed at reproductive clinics and children’s gymnastics facilities specifically to track people. Neither cited a source, a location, or an incident. Both are wrong in the specific way that matters most: the real answer depends on which camera model is installed where, a fact that’s publicly documented and not actually in dispute, but that gets flattened into confident, contradictory assertions on both sides before anyone checks.

The fact that matters most gets flattened into confident, contradictory assertions before anyone checks.

Flock is the dominant vendor in Maryland, but not the only one. A review of crowdsourced camera-mapping data across the state turned up at least four other brands operating alongside Flock units — Motorola Solutions, Leonardo, Mesa Technologies, and a company identified only as Cyber Secure — though Flock cameras outnumbered every other brand combined in every sample checked. That matters beyond simple market share: Leonardo, whose ELSAG-brand cameras were found operating in the Baltimore metro area and Harford/Cecil corridor in this review, introduced a product this year called SignalTrace — a sensor add-on, independently reported by 404 Media and others, that clips onto existing ELSAG hardware and adds Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and RFID device-signature collection on top of plate reading. Multiple industry sources describe it as requiring no new procurement process to deploy on cameras already in the field. Whether any Maryland agency has added it is unconfirmed and would need to be asked directly.

Flock itself is expanding in a parallel direction. The ACLU reported in August 2025 that Flock is planning to connect its plate-reader network to commercial data brokers offering “people lookup” services, explicitly marketed as letting police “jump from LPR to person” rather than stopping at a vehicle record. The company separately launched a “Flock Business Network” that same June, described as a hub for private-sector organizations to share crime-prevention data among themselves — extending Flock’s infrastructure beyond law enforcement customers entirely. Neither expansion is Maryland-specific, and whether any Maryland agency or private Flock customer has opted into either program is unconfirmed. The rest of this piece focuses on Flock specifically, both because it’s the dominant vendor and because it’s the one with a documented federal-sharing history; the other vendors’ data-sharing practices in Maryland remain unreported.

The Maryland footprint

By spring 2026, a Flock spokesman told the Baltimore Sun that roughly 100 Maryland police agencies were running the technology. Anne Arundel County alone operates 88 fixed locations. Salisbury’s City Council unanimously approved a three-year Flock contract in December 2025 worth roughly $1.1 million total — about $350,000 a year, per Mayor Randy Taylor — covering 40 security cameras and 40 separate license plate readers, 80 units in all, concentrated in downtown and high-crime areas. Taylor called it “a revolutionary way of doing policing”; Lt. Brandon Caton of the Salisbury Police Department said placement decisions weighed which areas, including downtown event spaces, most needed coverage. Montgomery County’s police department runs nearly 800 units and recorded about 110 million plate reads in 2025 alone, up from 52.3 million just two years earlier. Calvert County, Glenarden, and Hyattsville all run programs. New cameras appeared on I-295 north of Laurel this spring — among the first documented federal-highway installations in the state — drawing criticism from the ACLU’s national policy staff, though Maryland’s own ACLU affiliate deferred comment to Washington. Maryland State Police confirmed they do not operate Flock-brand cameras.

Montgomery County’s police department recorded about 110 million plate reads in 2025 alone.

The stated use case does show up in practice. In March, Montgomery County’s 4th District used an LPR hit to locate Judith Woodard, a Long Island woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who had driven nearly 24 hours through three states after going missing under a Silver Alert — found safe at Randolph Road and New Hampshire Avenue after her cellphone ping narrowed the search to the county. It’s a real example of the recovery function the technology is marketed on, and it’s worth weighing against everything that follows.

The recovery function the technology is marketed on is real—and worth weighing against everything that follows.

