A federal judge has put the brakes on a controversial California law aimed at restricting how law enforcement officers operate during enforcement actions—at least when it comes to federal agents.

Late Monday, Christina A. Snyder, a U.S. District Judge in Los Angeles, issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of a key provision of California’s so-called No Secret Police Act. The provision would have banned facial coverings for law enforcement officers, a move critics said was designed to single out federal immigration agents while carving out exceptions for certain state agencies.

Judge Snyder ruled that the facial-covering ban, as written, likely violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause by attempting to regulate and obstruct federal officers—particularly agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—while sparing some state counterparts, including the California Highway Patrol.

“The state may not selectively burden federal law enforcement based on political disagreement with federal policy,” the court found, concluding that California’s approach crossed from regulation into unconstitutional interference.

What the Judge Allowed—and What She Didn’t

Importantly, the ruling was not a total defeat for California lawmakers.

Judge Snyder upheld a separate requirement in the law that mandates visible identification for non-uniformed officers, applying that rule evenly to both state and federal personnel. That provision, the court held, is a neutral transparency measure and does not impermissibly target federal authority.

The injunction applies only to the facial-covering ban and will be stayed until February 19, 2026, giving the state time to seek an appeal.

A Law Born of Political Backlash

California’s No Secret Police Act emerged in the wake of intense political backlash to masked ICE enforcement actions conducted in 2025. Progressive lawmakers and activist groups argued that masks foster fear and undermine accountability. Supporters of the law framed it as a civil-liberties safeguard.

But critics—particularly on the center-right—saw something else: a state using legislation to frustrate federal immigration enforcement it openly opposes.

Judge Snyder’s ruling largely echoed that concern, pointing to the law’s uneven application and its practical effect of hampering federal operations while leaving favored state agencies untouched.

Federal Authority vs. State Resistance

The decision underscores a long-running tension between California’s sanctuary-style policies and the federal government’s responsibility to enforce immigration law. While states have broad authority over their own law enforcement, the Constitution draws a bright line when states attempt to regulate how federal officers do their jobs.

That line mattered here.

If allowed to stand, the court suggested, California’s law could invite a patchwork of state-level restrictions aimed at federal agencies—each reflecting local political preferences rather than constitutional limits.

What Happens Next

California officials are expected to consider an appeal, potentially setting up another high-profile clash over immigration, federal power, and the boundaries of state resistance.

For now, federal officers operating in California may continue to use facial coverings when deemed necessary for safety or operational reasons—while remaining subject to neutral identification rules that apply across the board.

The ruling sends a clear message: transparency can be mandated, but obstruction cannot.