When a police-involved shooting occurs, most people assume there is a single investigation that determines what happened.

In reality, multiple parallel processes often unfold — criminal review, internal police review, and in some cities, civilian oversight.

The recent inability of the Virginia Beach Independent Citizen Review Board (ICRB) to reach consensus in the Donovon Lynch case has renewed public interest in what civilian review boards actually do — and what they cannot do.

Here’s how oversight works in Virginia.

1. Criminal Investigation Comes First

In Virginia, police-involved shootings are typically reviewed through a criminal investigative process. This may include:

Local police investigation (if another agency handles it)

Virginia State Police involvement

Commonwealth’s Attorney review

Special Grand Jury proceedings in high-profile cases

A Special Grand Jury has the authority to:

Subpoena witnesses

Review evidence

Determine probable cause

Recommend indictments

If a grand jury finds no probable cause, no criminal charges are filed. That closes the criminal liability portion of the case.

Civilian review boards do not override grand jury decisions.

2. Internal Police Review

Separately, departments conduct internal administrative reviews.

These determine:

Whether policies were followed

Whether discipline is warranted

Whether training or supervision changes are needed

Internal reviews are conducted by:

Internal Affairs divisions

Command staff

Sometimes outside law enforcement agencies

The findings may or may not be made public, depending on department policy and state law.

3. What Civilian Review Boards Are

Civilian review boards are municipal oversight bodies created by city ordinance. They are not required by Virginia state law; cities choose whether to establish them.

Virginia Beach’s Independent Citizen Review Board (ICRB) is one such example.

Generally, civilian review boards are designed to:

Increase transparency

Provide independent civilian perspective

Review completed investigations

Recommend policy changes

Advise city leadership

They do not:

Prosecute criminal cases

Fire officers

Impose discipline directly

Compel indictments

Override grand juries

Their authority is advisory.

4. How Consensus Works

Many review boards require a majority vote or consensus to issue formal recommendations.

If the board:

Lacks full membership,

Is divided internally,

Or cannot secure enough votes,

It may issue no formal position.

That appears to have occurred in the Donovon Lynch review, where the Virginia Beach ICRB did not reach the required agreement to forward recommendations to the City Manager.

When that happens, the board effectively closes its review without issuing findings.

5. Why Vacancies Matter

Civilian review boards depend on:

Appointed members

Quorum requirements

Voting thresholds

If seats are vacant, consensus becomes mathematically more difficult.

In controversial cases, even a single vacancy can change the outcome of a vote.

This structural reality often fuels criticism that oversight bodies can stall or deadlock without delivering conclusions.

6. Transparency vs. Authority

Civilian review boards are often misunderstood.

They provide:

Public discussion

Community representation

Policy feedback

They do not provide:

Independent prosecutorial power

Binding legal rulings

When criminal investigations have already concluded, review boards typically examine whether procedures were followed — not whether a crime occurred.

This distinction is critical.

A board can believe policies were followed even if some community members disagree with the outcome.

Conversely, a board can criticize policy without altering a criminal decision.

7. Can a Case Be Reopened?

In Virginia, reopening a criminal case requires:

New evidence

Prosecutorial discretion

Or federal intervention under civil rights statutes

Civilian review boards do not have the authority to reopen criminal proceedings.

They can only recommend further review.

8. The Broader Debate

Supporters of civilian oversight argue that review boards:

Increase public confidence

Improve police policy

Provide independent scrutiny

Critics argue that:

Advisory-only authority limits impact

Deadlocks reduce transparency

Structural limitations prevent meaningful accountability

The Lynch case illustrates both sides of that debate.

The criminal investigation concluded with no charges.

The civilian review concluded without consensus.

The result is a legally closed case that remains socially contested.

9. What Happens When a Board Deadlocks?

When a civilian review board fails to reach consensus:

No formal recommendations are issued.

No official advisory opinion is transmitted.

The case does not automatically advance.

Public dissatisfaction may continue.

In practical terms, a deadlock often means the status quo remains in place.

10. Why This Matters

Civilian review boards exist to bridge the gap between legal conclusions and public trust.

When a board cannot deliver a unified position, that bridge can weaken.

Whether that signals structural reform needs or simply reflects deep division depends on perspective.

What is clear is that civilian oversight in Virginia is:

Local

Advisory

Structurally limited

Dependent on membership and consensus

Understanding those limits helps explain why some cases feel unresolved even after official investigations conclude.