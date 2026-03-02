The Thunder Report

The Thunder Report

Bruce Eden
11m

I'm sorry, but when you're dealing with Left-Wing Democrat Islamo-Communists, they are nothing more than low information and low I.Q. people. They don't know American History, the Declaration of Indenpendence and the Constitution of the United States, World History, and/or Civics. They were not taught by our public foole system (yes, I spelled it that way) about how many Americans were killed, and suffered privations, in the Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Iraq I & II, Afghanistan (fighting the Communists there also), and now the Islamo-Communist fascists in Iran, to preserve our freedoms and these low I.Q. people/voters' freedoms.

