How Civilian Review Boards Work in Virginia
When a police-involved shooting occurs, most people assume there is a single investigation that determines what happened.
In reality, multiple parallel processes often unfold — criminal review, internal police review, and in some cities, civilian oversight.
The recent inability of the Virginia Beach Independent Citizen Review Board (ICRB) to reach consensus in the Donovon Lynch case has renewed public interest in what civilian review boards actually do — and what they cannot do.
Here’s how oversight works in Virginia.
1. Criminal Investigation Comes First
In Virginia, police-involved shootings are typically reviewed through a criminal investigative process. This may include:
Local police investigation (if another agency handles it)
Virginia State Police involvement
Commonwealth’s Attorney review
Special Grand Jury proceedings in high-profile cases
A Special Grand Jury has the authority to:
Subpoena witnesses
Review evidence
Determine probable cause
Recommend indictments
If a grand jury finds no probable cause, no criminal charges are filed. That closes the criminal liability portion of the case.
Civilian review boards do not override grand jury decisions.
2. Internal Police Review
Separately, departments conduct internal administrative reviews.
These determine:
Whether policies were followed
Whether discipline is warranted
Whether training or supervision changes are needed
Internal reviews are conducted by:
Internal Affairs divisions
Command staff
Sometimes outside law enforcement agencies
The findings may or may not be made public, depending on department policy and state law.
3. What Civilian Review Boards Are
Civilian review boards are municipal oversight bodies created by city ordinance. They are not required by Virginia state law; cities choose whether to establish them.
Virginia Beach’s Independent Citizen Review Board (ICRB) is one such example.
Generally, civilian review boards are designed to:
Increase transparency
Provide independent civilian perspective
Review completed investigations
Recommend policy changes
Advise city leadership
They do not:
Prosecute criminal cases
Fire officers
Impose discipline directly
Compel indictments
Override grand juries
Their authority is advisory.
4. How Consensus Works
Many review boards require a majority vote or consensus to issue formal recommendations.
If the board:
Lacks full membership,
Is divided internally,
Or cannot secure enough votes,
It may issue no formal position.
That appears to have occurred in the Donovon Lynch review, where the Virginia Beach ICRB did not reach the required agreement to forward recommendations to the City Manager.
When that happens, the board effectively closes its review without issuing findings.
5. Why Vacancies Matter
Civilian review boards depend on:
Appointed members
Quorum requirements
Voting thresholds
If seats are vacant, consensus becomes mathematically more difficult.
In controversial cases, even a single vacancy can change the outcome of a vote.
This structural reality often fuels criticism that oversight bodies can stall or deadlock without delivering conclusions.
6. Transparency vs. Authority
Civilian review boards are often misunderstood.
They provide:
Public discussion
Community representation
Policy feedback
They do not provide:
Independent prosecutorial power
Binding legal rulings
When criminal investigations have already concluded, review boards typically examine whether procedures were followed — not whether a crime occurred.
This distinction is critical.
A board can believe policies were followed even if some community members disagree with the outcome.
Conversely, a board can criticize policy without altering a criminal decision.
7. Can a Case Be Reopened?
In Virginia, reopening a criminal case requires:
New evidence
Prosecutorial discretion
Or federal intervention under civil rights statutes
Civilian review boards do not have the authority to reopen criminal proceedings.
They can only recommend further review.
8. The Broader Debate
Supporters of civilian oversight argue that review boards:
Increase public confidence
Improve police policy
Provide independent scrutiny
Critics argue that:
Advisory-only authority limits impact
Deadlocks reduce transparency
Structural limitations prevent meaningful accountability
The Lynch case illustrates both sides of that debate.
The criminal investigation concluded with no charges.
The civilian review concluded without consensus.
The result is a legally closed case that remains socially contested.
9. What Happens When a Board Deadlocks?
When a civilian review board fails to reach consensus:
No formal recommendations are issued.
No official advisory opinion is transmitted.
The case does not automatically advance.
Public dissatisfaction may continue.
In practical terms, a deadlock often means the status quo remains in place.
10. Why This Matters
Civilian review boards exist to bridge the gap between legal conclusions and public trust.
When a board cannot deliver a unified position, that bridge can weaken.
Whether that signals structural reform needs or simply reflects deep division depends on perspective.
What is clear is that civilian oversight in Virginia is:
Local
Advisory
Structurally limited
Dependent on membership and consensus
Understanding those limits helps explain why some cases feel unresolved even after official investigations conclude.
