Maryland’s one-party dominance is not new.

Democrats have controlled the General Assembly continuously since 1920. They hold overwhelming supermajorities today. In many districts, the real contest is the primary — and even that is often uncontested.

The problem isn’t that Democrats win.

The problem is that too often, voters never get a real choice.

If Maryland wants to restore competition and civic engagement, it doesn’t need gimmicks. It needs structural reform that lowers barriers, broadens participation, and increases accountability — without complicating the ballot box.

Here’s what that looks like.

1. Open the Primaries

In dozens of Maryland districts, the Democratic primary is the decisive election.

Yet nearly 30% of Maryland voters are registered unaffiliated. They are shut out of the very election that determines who will represent them.

In a one-party dominant state, closed primaries effectively disenfranchise independents from the only race that matters.

Opening primaries — whether through a semi-open model or allowing unaffiliated voters to choose which primary to participate in — would:

Increase turnout in decisive elections

Encourage broader-appeal candidates

Reduce insular party politics

Give independent voters meaningful influence

If the primary is the real election, it should not exclude a third of the electorate.

2. Create a Truly Independent Redistricting Commission

Maryland’s 2022 redistricting cycle revealed how fragile public trust in the process has become. The original congressional map was struck down as an extreme partisan gerrymander. A remedial map followed, but the larger issue remains.

When politicians draw their own districts, they protect themselves first.

Maryland needs a constitutionally enshrined independent redistricting commission with enforceable standards for compactness, fairness, and competitiveness.

Not advisory.

Not symbolic.

Independent.

Safe districts protect incumbents. Competitive districts protect voters.

This principle applies whether the dominant party is blue or red.

3. Expand Public Campaign Financing Statewide

Incumbents enjoy powerful advantages:

Established donor networks

Institutional party support

Name recognition

Access to constituent service platforms

Challengers often struggle to get off the ground because fundraising is centralized inside the dominant party ecosystem.

Public campaign financing — already piloted in counties like Montgomery and Howard — can lower the barrier to entry for credible challengers.

A statewide system would:

Reduce dependence on large donors

Empower grassroots candidates

Encourage broader participation

Weaken party gatekeeping

Competition cannot flourish when money is monopolized.

4. Reject Ranked Choice Voting — Focus on Clarity and Confidence

Some reform advocates push ranked choice voting (RCV) as a solution to entrenched incumbency. But in Maryland, RCV risks creating more problems than it solves.

Ranked choice voting:

Adds complexity to ballots

Can confuse voters unfamiliar with multi-round tabulation

May produce delayed results

Risks ballot exhaustion, where a voter’s preferences are no longer counted in later rounds

In a state already struggling with voter disengagement, adding procedural complexity could undermine confidence rather than restore it.

Maryland does not need a more complicated voting system.

It needs a more competitive one.

Clarity and simplicity build trust. Reform should strengthen voter confidence — not test it.

5. Require Public Forums for Uncontested Incumbents

If you run unopposed, you should not disappear from public scrutiny.

Maryland could require incumbents in uncontested races to participate in publicly broadcast town halls or issue forums.

Uncontested does not mean unaccountable.

Mandatory civic engagement mechanisms would:

Force incumbents to publicly defend their records

Increase voter awareness

Preserve policy debate even without challengers

Safe seats should not mean silent seats.

6. Reform Ballot Access Rules

Challengers often face procedural barriers that discourage participation:

Early filing deadlines

Signature requirements

Administrative hurdles

Streamlining ballot access — without weakening integrity — would send a signal that competition is welcome.

The goal is not chaos.

The goal is opportunity.

The Real Problem: Insulation

Maryland’s system is not broken in a dramatic sense.

It is insulated.

When incumbents are safe in November — and safe in June — electoral pressure weakens. Political risk declines. Voter urgency fades.

That does not produce tyranny.

It produces indifference.

And indifference erodes trust faster than ideology ever could.

Stability vs. Stagnation

Maryland can remain a Democratic-leaning state while still:

Opening primaries

Creating fairer maps

Expanding campaign access

Lowering barriers to entry

Strengthening accountability

This is not about flipping the state red.

It is about ensuring voters have real choices.

Democracy thrives on persuasion. It depends on the possibility of losing.

When losing becomes structurally improbable, the incentive to listen diminishes.

Maryland doesn’t need electoral gimmicks.

It needs competitive oxygen.

If the state wants to lead — not just govern — it must restore the expectation that elections are earned, not assumed.

That is the reform agenda worth fighting for.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just about party dominance. It’s about participation.

When large numbers of legislative and county seats go uncontested, voters begin to feel like spectators. If outcomes are predictable before ballots are cast, engagement drops. Turnout declines. Challengers stay home. The cycle reinforces itself.

Competition drives accountability. When elected officials face real electoral risk, they listen more closely, respond more urgently, and justify their records publicly. When that risk disappears, complacency can creep in — even in well-run systems.

Maryland is not facing a partisan crisis. It’s facing a competitive one.

If voters begin to believe elections are automatic rather than earned, trust in institutions erodes. And once that trust fades, rebuilding it becomes far more difficult than preserving it in the first place.

Restoring meaningful competition isn’t about flipping the state red or blue.

It’s about making sure elections still matter.