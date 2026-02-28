The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

If this reporting holds, Democrats are walking into a trap of their own making. When the geopolitical facts change and the messaging doesn’t, voters notice. If Iran’s top clerical command is gone and imminent attacks were credible, then shouting “forever war” on autopilot looks less like principle and more like reflex. The longer they cling to a pre-written script, the higher the political cost. There’s no regime left to romanticize, no easy moral binary to fundraise off. Watch closely: by Monday, new talking points will roll out, the tone will soften, and the news cycle will pivot once the narrative managers update the sheet music.

