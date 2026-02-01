The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
Feb 1

Democrats created Black History Month to continue the divisiveness between whites and blacks in society. What would happen if we had White History Month to show all of the history of how our country came to be, e.g., Industrial Revolution, making of guns, building cities, building railroads, building steamships, building roadways, the telephone, computers, space rockets, radar, the atomic bomb, microwave ovens, etc., etc., etc. When 13% (or less) of the population is telling everyone else what to do, there is a major problem. It's called Tyranny of the Minorities. Democrats created this in order to continue to win elections. President Lyndon B. Johnson ("LBJ") told Southern White Democrat Senators, that if you give the n***ers free stuff, like welfare, free housing, free education, free healthcare, they'll vote Democrat for the next 200 years.

Democrats ARE the Party of Slavery. White Southern Democrats, along with black Southern Democrats, were slave owners. When the White Northerners (Republicans) wanted to abolish slavery (abolitionists) the White Southern Democrats seceded from the Union and started the Civil War. After they lost the Civil War, Democrats blocked the 1866 and 1871 Civil Rights Acts (that would later become the 13th and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution), they blocked Reconstruction (of the South) from 1865-1877 unless and until they got their slaves back to run their plantations. The Democrats started the KKK that killed many slaves and ex-slaves in the South. President Ulysses S. Grant had to send the Northern Army into the South to quell the murderous KKK and force the Reconstruction to commence to rebuild the South after the Civil War.

Democrat President Woodrow Wilson hated blacks and supported the KKK. He went so far to segregate blacks from every institution in the country. Wilson's name was removed from Princeton University's main hall just recently because it was found out he was a KKK supporter. Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt also was against blacks fighting in WWII. He didn't believe they could fight, and made the cooks, cleaners, drivers and had them do other administrative duties. It wasn't until Roosevelt's wife, Eleanor, forced the U.S. Army Air Corps to allow blacks to fly fighter planes, e.g., Tuskegee Airmen. She also forced military leaders during WWII to put blacks in combat and drive tanks into combat.

Democrats blocked the 1964 Civil Rights Act and 1965 Voting Rights Act. Given that all the Republicans had voted for it, it embarrassed Democrats to vote to pass it. Democrat President Lyndon B. Johnson, signed both bills into law. Johnson also signed a huge funding package to make the "Great Society" for blacks. This was the huge welfare, Medicaid, free housing, free healthcare, free education funding. The Great Society wrecked the black family (by keeping the father out of the home, the black mother and children would get welfare and many other entitlements from the government; the government would be the "head of household") and gave us the extreme bad welfare programs we have today. Government fed black single-mother head of household communities welfare crumbs so they wouldn't have to work, and to keep them voting Democrat. This program was a total failure.

Today, we have blacks living in the poorest and most dangerous communities. Schooling in black communities is horrendous since many blacks can't graduate high school with a passing grade in Math and Reading. Democrats have kept blacks "down on the plantations" by turning black communities into "plantation slums" in order to get their votes. By keeping the black, white communities divided through Democrats call for racism, we have racism created by the Democrats. Even Hispanics are leaning towards living in white communities, voting for white candidates, and are against illegal immigration.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture