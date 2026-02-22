The Thunder Report

Richard Luthmann
5h

When one party controls the legislature for a century, it stops being a rivalry and starts being a machine. That’s the Uni-Party danger in blue states like Maryland: primaries become coronations, districts become fortresses, and voters become spectators. The problem isn’t ideology—it’s insulation. Real competition disciplines power. Without it, complacency calcifies into entitlement. Open primaries, independent maps, easier ballot access—those aren’t partisan tricks; they’re oxygen. If elections feel predetermined, civic trust withers. And once citizens conclude outcomes are assumed, participation collapses. A democracy that cannot plausibly change direction at the ballot box is not stable—it’s stagnant. That’s the real death knell.

