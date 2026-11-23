Analysis: BGE’s own benchmark puts its requested return on equity above the national average, and the PSC has cut the last two big utility requests by about half or more.

Baltimore Gas and Electric wants Maryland regulators to raise its authorized profit margin to 10.4%. In the same case, the company points to a national average return on equity of 9.84%, citing a 2026 S&P Global analysis. So BGE is asking for a return above the average it chose to put in front of the commission.

That gap is the most useful number in Public Service Commission Case No. 9888, the electric base rate case BGE filed July 2. The company wants $156.1 million in added revenue. The return on equity it’s authorized to earn today is 9.5%.

What the company says

BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said the request covers higher labor and materials costs, higher financing costs, and heavy storm activity. He warned that deferring work could bring “more outages and higher future costs.” The company calls its plan bare bones. In a statement to FOX45 Baltimore, it also said power supply costs, which go to plant owners and not to BGE, make up more than 60% of the average residential bill.

BGE puts the bill impact at about $8 a month, or $96 a year, for the average Baltimore-area residential customer. FOX45 noted that this would offset a significant part of the savings expected under Maryland’s Utility Relief Act.

Those points belong on the record. A utility that has to buy transformers and replace poles at today’s prices isn’t making up its costs. The question in a rate case is how much of the cost, and how much profit on top of it, customers should carry.

The profit line

People’s Counsel David Lapp’s office told the PSC the return should be 7.3% and that BGE’s rates should fall by $43.9 million instead of rising. OPC says the lower return alone would save about $82 million a year, roughly $110 per customer, and that about a quarter of BGE’s proposed increase comes from the higher return it wants.

The commission’s most recent benchmark is the 9.40% it set for Pepco in August. Pepco had asked for 10.5%. Its overall rate of return came to 7.22%. Pepco filed in October 2025 for $133 million, a request WJLA put at about $119.9 million by the time of the order. The commission authorized $50.9 million and disallowed about $164.9 million in capital costs tied to Pepco’s White Flint projects, which it found were not prudent.

BGE’s record with the commission follows a similar pattern. In its last electric base rate case, BGE asked for a 10.4% return and received 9.5%. In December, Maryland Matters reported, the commission cut a separate $152.3 million BGE request to $77.2 million. BGE is back with a request of $156.1 million and the same 10.4% return it was denied.

Where the money goes

BGE says it reinvests more than 90% of its profits in the energy systems that serve customers. FOX45 reported BGE net income of $485 million in 2023, $527 million in 2024, and $578 million in 2025, an increase of about 19% over two years. Reinvested profit earns a return too, and customers underwrite that return through the rate base. A company can invest heavily and still ask for more than it needs.

OPC wants regulators to look beyond the return. Its testimony would deny roughly $80.5 million in conduit costs, cut information technology spending that mainly benefits Exelon, BGE’s parent, reject a storm rider that would let rates rise automatically when storm costs run over, and deny recovery of the implementation costs for BGE’s proposed prepaid service, FlexPay. It also opposes raising the monthly customer charge from $10 to $11. Each is a line item the commission can rule on separately.

What customers told the commission

On Nov. 18, a packed hearing room at PSC headquarters in Baltimore spent roughly three hours on the request. One speaker, Sheron Thornton, said she owes more than $5,000 and pays up to $800 a month in installments. Her account is one person’s, not a statistic.

The statistics point in the same direction. The PSC’s July 13 report to the General Assembly lists BGE residential arrearages of about $224.2 million in March 2026. Maryland Matters, citing PSC data, reported that figure is five times the $44.6 million of March 2019, and that about 290,000 BGE customers were behind as of March 2026. MDBayNews examined the arrears problem in August.

What to Watch

Evidentiary hearings in the case were scheduled to begin Nov. 6, according to OPC. A decision is expected in early 2027. The commission suspended BGE’s proposed rates for an initial 180 days from Aug. 1. The commission’s ruling on the return on equity, the conduit costs, and the storm rider will show whether it treats BGE’s request the way it treated Pepco’s.

Sources: Maryland Public Service Commission, news release on BGE’s filing, Case No. 9888 page and Residential Arrearage and Termination Data report, July 13, 2026; Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, release on its testimony, Sept. 24, 2026; Maryland Matters and States Newsroom, Nov. 19 report on the public hearing, Aug. 11 report on BGE’s request and Aug. 30 report on the Pepco decision; WJLA, Sept. 1 report on the Pepco order; FOX45 Baltimore, report on BGE’s profits and statement.