Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Arthur Reynolds's avatar
Arthur Reynolds
2h

Lets see if he is a decent Green and sensible......alas, many Greens are not centrist or sensible

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
7h

The Republican party wrote Maryland off long ago. Hogan only did well because of Christie stepping in at the last minute to help. The Republican party did the same in PA when they could have won.

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