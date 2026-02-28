For years, Maryland’s Democratic leadership has followed the same foreign policy playbook when it comes to hostile regimes like Iran:

Negotiate.

Send envoys.

Release funds.

Ease sanctions.

Call it diplomacy.

And when a Republican president chooses force instead of engagement, the response is automatic outrage.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen has long supported diplomatic engagement with Iran. So have most of Maryland’s Democratic leaders. The argument has always been the same: dialogue reduces conflict, economic incentives moderate regimes, and restraint prevents escalation.

But history tells a different story.

The Negotiation Illusion

The Iranian regime is not a misunderstood partner. It is a theocratic government that:

Funds terrorist proxies across the Middle East

Sponsors attacks against U.S. allies

Suppresses dissent at home with brutality

Imprisons journalists and political opponents

Executes protesters

Diplomacy has not moderated that behavior.

Critics argue that sanction relief and financial concessions — whether directly or indirectly tied to negotiations — have provided the regime with billions in liquidity. And money is fungible. Funds freed up through diplomacy don’t disappear; they can stabilize the regime internally while it continues repression and proxy warfare externally.

The theory was that engagement would empower moderates.

Instead, the hardliners consolidated power.

Weakness Has Consequences

For decades, Democrats have framed force as reckless and negotiation as enlightened.

But negotiation without leverage becomes appeasement.

When sanctions are eased without structural reform…

When funds flow without regime change…

When red lines are drawn and erased…

Authoritarian governments learn something dangerous: endurance works.

Meanwhile, the Iranian people have borne the cost.

Human rights groups have documented tens of thousands of deaths linked to government crackdowns on protests over the years. Waves of unrest — from the Green Movement to more recent nationwide demonstrations — have been met with lethal force. Arrests, torture, disappearances, executions.

The regime has not softened.

It has survived.

And critics argue that Western engagement has unintentionally helped it do so.

The Maryland Pattern

Now, as military action reenters the conversation, Maryland Democrats default to the same posture:

Illegal.

Endless war.

Regime change.

Constitutional crisis.

There is little acknowledgment that decades of engagement did not dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions. There is little reflection on whether the diplomatic model itself failed.

Instead, the assumption is that force is inherently immoral and negotiation inherently virtuous.

That binary thinking is not strength.

It is ideological rigidity.

Maryland’s Delegation Responds — Along Party Lines

Maryland’s federal delegation split almost exactly along party lines.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen called the strike an “illegal regime-change war” and demanded immediate congressional action under the War Powers Resolution. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks accused the president of misleading the public and framed the decision as a constitutional overreach requiring urgent restraint.

David Trone, trying to buy relevance, struck a more measured tone, affirming that Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, but still questioning the scope and legality of the action without explicit congressional authorization.

Rep. Andy Harris offered the sharp contrast. He defended the strike as a necessary deterrence against a hostile regime and argued that credible force prevents larger conflict. While Democrats emphasized process and constitutional alarm, Harris emphasized strength and national security.

The divide is clear: restraint first versus deterrence first — negotiation versus pressure.

The Hard Question Democrats Avoid

What is the alternative strategy?

If not sanctions pressure…

If not credible military deterrence…

If not decisive action when intelligence deems it necessary…

Then what?

More talks?

More phased agreements?

More frozen funds released under compliance benchmarks?

At some point, voters are entitled to ask whether the policy of perpetual negotiation strengthened the regime more than it weakened it.

A Party Stuck in the Past

There was a time when Democratic foreign policy leadership projected confidence — balancing diplomacy with deterrence, realism with idealism.

Today, the reflex appears one-sided: restraint first, force never.

But deterrence requires credibility. And credibility requires the possibility of action.

Maryland’s Democratic leadership may believe they are standing on constitutional principle. But to many voters, the pattern looks less like principle and more like predictable opposition.

If negotiation alone could tame regimes like Iran, it would have happened by now.

Instead, the regime remains entrenched, defiant, and hostile.

And the question Maryland Democrats must eventually answer is this:

After decades of talks, concessions, and engagement — what exactly changed?