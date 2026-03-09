When Wes Moore swept into office in 2023 with glowing national media coverage and a carefully polished biography, Maryland Democrats hailed him as the beginning of a new era.

Three years later, a growing number of Maryland residents are asking a very different question:

Is Wes Moore still governing Maryland—or auditioning for the White House?

From national campaign appearances to out-of-state speeches and constant positioning as a Democratic Party surrogate, Moore’s political trajectory increasingly resembles that of a presidential hopeful building a résumé rather than a governor focused on the pressing problems inside his own state.

And while Moore continues to insist he has no interest in running for president in 2028, his actions suggest something else entirely.

A Governor With National Ambitions

Since taking office, Moore has rapidly become one of the Democratic Party’s most visible rising stars.

The reasons are obvious.

He checks nearly every box Democratic strategists crave in a future national candidate:

Military veteran

Rhodes Scholar

Charismatic speaker

Young (47)

A historic first Black governor of Maryland

Within months of entering office, Moore began appearing regularly on national television, speaking at Democratic Party events, and traveling across the country to campaign for other Democrats.

For party leaders scrambling to rebuild their coalition after recent national political setbacks, Moore represents a new face they hope can energize voters.

But while the national Democratic Party may benefit from Moore’s star power, the question for Maryland taxpayers is far simpler:

Who exactly is running the state while Moore campaigns for the party?

Battleground State Tour Raises Eyebrows

Recent reporting suggests Moore’s national ambitions may not be as dormant as he claims.

According to CBS News, Moore is planning a series of commencement speeches in presidential battleground states, including appearances in Pennsylvania and North Carolina—states that play decisive roles in presidential elections.

The outlet noted the move would “quietly broaden his national profile” as speculation about a potential 2028 presidential run continues to swirl.

Commencement speeches might seem harmless on the surface. But in modern American politics, they are often used as soft campaign stops.

They allow politicians to:

Test national messaging

Build relationships with key constituencies

Gain media exposure in swing states

Introduce themselves to voters outside their home state

For someone supposedly uninterested in national office, Moore’s decision to spend time raising his profile in future presidential battlegrounds is difficult to ignore.

And it raises a simple question for Maryland voters:

If the governor isn’t preparing for something bigger, why is he campaigning where the next presidential election will be decided?

Maryland as a Political Launchpad

Political observers have increasingly pointed out that Moore’s schedule looks less like that of a governor focused on local governance and more like a politician building national recognition.

Consider the pattern.

Moore has:

Traveled extensively outside Maryland as a Democratic surrogate

Delivered high-profile speeches in battleground states

Participated in national Democratic Party strategy events

Taken prominent roles in national policy conversations

Positioned himself as a leading critic of Republican leadership

These are exactly the kinds of activities politicians undertake when building the foundation for a presidential campaign.

Even Moore’s upcoming commencement speeches at universities in politically significant states such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina have raised eyebrows among political analysts.

Commencement speeches may sound harmless enough.

But in presidential politics, they are a classic soft-launch tactic used to test messaging and build relationships with key demographics.

The Familiar Denial Strategy

Of course, Moore has repeatedly denied having presidential ambitions.

He has done so in multiple interviews.

He told NBC’s Meet the Press:

“I’m not running for president.”

He repeated the same message in later television appearances.

And he has emphasized that his focus is on winning reelection as Maryland governor in 2026.

But anyone who has watched national politics for more than five minutes knows how this script usually goes.

Politicians always deny presidential ambitions—until they don’t.

Barack Obama denied presidential ambitions.

Ron DeSantis denied presidential ambitions.

Joe Biden denied presidential ambitions.

Denial is not evidence of disinterest.

It is standard operating procedure.

Especially for politicians seeking reelection while quietly preparing for something bigger.

Meanwhile, Maryland Faces Real Problems

While Moore builds a national political brand, Maryland faces a growing list of serious challenges.

