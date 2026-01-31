The Thunder Report

Richard Luthmann
Jan 31

Watching Congress “discover” the Laffer Curve in 2026 is like watching a grown adult finally accept gravity. This isn’t ideology—it’s arithmetic. Incentives matter. Behavior changes. Capital moves. Those truths didn’t vanish because Washington found them inconvenient. For decades, anyone who said confiscatory tax rates shrink the base was smeared as pushing fairy tales. Now Congress’s own modeling concedes the point: past a threshold, higher rates mean lower revenue and slower growth. That’s not trickle-down—it’s Econ 101. The real test isn’t whether lawmakers admit reality, but whether they stop promising everything while ignoring the bill.

