Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson spent the better part of a year standing in the way of congressional redistricting. He blocked it during the 2026 legislative session. He held the line when the House of Delegates passed two separate maps. He didn’t budge when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries personally traveled to Annapolis to lobby for a new map. He dismissed it as legally risky, strategically premature, and potentially self-defeating for Maryland Democrats.

Now he says Maryland must act.

In a statement Friday, Ferguson said he is in “active conversations” with his Senate Democratic caucus about calling a special session following the June primary to address the state’s congressional district map — and potentially pass a constitutional amendment to put before voters in November. The reversal, first reported by WYPR, came only after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais struck down race-conscious congressional districting as unconstitutional gerrymandering.

“The Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act, and Southern legislatures are already using that ruling to wipe out minority districts,” Ferguson said. “Maryland must respond as the ground shifts under us.”

The framing is worth examining closely. Ferguson isn’t describing a change of heart about gerrymandering. He’s describing a change in the tactical landscape — and in doing so, he’s confirming what critics argued all along: that his opposition was never principled. It was strategic. He didn’t want Maryland Democrats to risk losing a seat in a court fight. Now that the Supreme Court has altered the legal terrain, the risk calculus has shifted, and Ferguson is shifting with it.

What he was blocking — and why

For months, Governor Wes Moore pushed aggressively for Maryland to join the wave of states redrawing congressional maps mid-decade in response to Republican-led redistricting in other states. Moore launched a bipartisan redistricting commission last fall, which ultimately recommended redrawing Maryland’s boundaries. The House of Delegates passed a new map. Ferguson and the Senate refused to take it up.

Ferguson’s stated concern was legal exposure. Maryland Democrats currently hold seven of the state’s eight congressional seats. If a court struck down an aggressively drawn 8-0 map before the November elections, Maryland Democrats could end up worse off than they started. His position was: don’t gamble what you already have.

That argument had a certain logic to it. It also had a certain convenience: it let Ferguson appear responsible while quietly preserving the status quo and avoiding a potential legal fight in a volatile election year.

The Supreme Court changed his math

The Court’s late-April ruling in Louisiana v. Callais held that congressional districts drawn with race as a predominant factor constitute unconstitutional racial gerrymandering — even when the stated purpose is to protect minority representation. Maryland Democrats, who passed the Maryland Voting Rights Act of 2026 just one day before the ruling took effect, scrambled to assess what the decision meant for any future redistricting effort.

The ruling created a new legal landscape — one where the old map-drawing assumptions no longer hold, and where partisan intent may now be easier to insulate from challenge than race-conscious drawing. For Ferguson, that appears to have unlocked the door. A constitutionally amended framework for how Maryland draws its congressional maps, approved by voters in November, could provide a more durable legal foundation than the legislative maps he’d been blocking.

“We’ll meet after the primary to prepare — we must do this right, without risking what we have already won,” Ferguson said.

The qualifier — “after the primary” — is notable. Ferguson himself faces a primary challenge from Bobby LaPain. Sen. Arthur Ellis, who has been publicly calling for a special session for weeks, appeared alongside LaPain at a news conference on the issue. When asked whether the redistricting push was more about campaigning than governance, Ellis acknowledged the political overlap but argued both can be true simultaneously. Ferguson, who was not present, offered no similar accounting.

Partisan power dressed as principle

To be fair, what Maryland Democrats are contemplating is not fundamentally different from what Republican-controlled legislatures in other states have already done. Mid-cycle redistricting for partisan advantage is now a bipartisan practice, whatever the stated rationale. Ferguson is correct that Maryland does not exist in a political vacuum.

But the sequence of events here matters. Ferguson didn’t change his position because new evidence emerged about the fairness of Maryland’s existing map, or because constituents demanded it, or because an independent body recommended it. He changed his position because a Supreme Court ruling altered what he believes he can legally get away with — and because a primary challenger was making the issue politically costly.

The constitutional amendment pathway he’s now proposing would, if passed by voters, clear the way for the General Assembly to draw a new congressional map next year under new rules. It is a workaround — carefully sequenced to avoid the same legal exposure he cited for months as the reason to do nothing.

Maryland voters deserve a straightforward answer to a straightforward question: Is this about protecting minority representation, or is it about maximizing Democratic congressional seats? Ferguson’s own record in this debate — blocking, then pivoting when the legal math changed — suggests the two goals are not being held at arm’s length from each other.

The special session, if it happens, will come after the June primary. Whether it produces a constitutional amendment on the November ballot, a new map next year, or neither remains to be seen. What is already established is the pattern: the Senate president who spent a year saying redistricting was too risky has decided, on his own timeline, that it is no longer too risky. The people of Maryland didn’t change his mind. The Court did.

Sources: FOX45/WBFF (May 26, 2026); Maryland Matters / Bryan P. Sears (May 22–23, 2026); WYPR (May 23, 2026); Baltimore Sun (May 23–25, 2026); Maryland Matters (April 30, 2026 — Louisiana v. Callais reaction)