Among them:

A worsening fiscal outlook

Maryland’s long-term budget projections have raised alarm among fiscal watchdogs.

Spending commitments continue to expand while structural deficits loom in future years.

Yet Moore has shown little appetite for serious spending restraint.

Instead, his administration has championed expansive new initiatives that will add even more long-term costs to the state budget.

Persistent crime in Baltimore

While city leaders celebrate modest improvements in homicide statistics, Baltimore remains one of the most dangerous cities in America.

Violent crime continues to devastate neighborhoods and drive residents out of the city.

Moore has spoken frequently about addressing crime—but tangible results remain elusive.

Rising cost of living

Marylanders continue to face some of the highest taxes and living costs in the country.

Housing prices remain high.

Energy costs continue rising.

Small businesses struggle under regulatory burdens that grow more complex each year.

Yet these issues rarely dominate Moore’s national speeches.

Instead, he frequently focuses on national political messaging.

The Carefully Crafted Image

Part of Moore’s appeal within Democratic circles is the image he and his team have cultivated.

He presents himself as a unifying figure.

A charismatic leader.

A fresh face in American politics.

Even his public appearances often emphasize a polished “power couple” dynamic with First Lady Dawn Moore, who frequently joins him at high-profile events.

National media outlets have embraced this narrative enthusiastically.

Profiles frequently highlight Moore’s inspirational personal story and leadership style.

But critics argue that the glowing coverage often avoids harder questions about his record as governor.

Questions such as:

Why is Maryland’s fiscal outlook deteriorating?

Why are residents still fleeing Baltimore and other urban areas?

Why does Moore spend so much time campaigning outside the state?

Resume Questions That Won’t Go Away

Moore’s rise has also revived scrutiny of past claims in his biography.

Several reports have raised questions about earlier statements regarding:

Academic credentials

Expertise on radical Islamist movements

References to doctoral study at Oxford

While Moore has dismissed these concerns as misunderstandings or exaggerations taken out of context, critics argue they point to a broader pattern of narrative-building that helped propel his rapid political ascent.

In national politics, such questions rarely disappear.

They simply wait for the moment when a candidate steps onto a bigger stage.

Democrats Are Already Looking Toward 2028

Inside Democratic Party circles, the conversation about the 2028 presidential race has already begun.

Potential contenders frequently mentioned include:

Gavin Newsom

J.B. Pritzker

Pete Buttigieg

Gretchen Whitmer

And increasingly, Wes Moore.

Governors are particularly attractive presidential candidates because they can claim executive experience.

They run large bureaucracies.

They manage budgets.

They respond to crises.

In theory, they demonstrate the leadership skills required to run the country.

That makes Moore’s governorship not just a job—but potentially a political proving ground.

A Convenient Narrative

For Moore’s supporters, his national prominence is a point of pride.

They argue Maryland benefits from having a governor with influence across the country.

But critics see something else.

They see a politician using Maryland as a political launching pad.

Every national appearance raises his profile.

Every speech builds name recognition.

Every campaign stop creates political alliances that could matter in a future presidential primary.

In that sense, Maryland may simply be the opening chapter of a much larger political story.

The Real Question for Maryland Voters

Whether Moore ultimately runs for president is almost beside the point.

The real issue is whether his priorities remain aligned with the needs of the people who elected him.

Marylanders did not vote for a national political brand ambassador.

They voted for a governor.

A governor whose job is to:

Fix the state’s fiscal problems

Improve public safety

Strengthen economic opportunity

Make Maryland a better place to live and work

If Moore intends to pursue higher office in the future, voters deserve honesty about that ambition.

They deserve transparency about how much time and energy their governor is spending on national politics rather than state governance.

And they deserve a leader whose primary focus remains Maryland—not the presidential campaign that may come next.

Because if Moore is truly focused on Maryland, the results should be visible.

If not, voters may begin to suspect that Annapolis was never the destination.

Just the first stop.