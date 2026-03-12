By Michael Phillips | MDBayNews

David Trone is running again.

After spending more than $62 million trying to buy Maryland’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024, the Total Wine billionaire is now launching a political comeback campaign for the 6th Congressional District seat he once held.

But Trone’s return to the political battlefield did not start with a campaign announcement.

It started years ago.

Campaign finance records show that Trone and members of his family have distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars across Maryland’s Democratic political ecosystem, building relationships with politicians, PACs, and party organizations throughout the state.

These donations reveal a carefully constructed network of influence that now intersects directly with Trone’s campaign.

One of the largest beneficiaries of that network has already delivered a key endorsement.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, who received more than $42,000 in Trone family contributions, has publicly endorsed him.

Her endorsement is unlikely to be the last.

And when viewed alongside the broader donation trail, it raises an uncomfortable question about Maryland politics:

How much political support can be purchased long before a campaign even begins?

The Billionaire Strategy

David Trone entered politics differently than most candidates.

Unlike traditional politicians who spend decades climbing party ladders, building grassroots networks, and cultivating donors, Trone entered public life with a different asset:

A personal fortune worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

As co-founder of Total Wine & More, one of the largest alcohol retail chains in the United States, Trone built immense wealth before stepping into politics.

That wealth gave him something few political candidates possess:

The ability to fund political networks at scale.

Rather than relying solely on donors and party organizations, Trone could finance relationships himself.

Over the years, those relationships have taken the form of campaign donations to candidates, political action committees, and party infrastructure across Maryland.

The result is a financial footprint that spans local politics, statewide leadership, and national advocacy organizations.

The Political Money Trail

An analysis of Trone family campaign finance records reveals contributions to dozens of political recipients.

Some of the largest beneficiaries include:

These donations are not limited to one geographic area or level of government.

Instead, they represent a layered political investment strategy spanning:

local officials

county leadership

state legislators

statewide officeholders

national political organizations

This approach allows a political figure to build influence across multiple parts of the political system simultaneously.

And it is a strategy that appears to have paid dividends.

Frederick County: The Power Center

If David Trone wants to win Maryland’s 6th Congressional District again, the path runs directly through Frederick County.

Frederick is the district’s largest population center and has become the electoral battleground that often determines congressional outcomes in Western Maryland.

That reality makes his current endorsements especially significant.

The three elected officials who have endorsed Trone so far represent the highest levels of Frederick County government:

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater

County Council President Brad Young

At-Large Councilmember Renee Knapp

All three appear in campaign finance records as recipients of contributions from members of the Trone family.

Fitzwater’s political influence extends far beyond her own office.

County executives control local government operations, shape regional policy debates, and maintain extensive relationships with community organizations and political activists.

Her endorsement signals that a major piece of Western Maryland’s Democratic political leadership is already aligned with Trone’s campaign.

When viewed alongside the $42,500 in campaign contributions the Trone family directed toward Fitzwater’s political efforts, the endorsement also illustrates how long-term financial relationships can translate into political alliances.

The Prince George’s County Connection

Another significant recipient of Trone family donations is Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, who received approximately $48,500.

While Prince George’s County lies outside the 6th Congressional District, Braveboy represents a different form of political influence.

State’s attorneys often maintain extensive networks within:

legal communities

law enforcement organizations

advocacy groups

statewide Democratic political circles

Supporting figures like Braveboy allows political donors to extend their relationships beyond a single district.

It creates a broader network of allies throughout the state’s political establishment.

For a candidate attempting a comeback campaign, that kind of statewide goodwill can prove extremely valuable.

The Moore and Brown Connections

Two of Maryland’s most powerful Democratic officials also appear in Trone’s donation network.

Campaign finance records show that Trone family contributions include:

$18,000 to committees connected to Governor Wes Moore

$24,000 to Attorney General Anthony Brown

These figures represent the highest levels of Maryland’s Democratic leadership.

While statewide officials rarely endorse candidates in contested congressional primaries, maintaining strong relationships with those offices can still shape political dynamics behind the scenes.