A county-by-county review of crowdsourced mapping data, cross-checked against news coverage and a 2011 state intelligence bulletin obtained by the ACLU, found evidence of ALPR activity in 23 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions — missing only Dorchester County, where two independent, zoomed-in map checks centered directly on Cambridge turned up no cameras at all. That absence, in a state where every other county has some documented footprint, is itself worth a question to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Only one Maryland jurisdiction is on record trying to walk away, and even that isn’t fully settled. The town of Hancock in Washington County voted unanimously on Nov. 18, 2025, to have Flock remove its cameras after a trial period revealed that the state wouldn’t allow the system to share data with neighboring agencies — a technical compliance failure, not a privacy revolt. But mapping records show at least two of Hancock’s cameras were actively documented, tagged, and repeatedly fine-tuned by a contributor on OpenStreetMap on Nov. 8 and 9, 2025 — ten days before the council’s vote — and haven’t been updated since. Separate crowdsourced mapping pulled as recently as this month still shows roughly eight camera-shaped markers clustered in the same spot along Hancock’s Main Street. Neither data source can say for certain whether the cameras are still physically there or whether the map simply never caught up to their removal. Evanston, Illinois, provides a cautionary precedent: that city formally canceled its Flock contract in August 2025, only to discover months later that some cameras had been quietly reinstalled without its permission and were still collecting data — full removal didn’t happen until early 2026.

A second system, no cameras required

Baltimore’s plate-tracking capacity built up in three distinct stages, only the last of which involved software rather than hardware. In February 2022, Baltimore Police added 15 city-owned stationary readers — bringing its total to 35 — after then-Council President Brandon Scott pushed for expansion following a pair of carjackings in Upper Fells Point caught on a resident’s Ring doorbell. In 2023, five more cameras went up along the South Baltimore Peninsula, this time funded by a roughly $250,000 state housing grant secured by the Federal Hill and Riverside neighborhood associations rather than the city itself; those units are Leonardo’s ELSAG brand, according to Leonardo’s own account of the project, not Flock.

The largest single dollar investment in plate-tracking technology in Maryland sits outside the state’s ALPR-specific laws.

Then, in March 2026, Baltimore’s Board of Estimates approved a $1.46 million, four-year contract with Thomson Reuters CLEAR over public objection — a data platform that lets Baltimore police cross-reference existing plate scans against ten years of a driver’s location history, activity history, social media activity, and even, per contract documentation reviewed by Baltimore Brew, “connections between cars that happen to be within a quarter mile of each other.” “This provides [Baltimore Police Department] access to public records, to proprietary data sources, provides us information and reference to people, phone numbers, addresses, asset searches,” Col. Jack Herzog told the board. Residents, including Kenisha Daley and Karien Laurent, spoke against the contract, citing distrust of the department and fear the tool would be turned toward federal immigration enforcement sweeps already underway in the city; a majority of the board, including Mayor Scott, approved it anyway. The contract runs through January 2030 — longer than any Flock camera contract found in this reporting — and represents the largest single dollar figure attached to plate-tracking technology anywhere in the state. It sits entirely outside the ALPR-specific statute and outside HB 444 and HB 711’s coverage, because CLEAR isn’t a plate-reader system; it’s a records aggregator layered on top of data plate readers already collect, requiring no new cameras at all.

CLEAR isn’t a plate-reader system; it’s a records aggregator layered on top of data plate readers already collect.

Two details buried in a separate resident’s written opposition, published a day before the vote, matter more than the headline dollar figure. First, the contract’s new plate-reader component doesn’t come from Thomson Reuters’ own infrastructure — it runs on “Motorola/Vigilant Solutions’ live gateway of commercial license plate data,” pulling in what Thomson Reuters describes as more than 7 billion plate-location records collected over a decade, a direct link to the Motorola Solutions brand already found operating on the ground in Maryland. Second, and more directly relevant to everything else in this piece: Thomson Reuters’ own marketing materials, quoted in that submission, describe the company as having been “successfully supporting DHS’s investigative research needs and initiatives since the agency’s inception” — a vendor stating, in its own promotional language, that its plate-data product was built with ICE’s parent agency specifically in mind. Baltimore had also held a narrower CLEAR contract with Thomson Reuters since roughly 2020; March’s vote didn’t create the relationship, it expanded it, doubling the monthly cost from about $11,000 to about $23,000 specifically to add the plate-tracking layer.

