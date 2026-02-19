A new bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly — SB4/HB 514 — is sparking serious concern among faith leaders, nonprofit organizations, and constitutional advocates across the state.

At issue is not whether churches should endorse candidates.

The question is far more fundamental: Should the tax code be used as a tool to pressure or penalize religious speech?

What SB4/HB 514 Would Do

While supporters frame the bill as a technical clarification of campaign-related activity rules for tax-exempt organizations, critics argue it opens the door to expanded state scrutiny over what pastors, churches, and faith-based nonprofits say about elections and candidates.

The concern is this:

If a sermon references a candidate…

If a church discusses a ballot issue from a biblical perspective…

If a ministry encourages civic engagement tied to public policy…

Could that speech trigger penalties? Fines? Loss of exemptions?

Under federal law, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations already face restrictions on direct political endorsements. But SB4/HB 514 would create new state-level mechanisms tied to Maryland’s tax code, giving regulators additional authority.

That’s where alarm bells are ringing.

The Slippery Line Between Speech and Politics

Supporters insist the bill is about preventing partisan electioneering.

Critics respond: Who decides what counts?

Is a sermon on abortion during an election year political speech?

Is a sermon on immigration reform?

On gender identity policy?

On school curriculum?

The First Amendment protects both free exercise of religion and freedom of speech. Historically, courts have been wary of government entanglement in religious expression.

Once bureaucrats begin interpreting sermons for “candidate-related” content, the line between regulation and coercion can blur quickly.

Even if enforcement is rare, the chilling effect alone may alter what faith leaders feel safe saying from the pulpit.

Why This Matters in Maryland

Maryland has a Democratic supermajority in Annapolis. Republicans and many independent voters already argue that dissenting viewpoints — especially religiously rooted ones — face increasing hostility in public policy debates.

This bill lands in that environment.

For many voters, this isn’t about partisan advantage. It’s about precedent:

If the state can condition tax-exempt status on what is said inside a church, what stops future expansions?

Religious liberty advocates warn that once the tax code becomes leverage, speech becomes vulnerable.

The Counterargument

Supporters argue the bill ensures that churches and nonprofits do not act as shadow campaign arms while benefiting from tax exemptions.

They contend that taxpayers should not indirectly subsidize partisan campaigning through nonprofit status.

That debate — fair elections vs. free speech — is legitimate.

But critics say the solution cannot involve expanded state authority to police religious messaging.

The Bigger Constitutional Question

The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that government must avoid excessive entanglement with religion.

If regulators are placed in a position to examine sermons, newsletters, or church communications for political content, that entanglement becomes unavoidable.

And even if the current administration applies the law narrowly, future administrations may not.

The real issue is not today’s enforcement.

It’s tomorrow’s precedent.

What Happens Next

The House held a hearing on HB 514 on Wednesday, February 18.

Faith leaders, nonprofit representatives, and constitutional advocates were expected to testify.

This bill may pass quietly.

Or it may become a defining test case in Maryland’s ongoing debate over the limits of government authority.

Bottom Line

Maryland lawmakers must tread carefully.

Protecting election integrity matters.

But so does protecting the First Amendment.

When government begins evaluating sermons through a political lens, it risks crossing a line that the Constitution was designed to prevent.

And once crossed, that line is difficult to redraw.