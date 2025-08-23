For too long, Maryland’s judiciary has operated in a climate of comfort and complacency. Judges—whether they sit on the family, civil, criminal, or probate bench—often run unopposed in elections, shielded from public scrutiny and insulated by a process most voters barely understand. This reality has created a culture where some judges act as if accountability does not apply to them, and where litigants are left feeling dismissed, disrespected, or outright denied due process.

The Problem with Judicial Elections in Maryland

Maryland uses a system of gubernatorial appointment followed by retention elections. After a governor appoints a judge to fill a vacancy (often based on recommendations from politically connected commissions), the judge eventually must stand in the next election to "keep" the seat. Yet in practice, these elections are little more than formalities. Many incumbents go unchallenged, and when challengers do appear, voters are often ill-informed about the candidates’ records.

Judicial elections receive minimal media coverage, ballot guides rarely provide substantive details, and voters frequently skip these races altogether. As a result, the same judges who show indifference toward families, drag out probate disputes, or hand down questionable criminal rulings are quietly handed another decade on the bench.

Why Accountability Matters Across All Case Types

The judiciary touches nearly every corner of Maryland life.

Family Courts : Too many parents describe custody orders that exist only on paper—never enforced—while judges wave away violations as “petty disputes.” This indifference rips families apart and breeds long-term trauma.

Criminal Courts : Sentencing disparities, plea deals rubber-stamped without scrutiny, and inconsistent application of the law leave victims and defendants alike questioning fairness.

Civil Courts : Small businesses, tenants, and everyday citizens often encounter judges who appear uninterested in “minor” contract or property disputes, even though these cases are life-altering to those involved.

Probate Courts: Families report cases languishing for years, with estates tied up by delays, while judges face no consequence for failing to move matters forward.

The common denominator? A judiciary that too often operates above accountability, disconnected from the people it serves.

How Voters Can Push Back

The first step is understanding that judges are not invincible. They rely on the ballot box, and while the process favors incumbents, change is possible when voters are informed and organized.

Educate Yourself on the Bench

Court records, appeal reversals, and news archives reveal much about a judge’s pattern of decisions. Look into how they handle abuse allegations, enforce custody orders, manage criminal dockets, or deal with probate disputes. Form Judicial Watch Coalitions

Local advocacy groups, parent coalitions, bar associations, and even citizen journalists can track judicial behavior, publish scorecards, and highlight misconduct or patterns of neglect. Use the Election Cycle Strategically

Judges count on low voter awareness. By organizing around judicial elections—amplifying weak spots in incumbents’ records—voters can send a message that the robe does not guarantee reappointment. Recruit and Support Challengers

Running against an entrenched judge isn’t easy, but it’s possible. Lawyers with strong community reputations, reform-minded advocates, or even former litigants with legal credentials can bring accountability to the ballot. The key is building grassroots support, not just relying on bar endorsements. Demand Transparency in the Appointment Process

Before judges ever reach the ballot, governors and nominating commissions play gatekeepers. Citizens can demand hearings, FOIA records, and hold governors accountable for their judicial picks.

The Stakes for Maryland

An unaccountable judiciary erodes the rule of law as surely as corrupt politicians or failed public policies. Maryland voters must resist the myth that judges are untouchable. By using the tools of democracy—research, organization, and the ballot box—we can remind the bench that they are public servants, not monarchs in robes.

The message for 2026 and beyond is clear: comfort breeds corruption, and silence sustains it. Maryland’s voters have the power to change that.