The legislative arc

Maryland’s ALPR statute — Public Safety Article §3-509 — already required agencies to show a “legitimate law enforcement purpose,” conduct annual audits, and restrict access to trained personnel before Flock ever became a household name in the state. In 2024, Del. N. Scott Phillips’s House Bill 1081 opened the door to cloud-based storage while tightening the rules: captured data could no longer be sold, and vendors were barred from uploading it to outside agencies without express authorization. Flock Safety testified in support, citing company figures claiming its cameras help solve roughly 700,000 crimes a year — about 10% of reported crime nationwide, by the company’s own estimate.

The law’s central tension—between enabling modern cloud storage and controlling who else gets access—was debated on the record years before HB 444 and HB 711.

The bill’s path through committee wasn’t as uniformly friendly as the final 47-0 Senate and 119-17 House votes suggest. Maryland State Police submitted a formal letter of information warning that HB 1081, as introduced, would let third-party vendors share captured plate data with non-law-enforcement entities through subscription services — which the department said would violate the original intent of Maryland’s ALPR law, a framework MSP noted had been built through a prior agreement between legislative sponsors, the ACLU, and the state’s police chiefs and sheriffs. MSP said it would drop its objection only if specific data-protection amendments were adopted; they were, and the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and Maryland Sheriffs’ Association similarly shifted from conditional to full support once the amendments were in place. A nonprofit consumer group, Auto Consumer Alliance, backed the bill anyway but flagged the same underlying risk in its own testimony, citing ACLU reporting on ICE’s use of driver-location data and Wired’s reporting on the use of plate-reader data to track people traveling for abortion care — meaning the eventual law’s central tension, between enabling modern cloud storage and controlling who else gets access to it, was debated on the record two years before it became the subject of HB 444 and HB 711.

This year, lawmakers moved further and faster. House Bill 444, sponsored by Del. Nicole Williams and backed by 80 co-sponsors, banned Maryland agencies from entering so-called 287(g) agreements with ICE and ordered existing ones terminated. Introduced as emergency legislation weeks after federal immigration officers fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, it cleared the House Judiciary Committee 12-7 over Republican floor delays and was signed by Gov. Wes Moore on Feb. 17 — one of the session’s first enacted bills. House Bill 711, the Data Privacy Act, followed close behind: sponsored by Del. Lorig Charkoudian and pushed hard by the immigrant-advocacy group CASA, it bars data controllers from knowingly selling personal information to a government unit that has engaged in civil immigration enforcement within the prior six months. It became law without the governor’s signature under the state constitution’s default-enactment provision.

Where the documented ICE contact actually happened

The one confirmed instance of federal immigration enforcement touching Maryland tracking infrastructure didn’t run through a local police department’s Flock account. Court records filed in a Department of Homeland Security class-action lawsuit showed the U.S. Park Police — which has jurisdiction over the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, a federal, not state, entity — cooperated with ICE by making stops tied to at least 10 immigrant arrests between September and February, several involving workers in commercial vehicles. The Park Police did not respond to Baltimore Sun and Maryland Matters requests for comment on the reporting.

The documented Maryland case involved a federal agency operating on federal land under federal authority.

That’s a federal agency operating on federal land under federal authority. Neither HB 444 nor HB 711 reaches the Park Police, because neither bill can bind a federal law enforcement agency. If the documented Maryland case is the baseline for what lawmakers were responding to, the two headline 2026 privacy bills may not have closed the specific door that was actually open.

The two headline privacy bills may not have closed the specific door that was actually open.

The unanswered question at the center

If a similar arrangement exists today, it would mean ICE has had a standing role inside the very center that houses Maryland’s plate-reader data.

Maryland’s ALPR data flows through the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, the state’s post-9/11 fusion center, which HB 1081 explicitly authorized as a repository for cloud-based ALPR records. A Department of Justice description of MCAC’s structure — dated 2013, and not independently confirmed as current — described a four-person management team drawn from local, state, and federal agencies, with an ICE Supervisory Intelligence Analyst holding one of the center’s Assistant Director seats. If a similar arrangement exists today, it would mean ICE has had a standing role inside the very center that houses Maryland’s plate-reader data — a materially different question from the “backdoor” data leaks that triggered mass contract cancellations in California, Illinois, and Washington state. It would not be a leak. It would be a seat at the table.

