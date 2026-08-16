Let’s get the disclaimer out of the way first, because someone in Annapolis is already drafting the press release calling this “dangerous rhetoric”: this is a hypothetical. Nobody is filing articles of secession with the Maryland State Archives this week. But if you’ve been paying attention to where this state’s politics has been heading — and where it’s about to go this November — the joke is starting to write itself, and it’s not that funny anymore.

Here’s the pitch. Look at a map of Maryland’s population centers — Montgomery, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Howard, Baltimore County, Baltimore City. Trace a line around them. That cluster, plus Annapolis and the State House, keeps the name. Everyone else — Western Maryland, the Frederick and Carroll County countryside outside that line, Southern Maryland, and the entire Eastern Shore — packs up and starts over. Call it New Maryland.

It sounds absurd because it is absurd. States don’t split up in real life — ask West Virginia, which is the only place it’s actually happened, and that took a civil war. But the impulse behind the joke is worth taking seriously, because it’s the same impulse driving secession talk in rural Oregon, rural Illinois, and upstate New York: a growing number of people who feel like their vote doesn’t change anything, because the map was drawn — or the population was distributed — so that it never will.

This isn’t coming from nowhere, either. Last November, West Virginia state Sen. Chris Rose formally invited Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties to break off from Maryland and join his state, citing “shared Appalachian values” — the latest round of a request Western Maryland lawmakers have floated on and off since at least 2013, with a more serious round of letters in 2021 that then-Gov. Jim Justice said he’d be “tickled to death” to accept. Maryland’s own GOP leadership rejected the West Virginia offer flatly: they weren’t giving up a single county. Then, on Aug. 3, Del. Tom Hutchinson tried the mirror-image version of the idea from the opposite end of the state, floating actual Eastern Shore secession on the House floor during the HB 2100 debate — more on that below. Two different corners of Maryland, eight and a half months apart, arriving at the same conclusion independently, without comparing notes. If Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore keep having this thought on their own, maybe the more interesting version of it isn’t either one leaving separately — it’s what happens if they leave together.

“If Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore keep having this thought on their own, maybe the more interesting version of it isn’t either one leaving separately — it’s what happens if they leave together.”

The Math Problem Nobody Wants to Say Out Loud

Maryland currently sends one Republican to the U.S. House out of eight seats — Andy Harris, MD-1, the Eastern Shore and a slice of the upper Bay — in a state where roughly a third of registered voters aren’t Democrats. One out of eight is already a rounding error. It’s the direct result of a 2021 congressional map so aggressively drawn that an Anne Arundel County Circuit judge struck it down in March 2022 as an “extreme partisan gerrymander” under the state constitution — only for the legislature to redraw it into the 7-1 map Maryland has used ever since.

Now there’s a ballot measure headed to voters this November tied to a constitutional amendment effort in Annapolis, and the version of events circulating among Harris’s own supporters is that this round of redistricting is aimed squarely at MD-1 — cracking or diluting the one seat the state’s minority party has left until it’s zero out of eight instead of one. We’re not going to pretend to know exactly how the mechanics shake out before voters weigh in — that’s a separate piece, and we’ll write it with the receipts once the language is final. But the trajectory is not exactly a mystery to anyone who’s watched the last two redistricting cycles, and going from “one seat” to “no seats” is the kind of move that turns a hypothetical about secession into something people start saying out loud at the diner instead of just typing into group chats.

“Going from ‘one seat’ to ‘no seats’ is the kind of move that turns a hypothetical about secession into something people start saying out loud at the diner instead of just typing into group chats.”

New Maryland, notably, would fix this the fast way. Every county on our side of the blue line — the Shore, Southern Maryland, Western Maryland, Harford, Carroll — is the same map Harris already wins comfortably, plus the reddest parts of Frederick and Montgomery once the Poolesville/Dickerson annexation goes through. A state that size doesn’t get one seat. Depending on how the census math shakes out, it’s plausibly two or three. Old Maryland loses a Republican it was trying to erase anyway; New Maryland picks up more representation in Congress than the county it left ever gave it. That’s not a coincidence — that’s the entire argument for why the map matters more than the ballot box, in either direction.

