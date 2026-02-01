The Thunder Report

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Feb 2

Let’s drop the pretense. These aren’t “grassroots” protests—they’re franchise operations. Pre-printed signs, synchronized arrivals, sound systems on cue, and the same cast of Marxist front groups popping up city to city don’t happen by accident. This is paid agitation, narrative warfare, and street theater rolled into one, designed to simulate public revolt and bully institutions into retreat. Whether the money trail runs through billionaire patrons or foreign ideological hubs, the objective is the same: destabilize enforcement, exhaust the public, and launder subversion as compassion. It’s not protest—it’s pressure politics. And the media’s refusal to say that out loud is the real scandal.

