Bruce Eden
7h

Let's get one thing straight. ABC "commie comedian" Jimmy Kimmel was NOT fired because of his vicious comments about a MAGA person killed Charlie Kirk where the government was threatening ABC's FCC license. Kimmel was on the downward spiral for years. He was making $40 Million/year, but was losing viewership by the thousands each week. It wasn't because the government was going to pull ABC's license. Kimmel was a terrible comedian. He was a political propagandist that no one wanted to listen to anymore. ABC and the parent corporation, Nexstar, made a business decision. Kimmel was no longer profitable to them and he was losing millions for them. His contract was coming up at the end of the year. When he made his nasty comments about Charlie Kirk, his firing wasn't caused by any threat by the Trump Administration.

Corporations have the right to hire and fire people. They have certain moral codes, standards, regulations and the like to maintain profitability. Mainstream news stations like ABC, CBS and NBC have a duty, per regulations, to put out fair and equal air time for both sides of the argument. They put these terms into contracts. That's why Kimmel was fired. He was not only losing millions for ABC/Nexstar, he breached his contract by making false political statements and 99% of the his comments were anti-Republican, anti-Conservative, anti-Trump and anti-American. On his show, there was no room for equality in viewpoints. There was no room for fair discourse.

When Kimmel made his false and vicious rhetoric, that's what broke the proverbial camel's back. The company was losing millions in his time slot and had had enough. Kimmel's contract was due up shortly, and the company wasn't renewing it. Any hand-wringing over First Amendment issues are a fabrication and a canard. Corporations don't have to follow the First Amendment as far as their bottom line is concerned. Only when government interferes does it become a First Amendment issue. The government didn't interfere here.