It would not be a leak. It would be a seat at the table.

That detail is 13 years old and requires current verification before it can be reported as fact rather than flagged as an open question. A separate, older MCAC document — a “law enforcement sensitive” intelligence bulletin from January 2011, obtained by the ACLU — shows the center has served as Maryland’s central ALPR clearinghouse since well before Flock existed, networking agencies in nearly every county to a shared server. A 2014 Capital News Service Maryland report put hard numbers on the growth that followed: the state ran 411 total LPR scanners by 2014, up from 295 in 2011, with 68 agencies participating and 55 feeding data into the fusion center — up from just 32 agencies three years earlier. MCAC’s current Standard Operating Procedure for the LPR program, adopted in 2024, states that data submitted to its central Operations Center server is held for up to one year unless it becomes evidence, a longer window than the 30-day retention period individual agencies like Anne Arundel County cite for their own local systems — worth clarifying which retention period actually governs data once local agencies upload it to the state server. But no audit of MCAC’s current, Flock-era access has been published by any state auditor or legislative committee. Unlike Mountain View, California (600,000 unauthorized law enforcement queries uncovered by its own police chief) or Illinois (a state audit that found a Customs and Border Protection pilot program Flock said its own leadership didn’t know about), Maryland has not had that reckoning — or at least, not one that’s been made public.

What audits found everywhere else they looked

None of the discoveries were self-reported. Every one came from someone choosing to look.

Maryland’s silence looks different once you know what turned up in the states that actually checked. None of the discoveries below were self-reported by Flock. Every one came from an outside records request or a compliance audit that someone chose to run.

Maryland’s silence looks different once you know what turned up in the states that actually checked.

Illinois

In Illinois, a reporting outlet obtained Flock search logs from the Danville Police Department through a public-records request and found more than 4,000 nationwide lookups between June 2024 and May 2025 listing reasons like “immigration,” “ICE+ERO,” or “ICE WARRANT.” Illinois law and Flock’s own policy both prohibit that use. Local departments denied running immigration searches themselves; the pattern showed ICE reaching the data indirectly, through informal requests to local and state police who had nationwide lookup access enabled. Every lookup that explicitly listed “immigration” as its reason came after January 2025.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias ran his own audit that June, sampling just 12 local agencies. He found U.S. Customs and Border Protection had been accessing Illinois camera data through a federal pilot program — one Flock’s own leadership said it hadn’t known was running. He ordered it shut off. Flock paused the CBP pilot nationwide as a result, not just in Illinois.

Virginia

Virginia turned up a similar pattern independently. Audit logs from two jurisdictions, Bridgewater and Mecklenburg County, showed nearly 3,000 searches using terms like “ICE,” “ERO,” “immigration,” and “deportee” — despite local police insisting their own departments didn’t conduct immigration enforcement. The nationwide lookup network let outside agencies reach Virginia’s cameras regardless of what local officers intended.

California

San Francisco’s version came from inside the department, not outside pressure. In June 2026, the police chief disclosed at a public commission meeting that a routine compliance audit had caught the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center querying the city’s Flock network on behalf of federal and out-of-state agencies — 299 improper queries over roughly a year. A separate class-action filed that February alleges federal and out-of-state agencies queried San Francisco’s cameras more than 1.6 million times in seven months. California’s ALPR Privacy Act carries a $2,500-per-violation statutory penalty, which puts the lawsuit’s potential exposure in the billions.

Even jurisdictions that thought they’d locked their data down found otherwise. Oxnard, California, had its sharing setting explicitly configured to “California only” — a vendor-side error silently re-enabled nationwide query access without the department’s knowledge. Flock has been responding to these discoveries reactively rather than proactively: nationwide lookup access was pulled for Illinois, California, and Virginia in June 2025, after the Danville reporting broke; self-enrollment filters to auto-block “Immigration” and “Reproductive Care” search reasons arrived that November; a single admin toggle letting an agency disable all federal sharing at once wasn’t introduced until January 2026.