So: what’s a voter in Garrett County, or Worcester County, or the part of Frederick County that isn’t inside the D.C. commuter belt, supposed to do about it? Wait four years for a shift that structurally can’t happen? Show up to a State House meeting and get outvoted 8 to 1 before the gavel drops? At some point “organize a new state” stops sounding like satire and starts sounding like the only lever left on the table — which is exactly why it’s worth writing about, seriously, even while laughing at it.

“At some point ‘organize a new state’ stops sounding like satire and starts sounding like the only lever left on the table.”

The Capital

New Maryland has no shortage of candidates, none of them perfect, all of them better than commuting to Annapolis:

Frederick — largest city left standing, existing infrastructure. Downside: might get accused of becoming the exact kind of population center New Maryland was founded to escape.

Hagerstown — Western Maryland’s largest city, sitting on I-81 and I-70, with the rail and logistics bones of an actual capital. Probably the strongest answer on paper.

Waldorf — Southern Maryland’s population center on Route 301, roughly equidistant between the Southern Maryland counties and the Eastern Shore.

Westminster or Bel Air — smaller, more central to the Carroll/Harford/upper-Shore axis.

The Perryville outlets — undeniably central to a state running from Garrett County to Ocean City, and it already has a Bass Pro Shops, which is more infrastructure than some actual state capitals can claim.

National Harbor — the wild card. It sits in Prince George’s County, which stays with Old Maryland under this map — so claiming it means New Maryland’s first act of government is annexing a piece of the state it just left. Bold. Litigious. On-brand.

The Defectors

The blue line on the map isn’t as clean as “keep the county, lose the county.” Western Montgomery — Poolesville, Dickerson, the farm belt out past the Ag Reserve — has about as much in common with downtown Silver Spring as it does with downtown Cumberland, and there’s a real case those precincts would rather be annexed into New Maryland than stay tethered to a county government eight votes deep in the other direction. Precedent for a jurisdiction splitting itself along a rural-urban line isn’t unheard of — see: every “State of Jefferson” attempt northern California and southern Oregon have floated for the better part of a century. New Maryland doesn’t need to win Montgomery County. It just needs the part of it that’s already voting like it wants out.

And if Poolesville’s in, White’s Ferry comes with it. The last ferry crossing on the Potomac sat idle for three years over a legal fight with the Virginia landowner on the other bank before it finally started running again in 2022 — a genuinely dumb, avoidable outcome that Old Maryland’s government did essentially nothing to fix while it dragged on. New Maryland takes it over, cuts a real deal with Loudoun County on the Virginia side, and keeps the only Potomac crossing between the Point of Rocks bridge and the Beltway actually running. Lower bar than the Bay Bridge. Same idea.

The Chesapeake

New Maryland would own most of the Bay’s coastline south of the Bay Bridge, including Calvert County and Cove Point — a straight shot of deep water that Old Maryland’s shipping into Baltimore’s harbor would have to pass right by. A toll plaza at the narrowest useful point, the Strait of Hogan, writes itself. E-ZPass would still work. We’re not monsters.

And since we’d own the southern Bay, we’d need a crossing — a Solomons-to-Eastern-Shore bridge that’s been kicked around in real Maryland transportation planning for decades and gone nowhere, because the state’s transportation dollars have a well-documented habit of flowing to the Baltimore-D.C. corridor first. New Maryland breaks ground and finishes it before the replacement for the Francis Scott Key Bridge — down in the harbor since March 2024 — reopens to traffic. Low bar. That’s the joke. We shall call it the Robert Leroy Ehrlich Jr. Bridge.

The Flag, Divided

Keep it — both halves. The Maryland flag is, by wide consensus, one of the best-designed state flags in the country, and it predates every current officeholder by roughly three centuries. Old Maryland doesn’t get sole custody of Cecilius Calvert’s coat of arms just because it kept Annapolis. So split it the way the flag already splits itself.

“So split it the way the flag already splits itself.”

