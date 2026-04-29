A landmark Supreme Court ruling handed down Wednesday could reshape Maryland’s political map, exposing the state’s race-conscious congressional districts to a fresh legal challenge while simultaneously foreclosing Democrats’ most aggressive redistricting ambitions.

In Callais v. Louisiana, the court’s 6-3 conservative majority delivered a ruling that effectively reinterprets Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act — the provision that for four decades has been wielded to compel states to create majority-minority congressional districts. Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito held that the VRA does not require states to create majority-minority districts when doing so would amount to an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The ruling raises a critical new standard: when partisan redistricting goals and racial composition collide, race cannot be the predominant factor driving the map.

For Maryland, that principle lands with particular force.

Maryland’s Race-Built Map Now in the Crosshairs

Maryland’s current congressional map — the product of a contentious 2022 court-ordered redraw — features two majority-Black districts: the 4th District, which covers portions of Prince George’s County, and the 7th District anchored in Baltimore City. Those districts were drawn in part to ensure Black representation in a state where African Americans make up roughly 31 percent of the population.

Under the old Section 2 framework, creating those districts was not merely permissible — it was arguably required. Under the new standard, the court established on Wednesday, the analysis flips. If race were the predominant factor in drawing those district lines, the maps could now be challenged as unconstitutional racial gerrymanders, regardless of the political outcome they produce.

Maryland Republicans have reason to take notice. Del. Kathy Szeliga, who successfully sued to overturn the original 2022 congressional map as “a product of extreme partisan gerrymandering,” has already signaled she would return to court at the first available opportunity. The Callais decision gives potential challengers a sharper legal arrow.

Democrats’ 8-0 Ambition Is Now a Liability

The ruling also lands as a rebuke — if an indirect one — to the Democratic Party’s attempted power grab earlier this year.

In February, Governor Wes Moore pushed aggressively for HB 488, a mid-decade redistricting bill that would have redrawn all eight congressional districts to virtually guarantee an all-Democratic delegation, eliminating the seat held by Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland’s lone Republican in Congress. House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk captured the partisan spirit of the effort plainly: “Why am I voting for this bill today? It’s not because I can, it’s because I must.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson — to his credit — blocked it. Ferguson’s concern was not principle so much as strategy: he worried the courts would strike it down and potentially open up the 2022 map to revision, imperiling Democrats’ existing 7-1 advantage. He was right to be cautious. A state circuit court had already declared Maryland’s 2021 congressional map unconstitutional as an extreme partisan gerrymander. Doing it again, Ferguson concluded, was a political gamble Democrats didn’t need to take.

Wednesday’s ruling vindicates Ferguson’s caution — but for reasons that go beyond partisan strategy. The Supreme Court has now made clear that using race as a redistricting instrument to achieve political ends is not protected by the VRA. It is, in fact, constitutionally suspect. The Democrats’ proposed 8-0 map, built atop race-conscious district configurations and designed to cement one-party dominance, would have walked directly into the legal minefield the court just mapped out.

The 2028 Target: Maryland’s Map Is On a Clock

The Callais ruling doesn’t just foreclose future Democratic gerrymanders — it may have put a timer on the existing 7-1 map itself.

With 2026 effectively locked — candidate filing is closed, and the June 23 primary is weeks away — the realistic legal target is 2028. A lawsuit filed this fall, after November’s elections, could work its way through the federal courts on a timeline that forces a remedial map before the 2028 filing deadline. Courts have moved with extraordinary speed on redistricting before. In Maryland’s own 2022 cycle, a map was struck and a replacement drawn within weeks of a court order.

The plaintiff infrastructure already exists. Del. Szeliga has made no secret of her willingness to return to court. “The Maryland courts already condemned intentional discrimination, voter dilution, and retaliation based on a political party,” she said during this year’s HB 488 debate — signaling she views the state’s redistricting history as an ongoing legal vulnerability for Democrats, not a settled matter.

Under the Callais standard, the argument is straightforward: if race was the predominant factor in drawing Maryland’s 4th and 7th Districts, those maps are unconstitutional racial gerrymanders regardless of the partisan outcome they produce. Maryland’s redistricting record is unusually well-documented thanks to years of litigation. If that paper trail shows lawmakers explicitly targeting racial composition thresholds when drawing those districts — and in a state with Maryland’s history, that legislative record is worth examining closely — plaintiffs would have the direct evidence the new standard requires.

The federal judicial landscape adds another dimension. The Fourth Circuit, which would hear any federal redistricting appeal from Maryland, currently holds a 9-6 majority of Democratic-appointed judges. But that margin is fragile. Legal analysts have warned that as few as two retirements could flip the court to Republican-appointed control under the current administration’s appointment pace. A redistricting case that begins in federal district court this fall could reach the Fourth Circuit at precisely the moment that court’s ideological balance is most uncertain — and ultimately land before a Supreme Court that just demonstrated, in Callais, exactly how it views race-conscious map-drawing.

Senate President Ferguson, in his repeated warnings against the HB 488 redistricting push, told colleagues that reopening the 2022 map could jeopardize the Democrats’ existing 7-1 advantage. He was focused on self-inflicted legal risk. What Callais introduces is external legal risk — a challenge Democrats didn’t invite but may not be able to avoid.

What It Means for Maryland Going Forward

The immediate electoral impact of the Callais decision on Maryland is limited. The 2026 maps are set. But the decision’s long-term implications are significant on three fronts.

First, Maryland’s existing 4th and 7th Districts are now plausible targets for a federal legal challenge under the 14th Amendment and the newly narrowed VRA. Any litigant willing to argue that race was the predominant factor in their construction — and the documentary record of Maryland’s redistricting battles makes that argument available — now has a far more favorable Supreme Court to hear it.

Second, the decision effectively buries whatever residual appetite exists among Maryland Democrats for a second mid-decade redistricting attempt. Any map constructed to engineer racial compositions for partisan benefit will face a markedly more skeptical federal judiciary than the one that governed the last decade.

Third, and most broadly, the ruling underscores a principle that Maryland’s Democratic supermajority has consistently resisted: that redistricting cannot be a one-party instrument. For a state whose original 2021 congressional map was struck from the bench as extreme gerrymandering, and whose 2026 redistricting effort died in the Senate over fear of exactly that outcome again, the message from the Supreme Court is pointed.

Maryland Democrats built a 7-1 congressional map and then tried to make it 8-0. The Supreme Court just handed their opponents a tool that could make it neither.

Sources: Reporting for this article draws on the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in Callais v. Louisiana (April 29, 2026); coverage from The Washington Post, Axios, CNN Politics, and Democracy Docket on the ruling and its national implications; Maryland Matters and WYPR reporting on HB 488 and the 2026 redistricting fight; the Loyola Law School All About Redistricting database on Maryland’s redistricting history; Sabato’s Crystal Ball analysis of the proposed congressional map; court records from Szeliga v. Lamone and Parrott v. Lamone (Md. Cir. Ct. 2022); Ballotpedia data on Fourth Circuit judicial composition; and public statements made during Maryland House floor debate on HB 488, February 2026.