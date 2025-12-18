The Thunder Report

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
5h

Brooklyn courts are hellholes, especially the family courts. Having dealt with that court for decades, what one sees is that Brooklyn is a Democrat Jewish-Black power. Both split the duties of politics and the judiciary. Everyone is connected to each other in that borough. Nothing is going to happen with this case. It will just go away and disappear like other corruption cases, unless and until they get a U.S. prosecutor with the guts of Rudy Giuliani to take on the racketeering enterprise there.

Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Let’s be honest. Nothing is going to happen to Frank Seddio. Not because of corruption, but because he was the last great NYC political boss who actually understood how the city worked. Seddio didn’t tweet. He didn’t posture. He counted votes, picked judges, cut deals, and kept order. That era is gone, but the respect—and the caution—remain. People still know who he is and what he represents. Judges recusing themselves isn’t proof of guilt. It’s proof of gravity. Brooklyn politics didn’t outgrow Seddio. It just pretends it did. He’s still a boss.

