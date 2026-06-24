Maryland Senate President weathers his toughest primary in 16 years, but a boat captain with no PAC money just put the entire state on notice

Bill Ferguson is going back to Annapolis.

The Maryland Senate President declared victory Tuesday night over challenger Bobby LaPin in the Democratic primary for District 46, marking the first time in 12 years that Ferguson has faced a serious primary opponent. The win preserves not only his seat but almost certainly his position leading the Senate chamber — the most powerful legislative perch in Maryland state government.

But the margin tells a different story than the outcome.

With all 55 precincts plus early voting and partial mail-in totals reported, Ferguson led LaPin 4,878 to 3,741 — a gap that closed considerably as the night went on. As of 10 p.m., with 29 of 55 Election Day precincts reporting, Ferguson was leading roughly 58-42. That margin shrank as the night wore on.

Senate presidents don’t get pushed to 42 percent by nobodies.

LaPin — a former teacher, Army veteran, and Baltimore sailboat charter captain better known online as “Captain Bobby” — entered the race with no political infrastructure, no establishment backing, and a deliberate vow to take no corporate, PAC, or developer money. He reported raising nearly $188,000 with about $30,000 left on hand heading into the final stretch. Ferguson, by contrast, had more than $900,000 in the bank as of the filing period, with more than $300,000 spent on his behalf by outside groups. Ferguson’s reelection committee reported raising $2,193,180.88 total — the fourth-most of any committee in the state.

LaPin was outspent per vote by a factor of roughly ten to one — and still held Ferguson to under 58 percent.

The animating issue was redistricting. When Gov. Wes Moore and legislative Democrats pushed to redraw Maryland’s congressional map this session — a move that could have flipped the state’s lone Republican congressional seat and given Democrats an 8-0 delegation — Ferguson killed it. He blocked the bill from reaching the Senate floor, drawing national attention and earning the distinction of being called “the most hated Democrat in America” by at least one national outlet.

LaPin delivered a petition with thousands of signatures to Senate leadership during the 2026 legislative session, demanding that the redistricting bill be brought to a floor vote. Ferguson’s office responded by noting that at least half of the signatories had out-of-state zip codes, and many with Maryland zip codes lived outside Ferguson’s district — a dismissal that LaPin and his supporters treated as confirmation of exactly the kind of institutional insulation they were running against.

LaPin hammered Ferguson throughout the campaign on redistricting, saying it “highlighted a trend from my opponent that he will only stand with the people when it’s politically safe for him.” His pitch was blunter on the trail: “I’m a Bernie Sanders. He’s a Chuck Schumer.”

Ferguson survived. But he also moved. Even as he blocked the congressional map during the regular session, Ferguson has since teased the potential of holding a post-primary special legislative session to consider redistricting. After the primary, when asked about his evolving position, Ferguson said his focus is now on putting a constitutional amendment related to redistricting on Maryland’s November ballot — though he was careful to note, “It’s just about the constitutional amendment; it is not a map itself.”

“A working class guy, with hardly any funding whatsoever, not a cent of PAC money or corporate money or developer money, can take on the state’s arguably most powerful politician and his multimillion dollar campaign.”

Ferguson called the primary challenge “a blessing in disguise” and an opportunity “to think through about how best to communicate with voters about the things that I’ve been able to deliver over the years.”

That framing — LaPin as a useful irritant, a wake-up call rather than a genuine threat — is the version of events Ferguson would prefer. It may even be accurate. But a closer read of the numbers suggests something Maryland’s political establishment should sit with: a first-time candidate who launched his campaign late last year, raised a fraction of the incumbent’s war chest, and built his following on Instagram held the most powerful Democrat in the Maryland Senate to a margin that, in any other context, would be called a near-miss.

LaPin did not immediately concede. “No matter what happens, we have proven something pretty big in this city,” he said Tuesday night. “That a working class guy, with hardly any funding whatsoever, not a cent of PAC money or corporate money or developer money, can take on the state’s arguably most powerful politician and his multimillion dollar campaign. Whatever happens, that’s a win.”

The establishment’s grip is looser than the donor lists suggest.

He’s not wrong.

Ferguson heads into November against Republican Emmanuel Digman in a district that will almost certainly remain Democratic. His Senate presidency is secure. But the redistricting fight he chose to lose — and the insurgent it produced — just demonstrated that in safe Democratic districts across Maryland, the establishment’s grip is looser than the donor lists suggest.

The question one LaPin supporter put plainly after the race: “If Bobby is not successful, is that fire still there?”

Ferguson’s post-primary pivot toward a redistricting constitutional amendment suggests he already knows the answer.

Sources: Maryland Daily Record, Baltimore Sun, NBC News, NBC Washington, Maryland Matters, WYPR.