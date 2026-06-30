Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
6h

Regardless of the various views, the result is SCOTUS just gave one to the backside of the USA. Unless congress fixes the mess, unlikely, this country is going to split up, state by state.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Originalism does not mean every conservative justice reaches the same answer in every case. It means judges must argue from text, history, structure, and original public meaning instead of elite preference, media pressure, or administrative convenience. On birthright citizenship, the conservative opinions matter because they refused to treat a modern policy assumption as constitutional destiny. The Fourteenth Amendment was written after the Civil War to secure citizenship for freed slaves, not to create a global birth-tourism magnet or reward unlawful entry. Conservatives should not abandon originalism because one case fractured. They should sharpen it, unify it, and keep fighting.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture