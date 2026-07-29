Maryland’s special session doesn’t convene until Aug. 3, but the bill text and hearing rules are now public, and both answer questions this outlet has been asking since the session was announced. The bill isn’t a vague placeholder — it’s precisely targeted legal language, written to survive exactly the kind of lawsuit that killed the last attempt at a Republican-free congressional map. The hearing process attached to it is compressed enough that Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready is calling it “truly outrageous.”

The bill isn’t a vague placeholder—it’s precisely targeted legal language, written to survive exactly the kind of lawsuit that killed the last attempt at a Republican-free congressional map.

What SB 2100 Actually Says

Senate Bill 2100, introduced by Senate President Bill Ferguson and cross-filed as HB 2100, does two things to the Maryland Constitution.

First, it rewrites Article III, Section 4 — the provision requiring that districts “consist of adjoining territory, be compact in form, and of substantially equal population,” with “due regard” for natural boundaries and political subdivisions — to specify explicitly that this standard applies only to state legislative districts, for the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. That single change directly targets the legal theory that won in 2022: Judge Lynne Battaglia’s ruling in the consolidated cases of Szeliga v. Lamone and Parrott v. Lamone held that this same provision, by way of the Declaration of Rights’ free elections, equal protection, and free speech clauses, also applied to congressional districts — and struck down Maryland’s map on that basis. SB 2100’s preamble names both cases directly and states its purpose is to clarify “the long-standing understanding and case law that Article III, § 4 of the Maryland Constitution governs only General Assembly districting plans, not congressional districting plans.”

SB 2100’s preamble names both cases directly and states its purpose is to clarify ‘the long-standing understanding and case law’ that Article III, Section 4 governs only General Assembly districting plans.

Second, it adds a new Section 62 with two parts. Section 62(A) authorizes the General Assembly to grant the Maryland Supreme Court original jurisdiction to review any future congressional districting plan — meaning a future legal challenge could go directly to the state’s highest court rather than starting at the circuit court level, as Szeliga and Parrott did in 2022 before reaching Battaglia. Section 62(B) is the broadest provision in the bill: “Nothing in this Article or elsewhere in this Constitution, including the Declaration of Rights, provides applicable criteria for the boundaries of a congressional districting plan.” That sentence is designed to close off the exact constitutional hooks Battaglia’s ruling used.

Section 62(B) may be the broadest provision in the bill: ‘Nothing in this Article or elsewhere in this Constitution… provides applicable criteria for the boundaries of a congressional districting plan.’

Written Like It Expects to Be Sued

The bill’s preamble reads less like typical legislative boilerplate and more like a document drafted with future litigation specifically in mind. It states outright that the amendment “is not intended to provide new grounds to challenge the plan enacted by Chapter 16 of the Acts of 2022” — meaning it isn’t designed to reopen Maryland’s current 7-1 map, only to clear the way for a future one. It disclaims that the amendment “establishes a demographic target, requires proportional representation, guarantees any electoral outcome, or authorizes discrimination prohibited by federal law.” And it preserves one soft standard even while stripping the rest: “Preserving Maryland’s cohesive communities of interest connected by shared civic, social, economic, political subdivisions, and other common interests without unnecessary fragmentation is a legitimate, neutral consideration in congressional districting.”

Taken together, the drafting suggests legislative attorneys anticipated exactly the arguments Republicans and outside groups are already making — that this is a pretext for a partisan gerrymander — and tried to write language that survives a Szeliga-style challenge even if a future map is aggressive. Whether that drafting holds up in court if a future map is actually challenged is a separate question from whether the language was written with that fight in mind; the preamble makes clear it was.

The drafting suggests legislative attorneys anticipated exactly the arguments Republicans and outside groups are already making—and tried to write language that survives a Szeliga-style challenge.

One process detail worth flagging without over-reading it: the bill was assigned to the Education, Energy, and Environment Committee rather than Judicial Proceedings, which more typically handles election law and constitutional amendments. MDBayNews has not confirmed why.

The Timeline Republicans Are Objecting To

If approved, the amendment goes before voters in November as a specific ballot question, its language already drafted in the bill: “The proposed Constitutional Amendment clarifies that certain standards in the Maryland Constitution apply only to districts used to elect members of the General Assembly; authorizes the General Assembly to grant original jurisdiction to the Supreme Court of Maryland to review the congressional districting plan of the State; and requires the criteria for boundaries of congressional districts to be determined by applicable federal laws.”

The special session’s hearing guidelines, also now public, set a compressed process around that bill. Witness signup and written testimony are open for a single day — Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. — through the MyMGA account system. Oral testimony is capped at 50 witnesses total across both chambers combined, two minutes each; if more than 50 register, the presiding chairs choose who testifies. The joint hearing itself begins at noon on Aug. 3. Maryland Matters independently confirmed this same hearing structure in a July 29 report, adding a detail not in the guidelines themselves: legislative leaders posted the identical House and Senate bill text that same day, which fixes Sen. Ready’s “five days before the Special Session gavels in” complaint to a specific, confirmed date rather than an inference.

