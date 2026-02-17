The controversy surrounding Nancy Krause’s testimony in Calvert County is not just about political disagreement—it’s about a stunning reversal of principle.

Just weeks before appearing to justify reporting conservative students to Child Protective Services (CPS), Krause publicly lectured the Calvert County Board of Education on the importance of free expression, evidence-based policymaking, and restraint in the name of safety.

Her own words are now difficult to reconcile with her actions.

Krause Once Demanded Evidence — Not Fear

In a January 15, 2026, written public comment submitted to the Calvert County Board of Education, Krause criticized the district for removing “Safe Space” stickers from schools without what she believed was sufficient evidence of harm (VIDEO).

She argued that:

The district should rely on evidence , not speculation

Safety decisions should not be driven by fear or moral panic

Symbolic speech in schools matters, particularly for marginalized students

She even invoked Martin Niemöller’s famous warning about silence and creeping authoritarianism—framing herself as a defender of speech and civic participation.

At the time, Krause positioned herself as someone deeply concerned about overreach and unsupported claims being used to justify policy decisions.

Fast Forward: Conservative Speech Becomes “Abuse”?

Yet now, according to video testimony circulating publicly, Krause appears to support or justify reporting families to CPS over student involvement in a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) club—a lawful, voluntary, student-led political organization.

That is not evidence-based policymaking.

That is ideological escalation.

Participation in a political club—left, right, or otherwise—does not meet any reasonable definition of child abuse under Maryland law. Treating it as such is not child protection; it is an attempt to weaponize state power against disfavored speech.

Why CPS Is the Wrong—and Dangerous—Tool

Maryland’s CPS system is already overstretched and deeply flawed. It exists to intervene in cases of real neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and imminent danger—not political disagreement.

Routing ideological disputes into CPS:

Diverts resources from children who are actually in danger

Traumatizes innocent families

Chills speech by threatening parents through their children

This is not theoretical. CPS investigations can include home visits, interviews, and long-term records—often without any finding of wrongdoing.

Using that machinery as a political pressure tactic should alarm every parent, regardless of party.

The Core Hypocrisy

Nancy Krause demanded evidence when speech aligned with her worldview.

But when speech comes from conservative students, the standard appears to collapse—replaced by moral certainty and institutional escalation.

That is not principled advocacy.

That is selective free speech.

A Broader Warning for Maryland Parents

This episode raises a troubling question for Maryland families:

If peaceful student political participation can be reframed as “abuse” by an activist speaker today, what views will trigger CPS calls tomorrow?

Free speech in schools cannot survive if ideological opponents are treated as threats to child safety.

Maryland does not need more fear-based governance. It needs leaders—and activists—who understand that disagreement is not abuse, and that CPS is not a tool for enforcing ideological conformity.

Krause_Public_CommentDownload