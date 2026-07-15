Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Mouzer
8h

Wait until the cases about the ridiculous federal law requiring all new cars in 2027 to monitor drivers. Every attack on freedom has some accompanying slogan like stop crimes, protect children. You'd think all the politicians howling about freedom wouldn't vote for this, but no. I won't buy one of these. I guess my old car will now soar in value.

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