The Maryland flag is really two coats of arms stitched into one banner: the black-and-gold Calvert quarters (Cecilius Calvert’s paternal arms — a paly of gold and black with a diagonal bend, colors reversed) in the upper-left and lower-right, and the red-and-white Crossland quarters (his mother’s family arms — a quartered shield with a cross bottony, colors reversed) in the other two corners. They flew separately before they ever flew together: Union-sympathizing Marylanders wore the gold-and-black Calvert colors through the Civil War, Confederate sympathizers wore the red-and-white Crossland colors, and the combined flag — first flown in 1880, officially adopted in 1904 — was a deliberate postwar reconciliation symbol, stitching two colors that had once marked opposite sides back into one banner. There’s a certain symmetry in un-stitching it for a different kind of split, a century and change later.

New Maryland takes the Calvert half. Instead of two quarters, fill the whole flag with the pattern — the black-and-gold paly stripes run the full width, and the counterchanged diagonal bends from each of the two Calvert quarters now meet in the middle and form a full saltire, an X running corner to corner across the entire banner. Same coat of arms, same colors, unmistakably a Maryland flag — just twice as much of it.

Old Maryland keeps the Crossland half: the red-and-white quartered field with the cross bottony, similarly extended to fill the whole banner instead of sharing it with black and gold.

Nobody has to design a new flag from scratch, nobody has to give up the colors, and both new states end up with a flag that’s arguably a cleaner, bolder piece of design than the one they split — which is more than most actual new-state flag proposals can say for themselves.

Bird and Song

The bird. The great blue heron over the osprey. The oriole’s already spoken for, and the osprey is the default answer for “Chesapeake bird” — every marina on the Bay already has one on a sign. The heron just stands in the shallows and outlasts everybody, which tracks.

The song. Maryland’s official state song, a Civil War-era Confederate anthem set to the tune of “O Tannenbaum,” was retired in 2021 — overdue, on the merits. Nobody’s proposing bringing it back. But the state going seven-plus years without naming a replacement is its own small monument to how low a priority “things outside the D.C.-Baltimore corridor care about” ranks in Annapolis. New Maryland holds a contest for a new one on day one, which by itself puts it ahead of where the General Assembly has managed to get in half a decade. We recommend a modified song by Ocean City native Jimmy Charles, “It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand.”

And since we have the ocean, we are stealing the megalodon as our state shark. We control the Bay, so the crabs and oysters are ours, too. You can keep all the illegal immigrants and violent juveniles.

What This Isn’t

This isn’t a call to actually break up the state, and it isn’t a Maryland-specific complaint dressed up as satire. Deep-blue legislatures gerrymandering deep-red rural counties into irrelevance, and deep-red legislatures doing the exact same thing in reverse in states like Texas and Tennessee, is the same story with the parties swapped. If MDBayNews wrote this piece about a Republican trifecta locking Democratic voters in a blue county out of Congress for a decade, it would be the same piece, with the same complaint, and it should be.

“The losing side doesn’t stop existing. It stops believing the system works for it.”

The actual point: when a state’s political map gets engineered — through district lines, population sorting, or a ballot measure timed to lock in an advantage before anyone can vote it back out — the losing side doesn’t stop existing. It stops believing the system works for it. And a state full of people who’ve quietly concluded that voting doesn’t change anything is a much bigger problem than a satirical toll booth at Cove Point.

New Maryland isn’t coming. But the frustration that makes the joke land is very real; it’s not going away in November, and pretending otherwise is its own kind of gerrymander — the kind that draws the story instead of the district.

“New Maryland isn’t coming. But the frustration that makes the joke land is very real.”

Postscript: Both of Those Threads Are Still Live

We drafted the piece above by folding together two real, separate movements — Western Maryland’s on-again-off-again flirtation with West Virginia, and Hutchinson’s actual floor amendment for the Shore. It’s now Aug. 15, eleven days past the vote, and neither thread has gone anywhere. The West Virginia invitation is still sitting there unanswered by Annapolis. Hutchinson’s amendment for the Eastern Shore — a real, non-binding measure asking the nine Shore counties whether they favored seceding — failed on a voice vote the night before HB 2100 passed the House. He held up a flag, “MarDelVa,” an idea and design that belongs to former state senator Richard F. Colburn, for a hypothetical Maryland-Delaware-Virginia Eastern Shore state; Hutchinson said he expects parts of Delaware and Virginia’s Eastern Shore would want in too. He named the same stakes this piece named — Andy Harris as the state’s only Republican in Congress, and a map that swaps Cecil County out of MD-1 for the more heavily Democratic Anne Arundel County to dilute it further. Hutchinson said afterward the amendment was meant to bring “a little levity” to what he called a “shameful” bill.

