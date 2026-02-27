A federal jury in Maryland has convicted prominent appellate attorney Thomas Goldstein on multiple felony counts, including tax evasion and mortgage fraud, marking a dramatic fall for a lawyer who once argued regularly before the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Goldstein was convicted on 12 of 16 counts on February 25, 2026. The charges include:

Tax evasion tied to millions of dollars in unreported winnings from ultra-high-stakes poker activity

Mortgage fraud involving false statements on loan applications

Financial misconduct related to diverting funds from his former law firm, Goldstein & Russell

Goldstein now faces significant potential prison time pending sentencing.

SCOTUSblog Founder

Goldstein co-founded SCOTUSblog in 2002 and served for years as its public face. However, he is no longer affiliated with the publication.

In April 2025, SCOTUSblog was acquired by Dispatch Media, Inc., the parent company of the right-of-center outlet The Dispatch. At the time of the acquisition, new ownership stated clearly that Goldstein would have no role in the publication going forward.

SCOTUSblog is currently led by co-founder Amy Howe, Executive Editor Zach Shemtob, and The Dispatch editorial team. Goldstein retired from active legal practice in 2023.

The criminal case is unrelated to the current operations or ownership of the site.

A Case About Accountability

The conviction underscores a fundamental principle that transcends partisanship: the rule of law applies equally, even to those operating at the highest levels of the legal system.

Goldstein was not an obscure practitioner. He argued numerous cases before the Supreme Court and built a national reputation in appellate litigation. His proximity to elite legal circles only heightens the significance of the verdict.

White-collar crime prosecutions often fuel public skepticism. Americans frequently question whether high-status professionals are treated differently from ordinary citizens. When prominent attorneys are convicted by a jury on serious financial charges, it sends a counter-message: status does not immunize conduct.

Maryland’s Role

The case was prosecuted in federal court in Maryland, a state deeply intertwined with federal institutions, contractors, and regulatory bodies. Maintaining credibility in that environment depends on consistent enforcement of financial and tax laws.

Maryland has seen its share of public corruption and financial misconduct cases over the years. This case fits within a broader pattern of federal authorities pursuing complex white-collar prosecutions involving influential figures.

For a state that houses key components of the federal legal and administrative system, visible accountability matters.

The Larger Institutional Question

Goldstein’s conviction also raises uncomfortable but necessary questions about the culture of elite professional circles — particularly in Washington’s legal ecosystem.

High-income, high-risk lifestyles, side ventures, and access to substantial capital can create incentives for financial overreach. When those incentives collide with federal law, the consequences can be severe.

The case is not about ideology. It is not about partisan alignment. It is about compliance with tax obligations, truthfulness in financial disclosures, and fiduciary responsibility.

A jury concluded that those standards were violated.

The Bottom Line

The rule of law is not tested by how it treats the powerless. It is tested by how it treats the powerful.

A prominent Supreme Court advocate has now been convicted in federal court. The message for Maryland — and the broader legal community — is straightforward:

Prestige does not override statute.

Reputation does not negate accountability.

And proximity to power does not place anyone above the law.

Why This Matters for Maryland’s Legal Community

Maryland sits at the center of the federal legal ecosystem, home to major agencies, national firms, and Supreme Court practitioners. When a high-profile appellate attorney is convicted in federal court here, it resonates beyond one individual case.

Lawyers operate under heightened ethical and financial standards. Tax compliance, truthful disclosures, and fiduciary responsibility are foundational to professional credibility.

The verdict also signals that federal prosecutors in Maryland are willing to pursue complex white-collar cases involving influential defendants.

For a state anchored in law and governance, the message is simple: institutional credibility depends on individual accountability.