At minimum, such relationships may influence:

fundraising networks

party messaging

political signaling within the Democratic establishment

In politics, neutrality from powerful figures can sometimes be just as valuable as an endorsement.

The $350,000 PAC

The largest single recipient of Trone family political contributions is VoteVets PAC, which received approximately $350,000.

VoteVets is a national progressive advocacy organization focused on military, veterans, and national security issues.

The group has become a major player in Democratic politics, often supporting candidates through advertising campaigns and political messaging efforts.

Trone has consistently emphasized national security and military policy issues in his own campaigns.

His support for VoteVets aligns with that messaging.

But it also provides something else: access to national political networks that extend beyond Maryland politics.

Such networks can influence endorsements, campaign messaging, and media coverage.

The Union-Backed PAC Behind $260,000 in Trone Contributions

Trone’s endorsement page highlights support from several labor unions.

These include:

IBEW Local 24

IBEW Local 26

IBEW Local 307

IBEW Local 1200

SMART International

SMART Local 100

Labor endorsements can be influential in Democratic primaries, particularly when unions mobilize volunteers, campaign donations, and voter outreach efforts.

One of the largest political recipients of Trone family donations is Marylanders for Freedom and Opportunity, a political action committee backed by some of the most powerful organized labor groups in Maryland.

The PAC was created by the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 24 (IBEW Local 24)—two unions that play a significant role in Democratic politics across the state.

MSEA represents more than 75,000 teachers, education support professionals, and school employees, making it one of the most influential political organizations in Maryland. The union regularly invests millions of dollars into state and local elections and maintains a large grassroots political operation capable of mobilizing volunteers and voters.

IBEW Local 24, which represents electrical workers throughout central Maryland, also maintains a strong political presence, particularly in construction, infrastructure, and labor policy debates.

Together, the two organizations created Marylanders for Freedom and Opportunity as a vehicle for political spending in Maryland elections.

Campaign finance records show that members of the Trone family have contributed approximately $260,000 to the PAC across multiple election cycles.

That level of support places Trone among the PAC’s most significant financial backers.

Building the Western Maryland Infrastructure

Trone’s contributions did not stop at high-profile politicians or national PACs.

They also flowed into regional political organizations, including:

Washington County Democratic Central Committee

Western Maryland Democratic PAC

Local party organizations often play a crucial role in elections.

They help coordinate:

volunteer recruitment

voter outreach

grassroots organizing

regional campaign messaging

By supporting these organizations, Trone appears to have invested in the political infrastructure that drives campaigns in Western Maryland.

That infrastructure may now become an asset for his congressional campaign.

Key Political Figures Funded by Trone in the 2026 Cycle

Campaign finance records from late 2025 and early 2026 show that David Trone and members of his family contributed to a wide range of Maryland political candidates ahead of the current election cycle.

While the dollar amounts vary, the significance of these donations is not necessarily the size of the contribution — but the relationships they reinforce inside Maryland’s Democratic political network.

Several of the recipients occupy influential roles in state government, county politics, or regional Democratic organizations that could shape endorsements and political momentum during Trone’s congressional campaign.

Among the candidates who received contributions from the Trone family in the 2026 cycle or immediately preceding reporting periods:

State Senate

Jeff Waldstreicher — Montgomery County State Senator

Shelly Hettleman — Baltimore County State Senator

Nancy King — Montgomery County State Senator

Will Smith — Montgomery County State Senator

Craig Zucker — Montgomery County State Senator

These lawmakers represent some of the most politically active legislative districts in the state and maintain strong ties to Democratic activist networks.

House of Delegates

David Fraser-Hidalgo — Montgomery County Delegate

Wanika Fisher — Prince George’s County Delegate

Vaughn Stewart — Montgomery County Delegate

Greg Wims — Prince George’s County Delegate

Andrea Harrison — Prince George’s County Delegate

Kai Hagen — Montgomery County Delegate

David Marks — Baltimore County Delegate

Members of the House of Delegates often play a crucial role in local political organizing, campaign mobilization, and party messaging within their districts.

Support from even a handful of delegates can significantly influence local Democratic voters during a primary election.

