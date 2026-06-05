Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Eden's avatar
Bruce Eden
16h

The gaol (jail) gets between $75-$250 PER DAY to house inmates. Do the math????

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Phillips · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture