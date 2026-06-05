President Trump announced Thursday that $85 million in federal funds will restart the Warrior Run coal plant in Cumberland — Maryland’s last coal facility, before it shuttered in June 2024. The announcement, part of a broader $700 million Defense Production Act package directed at coal infrastructure nationally, drew immediate praise from the Maryland Freedom Caucus, which has spent more than a year demanding the reopening of closed power plants as part of its energy cost platform.

The politics are straightforward. The economics are not.

What the plant cost when it was running

Warrior Run’s retirement wasn’t a political decision — it was a market one. AES Corporation itself told federal regulators the plant cost ratepayers nearly $1.3 billion in a single year — 2022 — and that its costs were “excessive compared to other available sources.” PJM’s independent market monitor was more blunt, describing Warrior Run as “not just uneconomic but extraordinarily uneconomic.”

AES later reversed course, filing with FERC in 2025 to say that data center load growth had caused it to “reevaluate the economic viability” of the facility — an acknowledgment that AI demand, not improved plant economics, was driving the reconsideration.

The rate relief claim doesn’t follow

Maryland Republicans have framed the reopening as a direct benefit to utility customers. Senate Republicans themselves questioned how Warrior Run’s output will be directed once operations resume, expressing hope — not confidence — that power from the plant will flow to PJM’s grid to lower costs for Maryland customers. That distinction matters: hope is not a rate plan.

PJM’s independent market monitor continues to argue the plant shut down because it could not provide energy economically — and likely still cannot. One energy analyst has said reactivating the plant won’t bring PJM energy prices down, and that if it produces more expensive energy than competing resources, it could actually keep prices elevated.

The pattern at PJM is not encouraging. A separate reliability agreement to keep the Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner plants online through 2029 will cost ratepayers $720 million — enough, ratepayer advocates note, to fund roughly 4,000 megawatts of battery storage at twice the capacity of the plants being retained. Maryland’s Office of People’s Counsel has estimated that a 2024 capacity auction decision alone cost PJM customers as much as $5 billion, and has asked federal regulators to return that money to consumers.

Who’s actually driving demand

The grid strain underlying all of this has a specific source. A bipartisan group of state legislators has been pushing PJM to adopt ratepayer protections to prevent regular customers from becoming what they call the “unpaid sponsors” of Big Tech’s AI buildout — but PJM stakeholders voted down all major proposals in November 2025 that would have required data centers to carry more of their own costs.

In that context, the Warrior Run restart looks less like relief for Maryland families and more like a federally subsidized answer to grid stress created by industrial-scale data center demand — with the bill for that stress continuing to flow to ordinary ratepayers regardless.

The bottom line

$85 million in federal taxpayer money is being spent to restart a plant that the energy market rejected on cost grounds. Whether that investment translates to lower utility bills for Marylanders depends on questions that remain unanswered: whether Warrior Run can operate competitively this time, how its output will be directed, and whether PJM’s capacity auction structure will pass savings through to customers — a mechanism that has consistently failed them in recent years.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus deserves credit for keeping energy costs on the agenda. But a federal subsidy for an uneconomic plant is not the same thing as lower electric bills. Marylanders should demand specifics before calling this a win.

Sources: Reporting draws on coverage from The Daily Record, Maryland Matters, and Latitude Media on Trump’s June 5, 2026 announcement; AES Corporation filings with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; analysis from PJM Interconnection’s independent market monitor; Maryland Office of People’s Counsel resource adequacy documentation (February 2026); DeMarco Advocacy’s October 2025 analysis of PJM coal plant costs; and ElectricityRates.com’s December 2025 review of PJM capacity auction pricing and data center demand dynamics.