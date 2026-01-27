The Thunder Report

Bruce Eden
Jan 27

Like the NY Times, the Washington Post has outlived its usefulness. It has turned into a propaganda rag for the Left-wing, even with Bezos at the helm. The Washington Post used to be a good investigative journal, but it doesn't investigate anymore. It politicizes and propagandizes in support of the Communist left. The NY Times is going the same way as the WP. The NY Times has always been a propaganda rag, from its days in the 1930s and 1940s when they ignored the plight of the Jews and buried stories on the Holocaust. They attempted to cover it up. Why, if it was run by Jews and Leftists???? The NY Times has made numerous blunders on reporting since. They come out with sensational propaganda with partial evidence, if any evidence at all, of stories supposed to be "bombshells". Hence, they've become a left-wing Communist rag on par with the old Soviet Union's Pravda propaganda rag. That's why Trump has leveled lawsuits against them for defamation. The NY Times prints political articles against Trump without one scintilla of evidence, uses so-called "anonymous" sources that no one can seem to find out who they are (you can always find out who the sources are; it's no secret anymore). The NY Times has lost all credibility because of its Left-Communist propaganda. I for one would be happy to see President Trump sue them out of existence.