Georgia

The most recent example is playing out in Georgia as this piece goes to publication. Five former Albany police officers were fired and arrested this month after an internal audit — run through a new “audit assistance tool” Flock introduced specifically to flag anomalous search patterns — found they had repeatedly pulled license plate data for personal, non-law-enforcement reasons. Two Cherokee County sheriff’s supervisors and a Greene County deputy were separately fired and charged on the same grounds within weeks. Unlike the institutional-access stories out of Illinois and California, this is individual misuse caught by the system’s own internal tooling — proof that the audit mechanism can work, but also a reminder that it only surfaces what someone bothers to run it against. Barrow County’s sheriff is separately investigating a case of suspected camera vandalism as a felony, the kind of public friction that, per the earlier section of this piece, Maryland has yet to see any version of.

The audit mechanism can work, but it only surfaces what someone bothers to run it against.

National

A parallel, more personal pattern of misuse has emerged nationally alongside the institutional-access stories: the Institute for Justice’s ongoing review of ALPR abuse has documented more than 20 cases since 2021 of officers using plate-reader networks to track romantic partners, exes, and, in at least one case, a complete stranger, with most incidents surfacing only after victims reported the officers themselves rather than through internal audits. Confirmed cases span Pennsylvania, Kansas, California, Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois, and elsewhere. None are in Maryland, at least not yet publicly. One resource born from this pattern, HaveIBeenFlocked.com, lets individuals check whether their own plate has turned up in Flock audit logs that agencies have voluntarily made public — a tool built specifically because, as with Georgia’s cases, most of this abuse doesn’t surface until someone goes looking.

Maryland has no audit result, no lawsuit, and no disclosed lookup count.

None of this sorts neatly along party lines, and it’s worth being clear about that. Days after the Albany arrests, Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Georgia Republican, posted that Flock cameras have “quietly become one of the most sweeping surveillance systems in American history” and said he’s “fighting to DEFUND Flock cameras” at the federal level — skepticism of mass plate-tracking coming from the right, not just from the ACLU and privacy advocates typically associated with the left. At the same time, law enforcement officials who use the technology daily continue to defend it in detail rather than in slogans. Rappahannock County, Virginia, Sheriff Connie Compton — whose county sits roughly 90 miles from the Maryland border — discloses her own usage numbers publicly: her cameras logged 35,168 vehicles in a recent 30-day period, and she personally queried the system six times, all tied to specific vehicles connected to possible crimes. Her department’s posted policy states plainly that the cameras don’t capture faces, that data isn’t sold to third parties, and that immigration enforcement is a prohibited use. Compton has said a neighboring county’s Flock feed helped recover a stolen vehicle within 30 minutes, and her county administrator has said he has confidence in how she’s applying the policy. It’s a version of the same case Flock made in its own Maryland testimony — that the tool works when the guardrails hold — made by someone with no financial stake in the answer.

That could mean Maryland’s systems are clean. It could also mean nobody with subpoena power or a well-crafted records request has looked yet.

Maryland has none of this on the record — no audit result, no lawsuit, no disclosed lookup count, favorable or not. That could mean Maryland’s systems are clean. It could also mean nobody with subpoena power or a well-crafted records request has looked yet. Illinois, Virginia, and California all discovered their gaps only after someone did.

Illinois, Virginia, and California all discovered their gaps only after someone did.

Why the silence is itself notable

Maryland also has no modern public-records trail on Flock. A review of MuckRock’s archive — the clearinghouse where the Electronic Frontier Foundation and local journalists nationwide have filed and posted Flock contract requests — turned up no prior Maryland Public Information Act requests for any Maryland agency’s Flock contract, invoice history, or data-sharing partner list. Denver, Daly City, Atherton, and dozens of other jurisdictions have that record. Maryland does not.

