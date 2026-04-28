The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is demanding records from the Metropolitan Police Department following an internal probe that substantiated claims D.C. crime data was deliberately manipulated — and a bombshell interim staff report released last December made clear the problem ran all the way to the top.

The committee’s report, drawn from transcribed interviews with commanders across all seven D.C. patrol districts, found that MPD Chief Pamela Smith pressured and, at times, directed commanders to manipulate crime classifications in order to maintain the appearance of low crime in the nation’s capital. The committee recommended that Mayor Muriel Bowser appoint a new chief to address the ongoing concerns and alleviate what commanders described as retaliatory pressures. Smith announced her resignation in December 2025.

According to a whistleblower with direct knowledge of internal MPD operations, crime statistics were allegedly manipulated on a widespread basis at the direction of senior officials. The whistleblower alleged that supervisors — with only cursory knowledge of the facts — ignored the judgment of patrol officers who actually interviewed witnesses and collected evidence, instead recommending reduced charges to artificially lower crime statistics across all seven patrol districts.

One documented example: cases of “assault with a deadly weapon” were downgraded to the lesser offense of “endangerment with a firearm.” A paperwork difference that tells a very different story to the public — and to policymakers allocating public safety resources.

The committee’s latest letter, dated April 28, 2026, demands all documents and communications related to the internal investigation, including the final memorandum from Incident Summary Number 260-000031.

The Question Every Maryland Resident Should Be Asking

Washington, D.C., is not the only jurisdiction with reason to answer for its crime data practices. Baltimore has its own documented history of exactly this kind of manipulation — and some of it goes back decades.

The unreliability of Baltimore crime data has been a decades-long problem. In the 1990s, then-Councilman Martin O’Malley and others accused Mayor Kurt Schmoke of adjusting statistics to make crime appear lower than it was. After O’Malley was elected mayor in 1999, he commissioned an audit that found violent crime was frequently downgraded — resulting in thousands of felonies being added to the official tally for that year.

The pattern didn’t end there. Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Ed Norris and former Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson have both said Baltimore’s numbers aren’t accurate, with robberies identified as the most commonly manipulated and miscategorized crime stat. Johnson described how a robbery could be split into an assault and a separate theft — both lower-profile offenses that draw less public attention and don’t count against robbery numbers.

“You can’t hide murders,” Norris said. “What they can hide is burglaries and robberies.”

Baltimore has undergone significant reporting system changes in recent years, transitioning to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System effective January 1, 2025 — a change that BPD itself acknowledges will make reported crime numbers appear higher than before, not because crime increased, but because the reporting methodology changed. That’s a legitimate technical explanation. But it also means years of BPD data reported under the old system may not reflect what was actually happening on the streets.

Accountability Requires Verified Data

The D.C. scandal is significant not just because it happened, but because it was confirmed through sworn testimony from police commanders themselves. The infrastructure for this kind of manipulation — supervisors overriding patrol officers’ charge classifications, command-level pressure to produce favorable statistics, retaliation against those who reported accurately — is not unique to any one department.

As the National Police Association’s Betsy Brantner Smith put it: “You’re lulling people into a false sense of security. They might go places they wouldn’t ordinarily go. They might do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do.”

That is the real harm. Manipulated crime data doesn’t just distort statistics — it distorts the decisions residents make about their own safety, the decisions elected officials make about resources, and the decisions voters make about whether leadership is working.

Maryland has no equivalent to the House Oversight Committee’s jurisdiction over D.C. But the Maryland General Assembly has oversight authority over state law enforcement policy, and Baltimore City’s state delegation has the standing to ask hard questions about data integrity at BPD — questions that, to date, no one has pressed with the same urgency Congress brought to Washington.

If D.C. could get away with it for years, the assumption that other cities are immune isn’t reassurance. It’s wishful thinking.

Sources: House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, interim staff report, “Leadership Breakdown: How D.C.’s Police Chief Undermined Crime Data Accuracy,” December 14, 2025; House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, investigation launch release, August 25, 2025; The National Desk, “DC Police Chief Manipulated Crime Data; New House Oversight Report Alleges,” December 16, 2025; Fox Baltimore, “Crime Data Discrepancy: BPD’s Past and Present Reporting Not Matching Up,” November 3, 2023; The Real News Network, “Dirty Cops, Dirty Data,” September 30, 2024; Baltimore Police Department, NIBRS transition announcement, January 2025.