Local and Regional Leaders

Trone family donations also extended to political figures operating at the county and regional level, including candidates tied to county governments and local Democratic party organizations. This notably includes Senate President Bill Ferguson.

These relationships can prove particularly important in Frederick County and Western Maryland, where local political leadership often shapes endorsement decisions and grassroots campaign operations.

The Fitzwater Effect

Jessica Fitzwater’s endorsement is likely to carry significant influence within Frederick County politics.

Local endorsements often shape how:

county officials

municipal leaders

local activists

party volunteers

align themselves during election cycles.

Her support may signal to other regional political figures that Trone remains the preferred candidate of Frederick County’s Democratic leadership.

Given the county’s importance within the 6th District, that alignment could prove decisive in a contested primary.

The Role of Wealth in Modern Politics

The broader question raised by Trone’s donation network extends beyond one candidate.

Across the United States, wealthy individuals increasingly play a major role in shaping political landscapes.

Supporters argue that such contributions simply reflect civic engagement.

Critics argue that enormous financial resources create a system in which political influence can be amplified through money.

David Trone’s career offers a clear example of this dynamic.

Few candidates possess the ability to simultaneously:

fund their own campaigns

support dozens of political allies

finance national advocacy organizations

That financial power creates opportunities to build political networks far more quickly than traditional candidates.

Following the Money

Political speeches often focus on ideology, policy, and campaign promises.

Campaign finance records tell a different story.

They reveal the alliances and relationships that shape political power long before voters cast their ballots.

In David Trone’s case, those records paint a clear picture.

For years, the billionaire businessman has invested heavily in Maryland’s political ecosystem.

Now that he is running again after an expensive and brutal loss in the 2024 U.S. Senate race, the question is whether those investments will translate into the political support needed to return him to Congress.

Multiple endorsements have already arrived.

Others may soon follow.

And as the campaign unfolds, Maryland voters may discover just how far the reach of the Trone political network extends.

A Limited Early Coalition

Despite Trone’s financial resources and prior service in Congress, the current endorsement list remains relatively narrow.

The campaign lists:

three elected officials

six labor organizations

All three elected officials come from the same county.

For a candidate attempting to return to Congress, the limited number of early endorsements could reflect several possibilities.

Some political leaders may simply be waiting for the race to develop before publicly committing.

Others may be avoiding early involvement in what could become a competitive Democratic primary.

Still others may be weighing the broader political dynamics of the district before taking sides.

What Happens Next

The next campaign finance reporting period may provide additional insight into how Trone’s donation network intersects with the growing endorsement list.

Those filings will reveal whether contributions from the Trone family occurred before or after key political endorsements.

Until those reports are released, the financial relationships and the endorsement list remain separate pieces of the same broader political story.

But together they offer a window into how alliances form within Maryland’s political landscape.

And as the 2026 race unfolds, both the endorsement list and the campaign finance filings will likely continue to grow.

Where’s June?

After totalling $563,975.00 in contributions in her name from 2021 to 2024, June Trone has made only $4,000 in contributions since 2025, with none made so far in 2026.

Top 25 Politicians and Political Committees Funded by David Trone

Campaign finance records show that David Trone and members of his family have contributed to a wide network of Maryland political figures and organizations. The following table lists the largest recipients of Trone family contributions, based on aggregated totals.

What the Table Reveals

Several patterns stand out when examining the Trone contribution network.

1. Western Maryland political leaders appear prominently.

Frederick County officials and organizations—including Jessica Fitzwater, Karen Lewis Young, and the Frederick and Washington County Democratic Central Committees—are heavily represented.

2. Montgomery County’s political establishment is deeply connected.

Multiple Montgomery County legislators appear on the list, reinforcing the importance of the county in MD-06 Democratic primary politics.

3. Statewide power brokers are included.

Figures such as Governor Wes Moore, Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Comptroller Brooke Lierman have all received contributions.

4. Organized labor and national political organizations also play a role.

The largest recipient overall is VoteVets, while the union-backed PAC Marylanders for Freedom and Opportunity ranks second.