Fifty witnesses at two minutes apiece is 100 minutes of testimony—well under two hours before any procedural time is added.

Fifty witnesses at two minutes apiece is 100 minutes of testimony — well under two hours before any procedural time is added. That’s the arithmetic behind Sen. Ready’s public complaint: “Bill text not released until five days before the Special Session gavels in and the Maryland General Assembly Democrat supermajority is limiting testimony to 50 people total for a constitutional amendment aimed at ending Declaration of Rights protections for Marylanders in the area of congressional redistricting. And they aren’t even willing to sit in a hearing for more than a couple hours to do it.”

Is This Actually Unusual?

Ready’s complaint implies this hearing format is a departure from normal practice, built specifically to limit scrutiny of this bill. The Maryland General Assembly’s own published witness guidelines complicate that reading. A two-minute time limit per witness is standard across House and Senate committees in ordinary sessions, not something introduced for this special session — the House Judiciary Committee’s 2025 guidelines, the Ways and Means Committee’s 2026 guidelines, and Health and Government Operations’ guidelines all specify the same two-minute limit, with chairs retaining discretion to shorten it further if turnout is heavy. Some regular-session committees go further: one 2026 committee’s guidelines state that on certain bills, it will hear only from two proponents and two opponents total, far more restrictive than the 50-person cap set for SB 2100.

Both things can be true: the timeline is unusually short because the session itself is unusually short, and Republicans are right that a constitutional amendment is getting less total public input than it would in a 90-day regular session.

What is different about this hearing is the compressed calendar — a single day for signup, one joint hearing instead of separate House and Senate committee hearings spread across a normal session — which reflects the special session’s three-day length rather than an unprecedented restriction on testimony format itself. Both things can be true: the timeline is unusually short because the session itself is unusually short, and Republicans are right that a constitutional amendment is getting less total public input than it would in a 90-day regular session. Neither point cancels the other out.

A neutral-on-its-face rule can still produce a lopsided hearing if the people choosing the witnesses control who gets heard.

That the format is procedurally standard doesn’t settle whether it’s fair in this specific case. Maryland Democrats hold a supermajority in both chambers, and if more than 50 people sign up to testify, it’s the presiding chairs — Democrats, on this bill — who decide which 50 are heard. A neutral-on-its-face rule can still produce a lopsided hearing if the pool of people who sign up, or the selections made from it, skew heavily toward one side; 30 testifiers favoring the amendment and 10 opposing it would satisfy the same 50-person cap as a genuinely even split, and nothing in the guidelines requires balance between supporters and opponents. MDBayNews has not seen the sign-up list or witness selections, so this is a real open question rather than a resolved one — worth watching for on Aug. 3, not a reason to dismiss Ready’s complaint just because the procedure itself is unremarkable.

Democratic Leadership’s Rationale, on the Record

Ferguson has offered a more specific public explanation for the session’s timing than his July 7 and July 20 statements included. Speaking to Maryland Matters, he tied the reversal directly to a U.S. Supreme Court decision: Louisiana v. Callais, which found Louisiana’s congressional map unconstitutional for how it considered race in redistricting. Ferguson called that ruling a gutting of the Voting Rights Act and said “Maryland must respond as the ground shifts under us” — language that frames the special session’s urgency, and by extension its compressed hearing schedule, as a response to a fast-moving legal landscape rather than a deliberate attempt to limit input. Whether that justification is sufficient to explain a 50-witness cap on a constitutional amendment is a matter of judgment; it is, at minimum, the administration’s actual stated reasoning, not something this piece is inferring on Democratic leadership’s behalf.

Whether that justification is sufficient to explain a 50-witness cap on a constitutional amendment is a matter of judgment; it is, at minimum, the administration’s actual stated reasoning—not something this piece is inferring on Democratic leadership’s behalf.

The guidelines note that the presiding officers retain full discretion over hearing order, witness selection, questions, time limits, and other procedures — a broad reservation of control consistent with the same officers’ July 20 memo restricting DLS bill drafting to redistricting-only requests, which MDBayNews has covered separately.

Sb2100f 94.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Sources: Senate Bill 2100/House Bill 2100, Maryland General Assembly, introduced Aug. 3, 2026; 2026 Special Session Guidelines, Office of the Senate President and Office of the Speaker; statement from Sen. Justin Ready (@JustinReady), social media post, July 2026; Maryland Matters, “Maryland lawmakers open limited window for public testimony on redistricting,” July 29, 2026; Maryland Matters, “Judge Throws Out Congressional Map, Orders Legislature to Try Again Next Week,” March 25, 2022; Democracy Docket case record, Szeliga v. Lamone; Maryland General Assembly committee witness guidelines (House Judiciary, Ways and Means, Health and Government Operations, Judicial Proceedings), 2025–2026.