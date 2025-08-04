The Thunder Report

Lee Granade
4d

It’s happening in SC too. Skip Hoagland spent most of last week in jail for “trespassing” vs “attempting to attend” a political meeting with about member. Thankfully Congresswoman Nancy Mace and others worked the issue and he was released Friday. He’d been sentenced to 15 days. Absolutely insane.

Bruce Eden
Aug 4

Sounds familiar. The First Amendment apparently doesn't apply in the courtrooms, especially in Family Courts. It seems to have happened in since the Obama Administration starting in 2008. No one could criticize his Administration because he was black (actually he's half-black and half-white (mother)). That's when the "Deep State" bureaucracies (e.g., IRS, DEA, NDI, CIA, etc.) began to run wild over everyone's rights. Remember the FISA court warrants that were issued without probable cause during the Obama Administration that went after his critics, and especially Christian groups???? What about the IRS being used against Conservative and Christian groups????? The Obama Administration was the initiator of these problems of attacking the First Amendment with vigor. And, now we have a problem with the courts continuing these depradations of our fundamentally secured rights. Push back is necessary to remove these people from office. Citizens filing individual complaints against this prosecutor with the NY Ethics Committee would be a start.

