The day after winning his primary, Wes Moore signed a foreign policy MOU with West Africa. The Key Bridge still doesn’t have a Phase 2 contractor. Maryland taxpayers should notice the sequence.

On June 24, 2026 — the morning after Maryland’s Democratic primary returned him a comfortable win — Governor Wes Moore held a signing ceremony in Annapolis and formalized something he called historic: a Sister-State Memorandum of Understanding with the Republic of Liberia. Cameras rolled. Delegates from Monrovia flew in. Moore spoke about centuries of shared history, pan-African bonds, and building a forward-looking framework. It was a polished performance, and it had almost nothing to do with governing Maryland.

The MOU commits Maryland to collaboration on trade, education, public health, and civic exchange with a nation whose entire GDP — roughly $4.5 billion — is smaller than the current cost estimate to replace one bridge in Baltimore. There is no dollar figure attached to the agreement. No appropriation. No deliverable with a timeline the Maryland General Assembly approved. It is, by design, a framework. In diplomacy, a framework is what you sign when you want a headline without a commitment.

The timing is worth sitting with. Moore won his primary on June 23. He signed the Liberia MOU on June 24. For a governor with openly discussed national ambitions and a 2028 presidential positioning that has become less subtext and more text with every passing month, the sequence is not subtle. The target audience for this ceremony was not Liberia. It was the Black political infrastructure Moore needs assembled before Iowa.

“Maryland’s entire annual state budget is roughly fourteen times the size of Liberia’s. The flow of any real resources in this relationship runs one direction — and it’s not toward Annapolis.”

The historical hook is real, for what it’s worth. The Maryland State Colonization Society did help establish a West African settlement that became Maryland County, Liberia, in the 19th century. That territory merged into Liberia in 1857. Moore leaned into this history with evident sincerity. But the story of the Maryland colonization movement is complicated — it was, as the AFRO American Newspapers noted in its own coverage, an effort largely supported by white elites who viewed resettlement in Africa as a solution to the presence of free Black populations in the United States. Recasting that origin as a bond to be celebrated requires careful editorial choices. Moore made them without hesitation.

What Maryland’s actual relationship with Liberia looks like in practice is instructive. The state has maintained county-level sister-state ties with Liberia’s Bong County and Maryland County since 2007. That relationship generated a $115,000 Gates Foundation grant, some donated medical equipment, and road-construction assistance — all flowing from Maryland to Liberia. Maryland’s state budget runs approximately $63 billion. Liberia’s runs approximately $880 million. The economic relationship here is one of benefactor and recipient. That’s not an insult — it reflects a profound disparity in resources. But let’s be honest about what it means: this agreement does not bring Liberian investment to Maryland. It creates a framework through which Maryland resources could eventually flow to Liberia. The governor’s press release never found the right moment to say that plainly.

Meanwhile, back in Baltimore, the Francis Scott Key Bridge remains without a Phase 2 contractor. The original rebuild estimate of $1.7 to $1.9 billion ballooned to $4.3 to $5.2 billion by late 2025. The projected completion date slipped from 2028 to 2030. Then Maryland fired its primary contractor, Kiewit Infrastructure, in April after the company’s Phase 2 bid reportedly approached $9 billion — a figure state officials declined to confirm publicly, citing confidential negotiations. Phase 2 is now being rebid. The bridge Maryland workers died on in March 2024 will be under construction with no confirmed general contractor well into 2026, and Baltimore-area commuters and freight operations continue to absorb the economic disruption.

Moore has taken credit for securing federal funding for the rebuild — credit that is at least partially warranted, as he did push the Biden administration and Congress to act. But the management of this project on the state side has been characterized by spiraling costs, contractor conflict, and a timeline that has doubled. The day after that ongoing management crisis, Moore was in Annapolis signing foreign policy agreements with West Africa’s foreign minister.

There is also a money trail that predates Tuesday’s ceremony, and it deserves scrutiny.

The nonprofit entity that administers Maryland’s sister-state program — Sister States of Maryland, Inc. — has previously received state general fund money. The most significant documented instance: the Maryland General Assembly’s fiscal year 2024 budget (Chapter 101 of 2023, Section 19) included a one-time $982,000 general fund grant to the organization for a project titled “Exploring Cultural Linkages Between Black Marylanders and Civil Rights Movements Abroad.” The grant was structured to match a $1 million federal grant from the National Archives, making the total initiative approximately $2 million in public funds.

The project is documented on the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture’s own website. Its Principal Investigator and Project Director is Dr. Patricia Avery Bailey — who is simultaneously the President and CEO of Sister States of Maryland, Inc., the same nonprofit that coordinates the Liberia relationship, just elevated to a national MOU by Governor Moore. Dr. Bailey’s work has included an exhibition presented at the Apartheid Museum in South Africa, the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, and Baltimore City Hall.

To be precise about what this is and is not: the $982,000 grant funded a cultural research and exhibition project, not direct foreign aid to Liberia. Dr. Bailey’s work appears to be genuine scholarship. There is no evidence of fraud or misappropriation in the public record. But the structure raises a legitimate governance question that Maryland reporters and legislators should be asking: the same nonprofit CEO who runs the apparatus behind Tuesday’s historic MOU has already successfully drawn nearly $1 million in state general funds through that apparatus, with more presumably available as this new national partnership creates larger programmatic opportunities. The MOU may carry no appropriation today. That doesn’t mean it carries no price tag tomorrow.

“The nonprofit CEO who runs the apparatus behind Tuesday’s MOU has already drawn nearly $1 million in state general funds through that same apparatus. The agreement may carry no price tag today. That doesn’t mean it won’t tomorrow.”

None of this is to say that the Maryland-Liberia relationship is without value, or that sister-state cultural diplomacy is inherently wasteful. Maryland has legitimate historical ties to Liberia. The Liberian-American community in the DC-metro area is substantial, civically engaged, and has every right to expect their governor to acknowledge those bonds. The existing county-level partnerships have done modest, real good.

But “modest, real good at the county level” is a very different thing from a national signing ceremony with a foreign minister, the day after a primary, framed as the governor’s next great historic achievement. There is a version of this announcement that would be unremarkable. This version was designed to be a statement — about Moore’s identity, his trajectory, and his audience. It just wasn’t designed to be a statement about Maryland governance.

“The MOU itself commits no dollars and passed no legislative vote. But the apparatus behind it already has a track record of drawing on Maryland’s general fund — and now that apparatus has just been elevated to the national stage.”

Sister-state agreements are administered through the Maryland Office of the Secretary of State and require no General Assembly approval. That means Moore signed this with full executive discretion, on his own timing, for his own reasons. The MOU itself commits no dollars, passed no legislative vote, and solves no problem currently on the desks of the 2.8 million Marylanders still waiting for their bridge, still paying into a state budget with real shortfalls, still watching their governor perform at a level several time zones removed from their daily concerns.

Maryland’s MDBayNews headline on the original tweet put it correctly, even if it was phrased as irony: Building bridges to Liberia before rebuilding the Key Bridge. That’s not an accusation. It’s a description of the governor’s stated priorities on June 24, 2026. Wes Moore decided how to spend the morning after his primary. This is what he chose.

Marylanders can decide what that tells them.

Editor’s Note: MDBayNews is a center-right Maryland civic accountability publication. Commentary pieces represent the editorial position of the publication. Data in this article sourced from the World Bank, the Maryland Transportation Authority, the Office of Governor Wes Moore, the AFRO American Newspapers, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, and Maryland General Assembly Chapter 101 of 2023 (HB 200, FY2024 Budget Bill), Section 19. No financial relationship exists between MDBayNews and any party referenced in this article.