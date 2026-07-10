Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates posted a statement on X Thursday declaring that “Maryland’s juvenile system is broken.“ “Over the past two weeks, we have seen several juveniles charged with and/or convicted of horrific violent crimes ranging from rape and homicide to carjacking, robbery, first-degree assault, illegal handgun possession, and more,” Bates wrote. Most of those offenders, he said, “were released back into the community with little regard for the impact their release may have on our neighborhoods and with no meaningful accountability for their actions.” His conclusion: “It’s long past time to fix Maryland’s juvenile justice system.”

It’s the latest entry in a fight Bates has been waging since spring, and the receipts he’s citing aren’t hypothetical.

The Case Bates Keeps Pointing To

On June 25, Bates stood alongside Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley to announce charges against five juveniles and three adults tied to a nine-person crew Baltimore Police say was responsible for 39 separate violent incidents — a homicide, 21 robberies, six carjackings, two aggravated assaults, and nine auto thefts — stretching across Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County between April 23 and May 24.

The most serious charge: a 17-year-old, facing counts in 23 separate cases, charged with the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Jamal Ferguson, shot during an attempted carjacking at the 4400 block of Fairview Avenue on May 7. The same juvenile faces attempted first- and second-degree murder charges tied to a second victim, plus assault and gun charges.

Three adults were also charged: Dash Hayne, 22, and Colekela Hamilton, 18, each in three armed robbery cases from April 23; and Mekhi Clark, 21, in four cases involving car theft, armed robbery, and armed carjacking from June 10. Four additional juveniles — ages 15 and 16 — were charged with offenses ranging from armed robbery to illegal handgun possession to an outstanding warrant.

“Violent juvenile crime is not a Baltimore City problem; it is a statewide problem that crosses jurisdictional boundaries and impacts entire communities.” — Ivan Bates

“These cases underscore a reality we have been warning about for years, that violent juvenile crime is not a Baltimore City problem; it is a statewide problem that crosses jurisdictional boundaries and impacts entire communities,” Bates said in the June 25 release. He made a point of flagging the timing: because of when the arrests occurred, the eligible juvenile defendants will be prosecuted in adult court by his office’s Homicide Division. “Had these same offenses occurred next year, many of these defendants would have automatically started in the juvenile system under Maryland’s new automatic charging law,” Bates said.

“Had these same offenses occurred next year, many of these defendants would have automatically started in the juvenile system under Maryland’s new automatic charging law.” — Ivan Bates

That October 1 date is not incidental. It’s the effective date of the law Bates has spent months fighting.

The Fight Behind the Statement

In late May, Gov. Wes Moore signed the Youth Charging Reform Act, which raises the age at which a juvenile can be automatically charged as an adult from 14 to 16, gives judges discretion over how 16- and 17-year-olds are charged for a defined set of offenses, and keeps 14- and 15-year-olds charged with murder or rape in adult court. It takes effect Oct. 1.

Bates opposed it — not alone. He was joined by a broad swath of the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association, including Prince George’s County’s Tara Jackson, Montgomery County’s John McCarthy, Anne Arundel County’s Anne Colt Leitess, and Baltimore County’s Scott Shellenberger, among others. Bates has said prosecutors asked legislative leaders for a three-year delay in implementation to give the Department of Juvenile Services time to build out adequate treatment and supervision capacity before the law expanded who qualifies for it. That request went nowhere, and Bates has said prosecutors were criticized by the General Assembly for raising it.

Thursday’s statement reads as a continuation of that argument, timed roughly three months before the law takes effect: Bates using the most serious cases his office has prosecuted this year as evidence for the position legislative leadership rejected in the spring.

Not Just Bates

Mayor Scott, appearing alongside Bates at the June 25 announcement, framed the problem differently — not as a case against the new law specifically, but as a call for structural reform. “We need to build a new system for juvenile accountability from the ground up,” Scott said, while also cautioning that “the young people arrested as part of this case are not representative of the vast majority, who are on the right path.” Police Commissioner Worley put it more starkly: “This investigation highlights both the outstanding work of our detectives and the serious challenges we continue to face with violent juvenile crime... The allegations in this case are alarming, particularly given the age of many of those involved.”

“We need to build a new system for juvenile accountability from the ground up.” — Mayor Brandon Scott

The cases have continued since the takedown. On July 7, two 16-year-olds — one charged as an adult — were arrested in North Baltimore after an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver. Days earlier, two juveniles carjacked a 39-year-old man on Murphy Lane in West Baltimore; as of the most recent reporting, no arrests had been made.

House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy has been raising the same underlying concern from Annapolis since at least February, when he cited a shooting at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Montgomery County — allegedly involving a suspect on an ankle monitor for a prior offense — as evidence the General Assembly’s majority was, in his words, prioritizing politics over public safety.

What’s Not Connected — Yet

Bates’ statement lands the same week Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk called a special legislative session for Aug. 3-5 to consider a constitutional amendment on congressional redistricting — a session Republican leaders, including Pippy, have separately criticized as a distraction from affordability and public safety concerns. As of this writing, no elected official or campaign has explicitly tied the two storylines together into a single message. They are, for now, running on parallel tracks: one a prosecutorial argument about a law set to take effect in three months, the other a partisan fight over a ballot question this fall.

Whether they merge into a single “Moore is focused on the wrong things” narrative before Oct. 1 is worth watching.

Sources: Ivan Bates’ July 9 statement via X; Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office press release, June 25, 2026 (”Juveniles and Young Adults Charged with Murder and Other Violent Offenses in Multi-Jurisdictional Takedown”); WBFF Fox Baltimore reporting on the June 25 takedown and the July 7 North Baltimore carjacking; The Baltimore Banner’s June 25 coverage of the carjacking crew case; coverage of the Youth Charging Reform Act’s May 2026 signing and prosecutor opposition, including statements from Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, and Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger; CBS Baltimore coverage of Gov. Moore’s February 2026 State of the State address and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy’s response; and reporting from the Cecil Whig and The Daily Record on the Aug. 3-5 special legislative session on redistricting, including statements from Pippy, Senate Minority statements from Sen. Steve Hershey, and House Minority Leader Jason Buckel.