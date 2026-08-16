Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
3h

You put a ton of thought into this.....the problems would be partly resolved with ending single member districts and using proportional representation, no winner take all, no closed primaries and of course no gerrymandering......not that it matters in a one party dictatorship.....

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