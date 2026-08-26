Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Arthur Reynolds
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IF THE RULING IS STAYED.....HOW CAN THE DEMOCRAT POWER GRAB BE DEEMED DEAD.....but the supreme court is mostly "D" anyway....the media are erroneously reporting this as a GOP "victory"...is it?

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