Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The phrase “I can’t breathe” became sacred political property because the Deep State-media complex needed it to indict America. But the standard was never universal. If a case exposes ideological policing, family-court violence, anti-white indifference, police cover-up, or narrative inconvenience, the cameras vanish. Henry Nowak said the words and died. Brooke Murdoch screamed them as a child. Donovon Lynch’s case raised major unanswered questions. None became murals, marches, or months of cable-news sermonizing. That is the tell. The media does not cover suffering. It curates usable suffering. Justice should not depend on whether the victim advances the script.

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