Los Angeles shows what it looks like when a records request doesn’t get answered and someone escalates anyway. The Stop LAPD Spying Coalition filed a public-records request with the LAPD in February 2024 for every contract and memorandum of understanding the department has signed with Flock. As of this spring, the department had produced exactly one document — an already-expired 2025 memo — despite what the coalition’s subsequent lawsuit alleges is at least a seven-year data and hardware relationship between LAPD and the company. The lawsuit, filed this year, accuses the department of deliberately withholding records ahead of a major MOU’s expiration to avoid public scrutiny. Separately, LAPD’s chief ordered an internal audit after allegations surfaced that the department and several county sheriff’s offices had run Flock searches supporting ICE and CBP enforcement, and the nearby city of South Pasadena declined to renew its own Flock contract in March, decommissioning 14 cameras after learning regional data it had access to was reached by out-of-state and federal agencies. No Maryland agency has faced a comparable records fight, in part because — as far as this reporting found — no one has filed the initial request that would have to go unanswered first.

No one has filed the initial request that would have to go unanswered first.

That doesn’t mean Maryland has seen no organized pushback at all — it’s just been modest, scattered, and mostly candidate-driven rather than spontaneous. Ethan Wechtaluk, a minor Democratic primary candidate in this year’s MD-6 congressional race, built an entire platform around ALPR oversight across the district’s five counties and started a Change.org petition that had drawn 30 signatures as of this reporting; he lost the June 23 primary to the better-funded Trone-McClain Delaney contest. Josh Kyte, running for St. Mary’s County Commissioner, started a separate petition in May calling for a ban on Flock cameras countywide, which had reached 182 signatures. And in February, a West Hyattsville resident published an on-record column in the nonprofit Hyattsville Life & Times urging the city council to reconsider its Flock contract, citing Illinois’s CBP data-sharing lapse directly — notable because Hyattsville’s own police department describes its 24-camera, 3-vehicle ALPR program as “fully compliant” with the city’s own sanctuary-city ordinance, a specific pairing of claims that neither this piece nor, apparently, anyone else in Maryland has independently tested. None of these efforts have translated into a contract cancellation, a council vote, or anything close to the scale of opposition seen in Illinois or Virginia — but they establish that some Maryland residents and candidates have been paying attention, even if county and state officials haven’t yet had to answer to it.

Maryland passed two of the nation’s strongest anti-ICE data-sharing laws without the kind of public reckoning that preceded similar legislation elsewhere.

Combine the modest scale of that pushback with the absence of any documented Maryland camera vandalism, and a state that just passed two of the more aggressive anti-ICE-data-sharing laws in the country did so without the kind of sustained local controversy, contract cancellation wave, or public-records excavation that preceded similar legislation elsewhere. That’s not proof that the laws were unnecessary. It’s a sign nobody with real institutional leverage has yet checked whether the systems those laws govern are doing what lawmakers assumed — including, this reporting found, whether one town’s own decision to get rid of its cameras actually stuck.

That’s not proof the laws were unnecessary. It’s a sign nobody with real institutional leverage has yet checked whether the systems those laws govern are doing what lawmakers assumed.

Sources: This piece draws on Maryland legislative testimony and committee documents for HB 1081, HB 444, and HB 711, including formal positions submitted by Flock Safety, the Maryland State Police, the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association and Maryland Sheriffs’ Association, and the Auto Consumer Alliance; a 2011 Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center intelligence bulletin and a 2013 Department of Justice description of MCAC’s governance structure, both obtained and published by the ACLU; MCAC’s 2024 Standard Operating Procedure for its LPR program; a 2014 Capital News Service Maryland report on statewide ALPR growth; and public program pages maintained by Anne Arundel County and Hyattsville police departments. Reporting on specific incidents and contracts draws on the Baltimore Sun, Baltimore Brew, the Frederick News-Post, the Hancock News, The BayNet, WMDT, Maryland Matters, and Yahoo News, along with national reporting from 404 Media, the ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Institute for Justice, CBS Los Angeles, Fox 11 Los Angeles, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on comparable ALPR disputes in Illinois, Virginia, California, and Georgia. Maryland-specific camera locations were independently verified using DeFlock’s crowdsourced mapping data and OpenStreetMap node histories, and cross-checked against MuckRock’s public records archive to confirm the absence of prior Maryland Flock-related requests.