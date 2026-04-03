Del. Christopher Eric Bouchat has a lot to answer for right now — or so his critics would have you believe.

In the past week, the District 5 delegate has become the subject of resignation calls from members of his own party, an ethics inquiry over checks left on colleagues’ desks, and a viral story about an email to Republican leadership that invoked graphic prison imagery. Maryland Matters and Maryland Wire have framed the picture as a man in freefall, a behavioral spiral, a candidate for governor who cannot control himself.

So I asked him directly. On the record. All of it.

What I got back was not a man in freefall. It was a man who is entirely, deliberately, and at times uncomfortably in control of exactly what he is doing — and who has no intention of stopping.

On the Email

The email that set off the latest firestorm described Republican leadership’s use of Delegate Chris Tomlinson in terms borrowed from prison dynamics — language that was, by any measure, jarring.

Bouchat does not apologize for it.

“The email is to show the public what is wrong with the legislative system and how it uses the weaker members to do things for them,” he wrote to me this morning. “It is human nature whether in prison or politics — the instincts of man are the same at a primal level.”

He went further in a follow-up message, explaining his choice of metaphor with characteristic bluntness: he had considered using the imagery of a dominant dog attacking subordinates to make the same point, but settled on the prison reference as more fitting to the situation. “Nobody humped me,” he wrote, “and since I refused to be humped, I am a very bad Republican.”

The delivery, he says, was entirely intentional. “If it upsets some people that I speak the truth, I am good with it. Serves the long-term cause.”

His explanation for the underlying substance is more measured. He argues that minority leadership orchestrated Tomlinson’s involvement in the resignation push — that Tomlinson, a friend, was being used as a tool by people with more power than him. “Do you know how much power it gives the superior in this dynamic?” he wrote. “It was wrong for minority leadership to set Delegate Tomlinson up like that.”

Tomlinson has said publicly that nobody pressured him. Bouchat is not persuaded.

On the Checks

The $1,000 checks left in Easter cards on colleagues’ desks — the ones that sent Sen. Justin Ready and Dels. April Rose and Tomlinson to ethics counsel — were, Bouchat says, exactly what they appeared to be: charitable donations, made in his colleagues’ honor, from his own payroll cycle.

“I had informed my colleagues of my intent to make donations to local charities in their honor in advance and none stated a refusal,” he wrote. “On the 31st our 30 day cycle payroll was deposited and I chose to divide it up to charity in honor of Easter, unity and magnanimity.”

His response to the “bribe-like” characterization from Ready is pointed. “In order for there to be a bribe, one needs to be paying for something in return,” he wrote. “When Delegate Tomlinson called for my resignation, it helped my protest, not hurt it — and my acknowledgment of that seems to bother those who thought otherwise.”

He frames the reaction as hypocrisy from colleagues who present themselves as Christians in public. “Donating to non-profits to honor my colleagues is now sinful, corrupt, and unethical according to my critics,” he wrote. “The fact individuals are reacting negatively means they seriously need to pray for the wisdom that is presently escaping their mind and soul.”

On the Timing

Is the coordinated drumbeat of stories — the resignation calls, the ethics referral, the leaked email — coincidental?

Bouchat does not think so. He sees a pattern: minority leadership using Tomlinson, a Moore administration connection, pressure applied strategically to discredit a protest that was gaining traction. “Independent thought and a new strategy of policy is unacceptable to those at the top holding on to what perspective of power they have,” he wrote.

He draws a parallel to his own party’s dysfunction. “Our party has two separate caucuses fighting one another for failure,” he wrote this morning. “Democrats do not attack Delegate Crosby, while Republicans attack me. Amazing contradiction. This all causes Democrats to laugh at us.”

That observation cuts deeper than it might appear. Maryland Democrats have a well-documented history of playing in Republican primaries — most notably in 2022, when Democratic-aligned money flowed toward Dan Cox’s primary campaign against Katie Schulz, helping elevate a candidate they correctly calculated could not defeat Wes Moore in the general. It worked. Cox lost to Moore by over 30 points. The strategy of boosting the weakest possible Republican opponent is not new, and it is not subtle. It is simply never examined with the same scrutiny applied to a delegate who wrote a check to charity.

The double standard extends further. Maryland Democratic candidates routinely move significant sums between each other, spend wildly in pursuit of electoral dominance, and operate a fundraising apparatus that dwarfs anything on the Republican side. None of that draws ethics referrals. None of that produces resignation calls from colleagues.

A Republican delegate cuts checks for charity — checks his colleagues consulted ethics counsel about and then quietly returned, with no formal action taken — and it becomes a multiday story about erratic behavior.

Bouchat is being judged on an uneven playing field by people with a stake in the outcome. That does not excuse the prison email. It does provide essential context for everything else.

On Whether Anything Has Changed

Nothing has changed. Everything is going, in his words, “exquisitely well.”

“I was ignored for my reform measures for four years,” he wrote. “Now is the last chance a platform of such size will be available to me before session ends and I am playing it to its full potential.”

He invokes Teddy Roosevelt — ridiculed as a young New York state legislator, vindicated by history. He invokes Aristotle’s observation that no great genius exists without a touch of madness. He references his 1997 near-death experience, the vow he made bleeding on a neighbor’s porch, and the head trauma that he believes unlocked something in him that most people around him cannot access.

“To be intelligent is intimidating and scary for those challenging it,” he wrote, “as I see and now so does the public, which is an objective.”

A Fox45 interview filmed at his welding shop, he says, will “blow everyone away.”

On What Comes Next

When I asked him to walk me through what he is doing, he responded first with a military history reference — General Stonewall Jackson’s 1862 Valley Campaign, in which Jackson told none of his commanders his objective before setting his divisions in motion against three converging armies.

“Lesson to be learned,” Bouchat wrote.

He is not going to tell you what comes next. That is, apparently, the point.

What to Make of All This

Christopher Bouchat is not a man having a breakdown. He is a man operating on a frequency that most of the people around him are not tuned to — and he knows it, and he considers it an asset rather than a liability.

Whether that is genius or grandiosity is a question reasonable people can disagree about. What is not in dispute is that his protest has accomplished something his four years of conventional legislating never did: it has made people pay attention to a set of ideas about gerrymandering, citizen sovereignty, and democratic legitimacy that deserve far more serious engagement than they have received.

The email language was ugly. The checks were unorthodox. The comparisons to Roosevelt and Aristotle and Jackson are, depending on your disposition, either illuminating or exhausting.

But the man sitting in the welding shop in Arbutus, giving interviews to Fox45 and writing manifestos to the Baltimore Sun, is not finished. He is, by his own account, just getting started.

He told me this is all going exquisitely well.

After reading everything he has sent me today, I am not entirely sure he is wrong.