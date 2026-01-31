Congress Discovers the Laffer Curve—About 50 Years Late
A concept long mocked, dismissed, or waved away in Washington has quietly re-entered the conversation—this time via Congress’s own analysis.
In a post that quickly made the rounds on X, Stephen Moore highlighted a striking admission buried in recent congressional economic modeling: federal tax rates above roughly 50–55 percent may actually reduce total revenue, while lower rates are associated with stronger economic growth.
In other words, Congress appears to have rediscovered the Laffer Curve—the basic economic principle that there is a point at which higher tax rates discourage work, investment, and compliance so much that government revenue falls rather than rises.
Welcome to Econ 101.
What the Study Actually Shows
The chart circulating alongside Moore’s post illustrates something economists have debated for decades but policymakers often ignore: the tax base matters more than the tax rate.
Key takeaways from the modeling include:
Revenue does not rise indefinitely as tax rates increase
Extremely high marginal rates shrink the tax base by altering behavior
Broader participation and growth matter more than punitive top rates
The revenue-maximizing rate appears far lower than progressive rhetoric often assumes
The study also distinguishes between narrow and broad tax bases, showing that policy assumptions—who pays, how income shifts, and how capital responds—dramatically change outcomes.
This matters because political debates routinely assume static behavior: that taxpayers will simply keep earning, investing, and reporting income no matter how high rates climb. Real-world data says otherwise.
Why This Is Awkward for Democrats
For years, Democratic lawmakers have framed higher taxes on “the rich” as a fiscal free lunch—raising rates without meaningful economic tradeoffs. Anyone pointing to behavioral responses was accused of pushing “trickle-down economics,” even when citing mainstream research.
Now, Congress’s own modeling concedes what center-right economists have argued all along:
You cannot tax productivity into existence
You cannot fund government by shrinking the economy
You cannot ignore incentives and expect stable revenue
This doesn’t mean all tax increases fail. It means there are limits, and ignoring them is not progressive—it’s reckless.
The Policy Implications Washington Avoids
The uncomfortable implication of the Laffer Curve isn’t ideological—it’s practical.
If revenue falls at high marginal rates, policymakers face hard choices:
Control spending growth
Broaden the tax base rather than hiking rates
Encourage growth instead of penalizing it
Acknowledge tradeoffs instead of promising everything
That’s precisely why the curve has been politically inconvenient. It forces lawmakers to confront scarcity, incentives, and reality.
Econ 101, Meet Politics 401
The irony isn’t that Congress finally noticed the Laffer Curve. It’s that the concept never disappeared—it was simply ignored when inconvenient.
Markets respond to incentives. People adjust behavior. Capital moves. Work effort changes. These are not partisan claims; they are economic facts.
The real question now is whether Democrats will absorb the lesson—or continue pretending the curve doesn’t apply when tax hikes are politically popular.
For now, at least, Congress has quietly admitted the obvious:
There is no free lunch—especially at the top of the tax code.