The response tells you most of what you need to know about why this joke keeps not staying a joke. Baltimore Banner columnist Rick Hutzell’s take ran under the headline “Eastern Shore secession? Go on now, go, walk out the door.” The replies underneath it split into two camps, and neither one engaged with the actual grievance: one dismissed it as MAGA griping that doesn’t belong in the news; the other argued the Shore would collapse into poverty the moment it stopped drawing subsidy from Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Howard money — closing with the assessment that the people who want out are “truly stupid.”

“The response to ‘we feel like our vote doesn’t count’ was contempt, not a counterargument.”

That second argument didn’t originate on social media, either. On the House floor the same night, Del. Vaughn Stewart (D-Montgomery) made essentially the identical case against Hutchinson’s amendment — that the Eastern Shore receives roughly $936 million more a year in state funding than it sends back. According to reporting on the debate, he didn’t cite a source for that figure. We’re not going to let an elected official’s unsourced number pass with less scrutiny than an anonymous reply gets, so: we can’t verify $936 million from any public report, and it doesn’t square with the scale of what the state’s own aid-and-revenue data show for the Shore specifically, let alone New Maryland as a whole.

We checked the subsidy claim rather than let either side assert it. The state’s own numbers — the Department of Legislative Services’ “Balance Sheet” report, which compares state tax revenue generated by each county against state aid received — say the opposite of what the reply implied. Add up the full New Maryland bloc against the full Old Maryland bloc and New Maryland gets back roughly $0.35 in state aid for every $1 it generates in state tax revenue; Old Maryland’s ratio is about $0.31. By this measure, the redder counties are, if anything, slightly larger net recipients than the bluer ones — not subsidized by them.

The more precise finding is that “PG/Moco/Howard subsidize the Shore” collapses two different things into one. Montgomery and Howard genuinely are two of the state’s biggest net payers, with some of the lowest aid-to-revenue ratios in Maryland. But Prince George’s is one of the state’s largest net recipients — it draws more total state aid than any other county, more than Baltimore City. And “the Shore” isn’t fiscally uniform either: Talbot and Worcester counties have the two lowest aid-to-revenue ratios in the entire state, below Montgomery’s, with Worcester generating more state tax revenue per capita than Montgomery does, largely off Ocean City property values — while Somerset, on the same peninsula, gets $1.12 back for every dollar it pays in, one of the highest ratios in the state. The real pattern is wealth, not geography or color on a map: Baltimore City, Allegany, and Somerset are three of the state’s biggest net recipients; Montgomery, Talbot, and Worcester are three of its biggest net payers. One deep-blue city and jurisdiction, one deep-red county, on each list.

Notice what didn’t happen in any of those responses — the tweet replies or the floor debate, correct or not on the numbers: nobody argued the underlying complaint was wrong. Nobody said, “Actually, MD-1 isn’t the only Republican seat, and it isn’t the one being targeted.” Nobody disputed that one out of eight is about to become zero out of eight. The response to “we feel like our vote doesn’t count” was contempt, not a counterargument — which was the entire thesis of this piece before it stopped being hypothetical.

Sources: Department of Legislative Services, “The Balance Sheet: Comparison of State Aid and State Tax Revenues Collected, Fiscal 2022” (November 2024); Ballotpedia and contemporaneous 2022 wire coverage of Board of Elections v. Maryland (Battaglia ruling, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court); The Baltimore Sun’s coverage of Sen. Chris Rose’s November 2025 West Virginia invitation and Maryland GOP leadership’s response; The Baltimore Banner, “Hutzell: Eastern Shore secession? Go on now, go, walk out the door.”; WBOC, Maryland Matters, WDEL, and Cecil Whig/Star Democrat coverage of the Aug. 3–4, 2026 House floor debate on HB 2100. MDBayNews will have full coverage of the November ballot measure and the underlying constitutional amendment as the language is finalized.