New developments since MDBayNews first reported on the vendor error include a federal investigation demand, revised ballot totals, vendor cost confirmation, and new political pressure from the Maryland Freedom Caucus.

Since MDBayNews first reported on Maryland’s mail-in ballot vendor error on May 16, the story has escalated sharply — drawing in President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Republican National Committee, and a conservative state legislative bloc, while state election officials have pushed back on a cascade of claims they call misinformation.

Here is what has changed.

The Number Is Bigger Than Initially Reported

Early reporting, including this outlet’s May 16 piece, cited approximately 400,000 affected households based on initial State Board of Elections disclosures. The SBE has since confirmed the actual scope is larger: more than 500,000 Maryland voters had requested mail-in ballots ahead of the June 23 gubernatorial primary, and all of them are receiving replacement packets. The vendor, Taylor Print & Visual Impressions, Inc. (TPVI), confirmed replacement ballots would be mailed beginning the week of May 18, with delivery expected to be completed by May 29.

The SBE’s guidance to voters remains the same: destroy the original ballot and use only the envelope and ballot marked “REPLACEMENT BALLOT.” Voters who requested web-delivered print-at-home ballots are not affected.

The Vendor Will Pay

One accountability question left open in earlier coverage has been resolved. The Maryland election board confirmed that TPVI will bear the cost of the replacement mailing — not taxpayers. The vendor also issued a public statement asserting that “there is no risk of duplicate voting as a result of this issue,” citing safeguards in place to ensure only one ballot per voter is accepted and counted.

That assurance, however, was issued without detailing the specific mechanism — a gap this outlet identified in its original reporting, and one that the SBE has since attempted to address more directly.

The SBE Provided a New Detail on Duplicate Safeguards — But Questions Remain

Responding to mounting public concern, the SBE clarified Monday that “every return envelope/oath has a unique identifier to ensure that a voter can only vote one ballot,” and that additional safeguards have been implemented specifically to ensure the correct ballot is counted for each voter.

This is a more specific claim than what was publicly available when MDBayNews first reported. It suggests the envelope-level tracking system — not ballot-level barcodes — is the primary mechanism for catching duplicates. Whether that system has been audited for the volume of a 500,000-ballot reissuance, and what the error-catch rate was in comparable situations, remains publicly undisclosed. The SBE has not released data from the 2024 Montgomery County incident this outlet cited as the closest precedent.

Trump Calls It Fraud, Demands DOJ Investigation

On Saturday, May 17, Trump posted on Truth Social that Maryland “just had 500,000 Fake Mail-In Ballots revealed.” By Monday, May 18, he had escalated: “In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught! So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent.” He went further, directly accusing Governor Wes Moore: “This was done by the Corrupt Governor of the State, Wes Moore. He allowed this to happen in order to make sure that Democrats win.”

Trump announced he would ask the Attorney General and the DOJ to open an immediate investigation into Maryland’s State Board of Elections.

State officials pushed back directly. Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis posted on X Monday evening: “It bears repeating that no fake OR illegal mail-in ballots were distributed. The wording in President Trump’s continued posts about Maryland’s elections creates an environment of misinformation on a voting right.” Moore’s communications director Ammar Moussa called Trump’s statements “false and irresponsible,” adding that “Marylanders should look to the State Board of Elections for accurate information — not social media misinformation designed to undermine confidence in our elections.”

Maryland election officials have not attributed any involvement to Governor Moore. The SBE has consistently described the error as a vendor coding mistake.

The irony of Trump’s DOJ investigation demand is not lost on close observers of this story: a separate DOJ lawsuit against DeMarinis, filed in December 2025 seeking Maryland’s complete unredacted voter registration list, was already pending when Trump weighed in. DeMarinis filed a motion to dismiss that suit in January 2026. The same federal government now being asked to investigate Maryland’s elections was already in litigation with Maryland’s elections administrator over voter roll access.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus Demands Voter Roll Audit

The Maryland Freedom Caucus — the seven-member hard-right bloc in the state House — issued a statement calling the ballot situation a threat to election integrity and potential voter suppression. The group went beyond criticizing the error itself, demanding that DeMarinis “immediately release Maryland’s voter rolls to the federal government so a proper audit can be conducted.” The caucus also cautioned against the reissuance entirely, asking how officials intend to differentiate between original and replacement ballots.

“This has the potential to really be a disaster,” the caucus said, framing the episode as validation of its previously defeated “Secure the Vote” legislation, which would have required proof-of-citizenship requirements and voter ID. The caucus called for those measures to be revived in 2027.

The RNC echoed that framing. “This kind of election mismanagement is why the RNC is already suing Maryland for failing to clean their voter rolls,” RNC Chair Joe Gruters said Monday. “Marylanders deserve answers after this unacceptable failure.”

What This Means for Our Original Reporting

MDBayNews reported on May 16 that the state’s duplicate-ballot safeguards relied on human canvassers cross-referencing voter records rather than any electronic ballot-level flag. The SBE’s subsequent clarification that return envelopes carry unique identifiers is responsive to that concern — though it does not fully address the audit question or what happens when an original ballot is returned before a voter receives the replacement postcard.

The core accountability frame of the original piece holds: the vendor error did not occur in isolation, but landed on top of a documented and actively litigated dispute over Maryland’s voter rolls — one involving both the RNC and the DOJ. Those lawsuits predate Trump’s social media posts and are not resolved by them.

The replacement mailing is underway. The primary is June 23.

Sources: Reporting draws on statements from the Maryland State Board of Elections and Elections Administrator Jared DeMarinis; statements from Taylor Print & Visual Impressions, Inc.; Truth Social posts and White House remarks by President Donald Trump; a statement from Governor Moore’s communications director Ammar Moussa; statements from the Maryland Freedom Caucus and RNC Chair Joe Gruters; the SBE’s updated Mail-In Ballot Replacement Information page at elections.maryland.gov; and news coverage from NBC News, CBS Baltimore, The Baltimore Banner, Fox News, NBC4 Washington, and Maryland Matters.